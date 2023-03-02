ian600f/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, stocks sank at the open on news that labor costs rose 3.2% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the 1.5% that was expected. As a result, productivity for all of 2022 fell 1.7% compared to 2021, which was the steepest decline since 1974. Then investors realized that this was yesterday’s news, and a rebound in the major market averages ensued. The rally accelerated when a non-voting member of the Federal Reserve board stepped back from the litany of hawkish rhetoric we have received from Fed officials in recent days to provide a more even-keeled assessment of monetary policy and the economic backdrop. That was the fuel for a rally that led the S&P 500 to retake its long-term moving average.

Finviz

Speculators have been feeding on a series of stronger-than-expected economic reports during February to drive rate-hike expectations as high as 6% by this summer. In turn, long-term interest rates have risen sharply with the 10-year Treasury yield piercing 4%. That has weighed on stock prices. Yesterday afternoon Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that he would still like to see just a 25-basis-point rate hike when the Fed meets in two weeks, and that he would let “the data guide me.” That was a breath of fresh air for the markets.

Bloomberg

Granted, he asserted that if January’s economic strength, which was reflected in reports received in February, were to continue into the following month, he would be inclined to be more aggressive with rate hikes. His current view is that there should be two more quarter-point rate increases in March and May, resulting in a Fed Funds rate of 5-5.25%. Markets have priced in three. Later in the day, Boston Fed President Susan Collins intimated the same view, suggesting that future rate increases need to be dependent on the incoming data.

Therefore, the upcoming jobs number and inflation figures for February, which will be reported over the coming two weeks, should be paramount in dictating policy moving forward. I think speculators have overshot in their estimates for the terminal rate, based on January’s data, which sets the stage for an upside surprise in the coming weeks. If I am right, we should see bond yields ease across the curve, the dollar weaken, and stock prices regain some of February’s lost ground.

Stockcharts

The S&P 500 has largely resolved the overbought condition that existed at the beginning of February, and it held its 200-day moving average successfully. If it can retake its rising 50-day moving average today, that will be another positive sign. I am encouraged by a market that has weak opens and strong closes, especially when we close at the highs for the day, as we did yesterday. That is not bear-market action in my book. One month ago, I advised to prepare for a pullback as low as 3,900. We have fallen as low as 3,928. I think the market will start a slow grind higher to recover that lost ground in the weeks ahead.