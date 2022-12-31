Opla

Investment Thesis

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is a leading company which deals in owning and managing oil & natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has recently reported strong fourth quarter financial results and I believe this growth can be sustained for a longer period as the oil and natural gas industry is experiencing rapid growth due to the high importance of natural gas in the process of energy transition.

About BSM

BSM owns and manages oil & natural gas mineral interests throughout the United States. The company mainly focuses on expanding its asset base by acquiring additional mineral and royalty interest to maximize the value of existing mineral and royalty assets. The methods it uses to maximize value include marketing its mineral assets for lease, creating lease terms that encourage and accelerate drilling activity, and selectively participating on a working interest basis alongside its lessees. Its mineral interests cover approximately 16.8 million gross acres, with an average ownership interest of 43.5%. Additionally, it owns non participating royalty interests ((NPRIs)) covering 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests ((ORRIs)) covering 1.6 million gross million gross acres. It owns over 68,000 producing wells under these non-cost-bearing interests which are referred to as "mineral and royalty interests". Including all the major onshore producing basins, the company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 41 states. As part of these interests, it holds positions in several active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

Financials

The company has recently reported its fourth quarter results. It reported revenue of $230.37 million which is growth of 28.4% compared to $179.42 million of the same period of the previous year. The revenue growth was mainly driven by increase in natural gas sales and income generated from lease bonus. The company reported net income of $183.2 million which is increase of 36% YoY as compared $134.1 million of Q4FY21. Its net income of Q4FY22 resulted in diluted EPS of $0.82. The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased from $77.6 million to $131.7 million which is 69.71% YoY growth. It reported distributable cash flow of $125.3 million, representing an 8% QoQ increase. The company's mineral and royalty production increased by 7% compared to the Q3FY22, setting a record for the highest production ever in its history. The company ended the FY2022 with $4.3 million cash on hand and credit facility of $10.0 million as of December 31, 2022. It reported a total debt of $10 million at the end of the fourth quarter and managed to reduce total outstanding debt by $79 million in the year 2022. The company delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter and I believe it can sustain this growth as the oil and natural gas industry has gained significant momentum in recent times due to its crucial role in the clean energy transition. As per my analysis, the various new policies adopted to accelerate the energy transition can act as a primary catalyst to boost the company's growth by increasing LNG exports and the company can be highly benefited as it has significant exposure to the most active areas in the United States which makes it highly competitive in the market. It is also expecting to increase its royalty production by 5% in 2023 which can act as a supporting catalyst to accelerate its growth and help it to gain a long term upside. In addition, factors such as high government investment in clean energy and high regulations on hydrocarbons can also play a supporting role in strong performance of the industry.

Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented,

"Our record fourth quarter results capped a very successful year for Black Stone Minerals. Without issuing additional equity, we reduced our total debt and increased royalty production through our organic growth efforts to attract additional operator capital to our existing acreage positions. The development programs on our Haynesville and Bossier Shelby Trough acreage continue to ramp up with Aethon as our operating partner. In addition, new drilling activity is continuing to increase across numerous operators on our East Texas Austin Chalk acreage. We enter 2023 well positioned to drive further royalty production growth while maintaining our very healthy balance sheet."

High dividend Yield

The company has reported impressive growth in the cash dividend over the past few years which signals its good positioning in the market. In the previous year, it distributed a total cash dividend of $1.54, representing a high dividend yield of 9.90%. In the last quarter of 2022, it has announced a cash dividend of $0.475 per unit which is 6% higher compared to the third quarter. I believe the company can sustain this dividend growth in future as a result of increased production and profit margins. I estimate that the company can pay an annual dividend of $2.00 per unit in 2023, representing a high dividend yield of 12.86% which makes it an attractive opportunity for the risk-averse investors.

What is the Main Risk Faced by BSM?

The industry in which the company operates is highly cyclical. This cyclicity can cause shortages of raw materials, equipment, drilling rigs, supplies and personnel. During shortages, rigs, equipment and supplies become more expensive and the demand for drilling rig crews and the wages of those crew members also increase. If the shortages occur, the operators depend on third-party service providers to obtain services and equipment in order to drill new wells. If the operators are not able to procure a sufficient number of drilling rigs at reasonable costs, it could negatively impact the company's financial position and further contract its profit margins.

Valuation

The company has recently reported phenomenal fourth quarter results and I believe it can sustain its strong performance as the industry is booming as natural gas plays an important role in energy transition. After considering all the above factors, I am estimating EPS of $3.03 for FY2023 which gives the forward P/E ratio of 5.13x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 5.13x with the sector median of 13.30x, we can say that the company is undervalued. I believe the company can gain significant momentum in coming times as it has recently reported strong quarterly results and expects to increase its royalty production which can help it to trade above the current P/E ratio. I estimate the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 5.60x, giving the target price of $24.51, which is a 57.63% upside compared to the current share price of $15.55. Fluctuations in the charter rates can affect the company's performance. I believe in that case, it can contract the profit margins and EPS of the company.

Scenario EPS Estimates P/E Ratio Estimates Target Price Best Case $3.03 8.09x $24.51 Bear Case $2.94 7.80x $22.93 Click to enlarge

I believe in the bear case scenario of cyclicity, the EPS of FY2023 might be $2.94 and estimate that the company might trade at a P/E ratio of 7.80x, which gives a target price of $22.93, representing an upside of 47.47%.

Conclusion

Black Stone Minerals deals in owning and managing oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company is exposed to the risk of cyclicity which can contract its profit margins and negatively affect its financial operations. It has recently reported strong fourth quarter results and I believe it can sustain its market leading position as the industry is performing well in recent times due to the increasing importance of natural gas in energy transition. It also pays a high dividend which makes it an attractive investment opportunity for the risk-averse investors. After considering all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to Black Stone Minerals.