In our previous series of coverage in the stock, we had looked into Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) and its consumption-based business model and related implications ahead of growing macroeconomic uncertainty. And understanding the consumption-based model's inherently macro-sensitive nature had drawn us to question the sustainability of the lofty premium currently priced into SNOW relative to its peers with similar growth and profitability profiles:

Snowflake has lost close to 60% of its value this year as the broader market rout continues, with software being one of the hardest hit corners as investors' confidence buckle on rising recession fears. Despite the substantial correction endured by its valuation, Snowflake continues to trade at a lofty premium relative to peers with similar growth and profitability profiles. This continues to dial up the stock's vulnerability to further downside potential in the near-term. The looming macro downturn is creating an increasingly adverse backdrop for tech stocks with lofty premiums, especially considering expectations for a more prevalent slowdown in tech spending over coming months. Source: "Snowflake: Still Too Expensive Ahead Of Looming Recession."

And all of that looks to be coming into a brighter light this week, when management repeatedly warned of a slower consumption cycle across both its larger and younger customer cohorts amid growing macroeconomic uncertainties:

We also had a number of customers, big customers who rather than they consumed everything and rather than do a big multiyear deal, literally, just bought enough capacity to get them through to the next quarter or two…they could do big deals or they could just do buy a sufficient capacity on a quarterly basis because their contracts still haven't expired. They just don't have any capacity left on them…Customers are having very detailed methodical deployment plans on Snowflake, which is slowing down that growth rate of customers' consumption as they're going through their implementations…But the biggest thing on the revenue guide is really we are seeing the newer customers take longer to ramp. Source: Snowflake F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

With Snowflake, alongside broader scale consumption-based hyperscalers counting Google Cloud Platform (GOOG / GOOGL), Azure (MSFT) and AWS (AMZN) - all of which are Snowflake's key go-to-market partners - warning of continued deceleration in consumption patterns within the foreseeable future in response to the near-term deteriorating in economic conditions, SNOW stock is likely to experience a gradual downward valuation adjustment over the coming months. This shift in market sentiment would likely bridge the stock's disconnect with the underlying business' fundamental performance from current lofty levels towards a more tempered valuation on both an absolute and relative perspective - especially as Snowflake's operating environment continues to adjust to near-term macroeconomic changes, before any further sustained uptrend driven by longer-term secular growth trends can prevail.

The Incoming SNOW Storm

The cloud-based software maker's cautious optimism about its near-term outlook confirms the inherently macro-sensitive nature of contusion-based business models. As discussed in our previous coverage, boardroom executives are now "talking pennies, not millions," with costs being the "much bigger focus within almost every company today."

While ultimate improvements to the current macroeconomic rut could restore market optimism over the secular growth trend in cloud migration - which Snowflake is a key participant of - continued deceleration in the company's remaining performance obligation ("RPO") and net revenue retention ("NRR") rates observed in recent quarters could be cause for concern. Recall in our previous discussion that consumption-based models are typically first to get hit in an economic downturn due to the flexibility offered to customers to scale up / scale down usage at their discretion, but also potentially the first to rebound in a recovery, considering there is usually little time lag in re-ramping up revenue - unlike subscription-based business models that need to wait for customers to restore talent acquisition before benefits of recovery hits their P&L. This is also consistent with remarks recently reiterated by Snowflake's management:

Just as companies can really control their spend on Snowflake, when they open up their budgets more, they can ramp very quickly existing customers on Snowflake that could drive [spending] up… Source: Snowflake F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

So what's the concern?

With RPO and NRR on a consistent deceleration in recent quarters - likely primarily driven by growing customer response to looming macroeconomic uncertainties - it will likely dent Snowflake's recovery when macro conditions improve. And a deeper look into what is exactly driving the deceleration in RPO and NRR would reveal that most customers are looking to optimize spend (further discussed in later section) ahead of the looming economic squeeze, entering into contracted bookings for what they will actually consume. Akin to how the pandemic proved that productivity could remain just as - if not more - efficient without sticking to go-to-office mandates, which led to corporate consolidation of physical office footprints in recent quarters, the amount of previously excess contracted bookings with Snowflake as "shelfware" (i.e., installed/subscribed capacity that is not consumed) will likely evaporate during the recovery as well. And this could potentially preclude the company from benefiting in multi-fold RPO and NRR expansion observed in past years over the longer-term, despite still optimistic secular growth opportunities ahead.

Structural Changes in Customer Behavior

On the other hand, "cloud optimization" is also becoming the growing theme when it comes to migrating legacy corporate IT infrastructures to the cloud. Corporate America is becoming increasingly aware of their growing options when it comes to their respective cloud strategies, thanks to increasing competition in the field, thus driving an ever-increasing demand for optimized balance between performance and cost in going digitization efforts. And the growing call for cloud optimization across the broader "enterprise cloud spending segment" could become a real threat to the lucrative growth prospects that markets have been pricing into the Snowflake stock.

Admittedly, Snowflake has been keeping up with its commitment to adding value for customers, including its planned acquisition of Mobilize.net's "SnowConvert" to improve migration efficiency to the company's "Data Cloud" platform, as well as joining hands with key go-to-market partners like AWS to drive "more favorable pricing" that will ultimately flowthrough to end users of its offerings over time. While this is strategically critical to ensure the company's continued participation in secular cloud-computing growth trends over the longer-term, the economics of which will inevitably become less lucrative as it did in past years as the industry takes a more measured approach going forward to optimize efficiency.

This is consistent with our previous discussion on the cons of Snowflake's consumption-based model, which will compound the pains of cloud optimization for both hyperscalers and cloud-based software providers in the long-run. Specifically, "efficiency cannibalization" is one of the key inherent risks of a consumption-based business model:

Improvements made to platforms to enable improved usage and pricing efficiency (e.g. enhanced storage compression; improved cloud infrastructure processors) could essentially result in a lower consumption requirement by customers, thus lower revenues for consumption-based service providers. Source: "Do You Really Understand Snowflake's Revenue Model?"

Not only will cloud optimization drive customers to demand improved economics over time for the same level of capacity consumption required today (i.e. cheaper capacity rates), they would likely also demand greater performance with less capacity over time as well (i.e. do more with less), which could be a serious downside to consumption-based business models implemented at Snowflake. This is also consistent with Snowflake management's recent acknowledgement that growth attributable to the previous rush in cloud migration is waning in favor of a more measured "methodical" approach going forward:

But the biggest thing on the revenue guide is really we are seeing the newer customers take longer to ramp. And these are some of our big customers that are large Global 2000 that are very methodical in the way they do things. Unlike some of the early adopters that were do everything as possible to get everything on Snowflake as soon as possible… I'm just telling you [newer customer cohorts] are not growing as quickly as what they did, but we saw in 2021 and 2022, where I think it was a little bit more you or with companies who didn't have as much cost discipline around spending, and you're seeing people being more cost conscious and how they do things across the board... Source: Snowflake F4Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

The growing shift in the enterprise cloud spending segment's behavior towards their respective digitization strategies is becoming an increasingly structural threat that makes efficiency cannibalism a key risk to consider that might temper the lofty optimism that had been previously (and still) priced into Snowflake's prospects.

Snowflake peer comp (FactSet) Snowflake peer comp (FactSet)

While Snowflake remains one of the fastest-growing cloud-based software providers in the market, expectations will likely need to adjust to the enterprise cloud spending segment's gradual shift towards a more conservative and measured approach on adoption.

Down to the Fundamentals

And management's cautious optimism on Snowflake's outlook is reflected in its tepid guide for the fiscal first quarter and FY 2024. The company has guided product revenue growth between 44% and 45% y/y to $568 million to $573 million in the three months ending in April, which is well below the average consensus estimate of $582.1 million (+48% y/y). Full fiscal year 2024 product revenue was guided at $2.7 billion, which would represent y/y growth of about 40% - an underwhelming feat that signals structural deceleration when put against the company's historical growth trends that investors have generously rewarded the stock for.

Yet, management remained committed to Snowflake's longer-term goal of achieving $10 billion in product revenue by fiscal 2029, which we are holding a conservative stance on considering immediate risks discussed in the foregoing analysis. On one hand, there are near-term macroeconomic headwinds that could push revenue recognition on previously contracted bookings out into the further future (i.e., delayed revenue recognition timeline). Meanwhile, on the other hand, markets could potentially be mismodelling the risk that bookings could structurally moderate over time given the shift in consumer behavior, with heavier consideration placed on cloud optimization. Taken together, the considerations drive us to become "incrementally cautious" about Snowflake's fundamental outlook. While cloud migration remains a secular trend that is already well underway, and provides significant headroom for growth at Snowflake, the underlying economics may change over time given the shift in end user preference - a growing risk also warned by hyperscalers in the latest earnings season.

On the cost front, growing cloud optimization demands - which are likely to be compounded by pains from growing competition as software peers increase adoption of mixed business models (e.g., subscription + consumption-based revenue model) to accommodate customer demands for flexibility - will inevitably weigh on Snowflake's margins. Even if Snowflake reaches its $10 billion product revenue goal by fiscal 2029, there is a risk that the figure will become obsolete in driving the scale required for the company to maintain a sustained trajectory of margin expansion over time. This accordingly exposes the stock to risks of trending lower in the near term as macroeconomic conditions continue to tighten, with borrowing costs still on the rise, thus discounting the value of further-out cash flows that underpin Snowflake's valuation.

Snowflake financial forecast (Author)

Snowflake_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

The Bottom Line

Taking Snowflake Inc.'s fundamental outlook and risk considerations together, we remain cautious on the stock's near-term prospects as it looks to be heavily overvalued still. This could potentially push Snowflake Inc. stock lower, creating an opportunity for optimized returns over the longer-term buoyed by the underlying business' still impressive double-digit growth, nonetheless. Despite the stock's recently fizzled rally, markets are likely still pricing a lofty perpetual growth expectation of almost 9% at Snowflake, a substantial premium to anticipated economic expansion across the company's core operating regions that is also not reflective of sluggish expansion recently observed in its international territories (e.g., EMEA and APJ / APAC and Japan):

Snowflake valuation analysis (Author) Snowflake valuation analysis (Author)

Given Snowflake Inc. management's stark caution over the near-term slowdown already observed in customer spending, which will likely take a few more quarters to flow through - especially given still evolving macroeconomic uncertainties on the horizon - there is likely further room for the stock's lofty valuation to deflate in the coming months before a sustained uptrend returns to reflect Snowflake Inc.'s longer-term prospects.