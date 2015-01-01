Best Buy: A Better Dividend Buy

Mar. 03, 2023 10:04 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • Your clouded judgments can hide some good stocks from your view.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend coverage looks good based on free cash flow and EPS.
  • I expect things to slow down for Best Buy and suggest buying in the $60s with a multiple less than 10.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Since today is the third day of the third month of the twenty-third year of the new millennium, let's start the day with three clichés:

  • The proof is in the pudding
  • The safest dividend is the
BBY Dividend Rating

BBY Dividend Rating (Seekingalpha.cpm)

Best Buy DG

Best Buy DG (Author, dividend data from Seeking Alpha.)

BBY Future Yield

BBY Future Yield (Author)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.53K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.