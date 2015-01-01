Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Since today is the third day of the third month of the twenty-third year of the new millennium, let's start the day with three clichés:

The proof is in the pudding

The safest dividend is the one that was just raised.

Do not trust retail stocks.

Okay, the third one is made up, but so was every cliché at some point.

I am generally skeptical of retail stocks (as can be seen here) when it comes to their dividend coverage due to the ebbs and flows in their business cycles, primarily dictated by macro-economic conditions. But I have no shame in admitting I am wrong nor that I overlooked something. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has just announced what appears to be the company's 13th annual dividend increase based on Seeking Alpha's data.

I looked up the data on Seeking Alpha and was surprised to find that while Seeking Alpha's quant ratings give the not-so-good dividend ratings below for Best Buy, my analysis shows otherwise. Let's evaluate these factors below, in increasing order of importance.

BBY Dividend Rating (Seekingalpha.cpm)

Yield: Best Buy currently yields north of 4.50%, and that handily beats the yield of retail giants like Target Corporation (TGT) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). So, yield gets a pass. Frequent readers of my article will be well aware that I don't chase high-yields, so let's get a bit deeper.

Consistency and Growth: Best Buy has a respectable history of 12 dividend increases, and in a sign of its maturity as a reliable dividend payer, the company has now stuck to its pattern of announcing a dividend increase in the first quarter of each calendar year at least since 2015 as shown below. In that 8-year time period, the dividend has quadrupled from 23 cents a share to 92 cents a share. So, consistency and dividend growth both get a pass.

Best Buy DG (Author, dividend data from Seeking Alpha.)

Safety: Let's move onto dividend safety evaluation. Readers know that I prefer using Free Cash Flow over Earnings Per Share. Current outstanding share count is at 221.26 Million. The new quarterly dividend is 92 cents per share. That would represent a commitment of $203.55 Million/quarter towards dividends (221.26 Million shares times 92 cents). Best Buy's average quarterly free cash flow ("FCF") over the last 5 years was $2.114 Billion. That gives the company a payout ratio of ~10% based on FCF. While that number looks super healthy, let's not forget the COVID-related strength in both 2020 and 2021, that boosted the average. Now, let's take out the peak COVID-induced numbers from 2020 and 2021 and instead use 2016's and 2017's FCF numbers. The five-year quarterly FCF average drops from $2.114 Billion to $1.478 Billion. The payout ratio in this case jumps up a bit but is still at a comfortable 13%. Another sign of Best Buy's strong dividend coverage is that even the worst quarter in the last five years (July 2022) generated 4 times the FCF required to cover dividends at $824 Million. Using a forward EPS estimate of $6.38, Best Buy once again has a comfortable payout ratio of 57%. While earnings are expected to decrease by 7%/yr over the next 5 years, the company does have $1 Billion in Cash and Short-term investments and a low debt-equity ratio of 0.38.



In summary, Best Buy's dividend coverage (safety) has surprised me, and I'd think some readers as well. This gets a pass too.

Outlook

Even though Best Buy has increased dividends at a scorching rate of 20%/yr over the past 5 years, the latest increase by about 5% is an indication that the company is now adjusting to the post-COVID drop in demand. However, even assuming a 5% annual increase shows that the yield-on-cost goes to about than 6% in five years. Once again, a steady growing dividend is much better than one that goes up too high, too fast and later crashes.

The company's latest earnings report and guidance confirm that the company is still adjusting to post-COVID slow-down in demand. Gone are the days where people were setting up a television or gaming or entertainment system in every room in their house preparing for an eternal life in-house.

From a technical perspective, Best Buy stock is showing reasonable strength. The stock is trading well above its 100-Day and 200-Day moving averages but is lower than the 5-, 20-, and 50-Day moving averages. This suggests that while a long-term base appears strong at around $75, there is recent pressure on the stock thanks to the general market conditions and the earnings report. This weakness may well push Best Buy Co., Inc. stock into the high $70s.

BBY Future Yield (Author)

Conclusion

I am not buying Best Buy Co., Inc. stock here, but BBY has shown enough in recent times for it to go straight to my Seeking Alpha watchlist. I may be inclined to initiate a position in the $60s, as that would net a yield north of 5% at a forward multiple less than 10. I find it hard to justify a multiple in the teens when Best Buy Co., Inc. is just one year removed from what may be the two best years it will ever have in the near future.

However, larger than just Best Buy, is the lesson to not ignore stocks just because they belong to a particular industry or sector. It appears like retail stocks may also be trusted, at the right price.