Since today is the third day of the third month of the twenty-third year of the new millennium, let's start the day with three clichés:
Okay, the third one is made up, but so was every cliché at some point.
I am generally skeptical of retail stocks (as can be seen here) when it comes to their dividend coverage due to the ebbs and flows in their business cycles, primarily dictated by macro-economic conditions. But I have no shame in admitting I am wrong nor that I overlooked something. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has just announced what appears to be the company's 13th annual dividend increase based on Seeking Alpha's data.
I looked up the data on Seeking Alpha and was surprised to find that while Seeking Alpha's quant ratings give the not-so-good dividend ratings below for Best Buy, my analysis shows otherwise. Let's evaluate these factors below, in increasing order of importance.
In summary, Best Buy's dividend coverage (safety) has surprised me, and I'd think some readers as well. This gets a pass too.
Even though Best Buy has increased dividends at a scorching rate of 20%/yr over the past 5 years, the latest increase by about 5% is an indication that the company is now adjusting to the post-COVID drop in demand. However, even assuming a 5% annual increase shows that the yield-on-cost goes to about than 6% in five years. Once again, a steady growing dividend is much better than one that goes up too high, too fast and later crashes.
The company's latest earnings report and guidance confirm that the company is still adjusting to post-COVID slow-down in demand. Gone are the days where people were setting up a television or gaming or entertainment system in every room in their house preparing for an eternal life in-house.
From a technical perspective, Best Buy stock is showing reasonable strength. The stock is trading well above its 100-Day and 200-Day moving averages but is lower than the 5-, 20-, and 50-Day moving averages. This suggests that while a long-term base appears strong at around $75, there is recent pressure on the stock thanks to the general market conditions and the earnings report. This weakness may well push Best Buy Co., Inc. stock into the high $70s.
I am not buying Best Buy Co., Inc. stock here, but BBY has shown enough in recent times for it to go straight to my Seeking Alpha watchlist. I may be inclined to initiate a position in the $60s, as that would net a yield north of 5% at a forward multiple less than 10. I find it hard to justify a multiple in the teens when Best Buy Co., Inc. is just one year removed from what may be the two best years it will ever have in the near future.
However, larger than just Best Buy, is the lesson to not ignore stocks just because they belong to a particular industry or sector. It appears like retail stocks may also be trusted, at the right price.
