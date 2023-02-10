Will The Labor Market Inoculate The U.S. Against Recession?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • US economic activity looks strong or weak, depending on the data sets you choose to craft a narrative.
  • Job postings on Indeed.com, a jobs platform, suggest that the recent strength in the labor market is reversing and that rise in job openings will continue to reverse.
  • The usual conditions for evaluating the business cycle are issuing conflicting signals.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

US economic activity looks strong or weak, depending on the data sets you choose to craft a narrative. That's always true in some sense for the simple reason: There's always some slice of the economy bucking the broader trend. But

Trajectory of the US LEI continues to signal a recession over the next 12 months

Job Postings on Indeed in the United States | Job Openings: Total Nonfarm

KC Fed Labor Market Conditions Index, Momentum Indicator | All Employees, Total Nonfarm

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.89K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.