Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • The long-term outlook for stocks remains questionable, as most of my leading indicators of risk assets suggest sub-par performance over the next year or so.
  • Importantly, the attractive yields on offer afford investors the ability to be paid to wait.
  • Shorter-term however, there remains potential for stocks to move higher in spite of all these long-term fundamental headwinds.
  • Investors will do well to continue to use any rallies to take profits and reduce high-beta equity exposure.

Clock with words Time to BUY. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Investment strategy. Stock market trade 3d illustration.

JuSun

For a long-term investor, now is not the time to be overweight equities

Markets these days are so focused on short-term fluctuations and narratives we often lose sight of the big picture. To assist myself in sifting through all of

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Bloomberg via ZeroHedge

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

John P. Hussman - Hussman Investment Trust

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks?

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.15K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.