There's More Juice In Energy Stocks

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. producers look to be in a favorable long-term position to help meet the world’s insatiable demand for energy.
  • Electricity producers are increasingly shifting from coal to natural gas and renewable energy sources to lower overall CO2 emissions.
  • Many energy-infrastructure companies, including utility-scale renewable-power providers, have inflation-adjustments built in to their fees.

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov

By Paolo Frattaroli

After shining brightly in 2022, the energy sector still appears to have attractive long-term growth potential.

Last year U.S. energy companies were a ray of light for beleaguered equity investors. Despite the sector’s recent strong performance, we believe

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.