This is my second Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) article, following my piece titled "Chimerix: Big Doings At A Small Biotech" from November. At that time, I was holding off on investing in this speculative company. In this article I report on its progress following Big Doings and on its Q4, 2022 earnings reported in the AM on 03/02/2022.

Chimerix has taken an interesting path following its previous Q3, 2022 earnings report

Chimerix offers a wonderful example of the psychology underlying drug development for small biotechs. As a therapy in clinical development finally looks like it is gaining traction with the FDA, its owner's share price often starts to rise. Then two things can happen to ruin the kumbaya:

the FDA spoils everything with a CRL or the FDA approves the therapy and investors start to realize the challenges of the danger zone looming between drug approval and successful commercialization.

In some cases it can be a real lose/lose proposition. Certainly that has

been Chimerix's experience with its TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) to this point. During the afternoon of 06/04/2021 the FDA approved TEMBEXA. Chimerix shares opened that morning at $8.42; then they lurched up to a high for the day of $9.29 only to settle at $8.69 where they closed for the day on supercharged volume of >3 million shares.

The brief >$9.00 high on the day of TEMBEXA'S approval so exhausted its shares that they have never since achieved a price above $9.00. As I write late on 03/01/2023, Chimerix closed the day at $1.59 on a volume of 809,481 shares. It is scheduled to report earnings on 03/02/2023. Seeking Alpha's earnings preview reports:

Its actual Q4, 2022 earnings, reported 3/2/2023, focus on its pipeline cancer therapies

Chimerix reported Q4, 2022 GAAP EPS of -$0.24 that Seeking Alpha headlined as "in-line'. Its revenues of $0.8M reflected a beat of $0.22M over the revenues previewed above.

The excerpt below from Chimerix's 2023 10-K release shows how its headline revenue numbers are unimportant for Chimerix going forward.

The big revenue item shown for 2022 is procurement revenue. This revenue item comes from international TEMBEXA supply agreements (10-K p. 12).

Under the Chimera's 05/2022 TEMBEXA sale to Emergent (EBS), Emergent has acquired worldwide rights to TEMBEXA revenues. Slide 36 below from Chimerix's latest corporate slide presentation (the Presentation") sets out the deal terms:

ir.chimerix.com

From now on, milestones and royalties from Emergent are Chimerix's only TEMBEXA revenues. During its Q4, 2022 earnings conference call (the "Call") CEO Sherman described the situation as follows":

We completed an important transition for the company in 2022, monetizing TEMBEXA and fully capitalizing the company without shareholder dilution, establishing runway into 2027 in the process. This was a very attractive transaction for Chimerix with potential for additional meaningful economics in the future. We’ve now also largely completed our transition responsibilities for TEMBEXA which allows for full focus on our oncology pipeline.

Chimerix has provided no revenue guidance. It has pointed to the enticing prospect of a liquidity runway into 2027. During the Call CFO/Chief Business Officer Andriole painted the potential as follows:

Starting with our balance sheet, at the end of 2022, we had approximately $266 million in capital, which could fund operations into 2027, a period that could potentially include the U.S. launch of Dordaviprone. That timeline could be extended if we receive additional economics from our TEMBEXA partnership with Emergent during the next four years or could be shortened if we accelerate investment in one or more pipeline programs.

While Chimerix offers no overall guidance as such, during his operational review, Andriole advised that Chimerix's 12/2022 downsizing was largely completed in January. This reduction should impact Chimerix's burn going forward. Accordingly, the current plan is for the company to have liquidity >$200 million at the end of 2023.

The Call only included mentions of TEMBEXA a few times in passing. Its role is to provide a funding mechanism for Chimerix's important cancer therapies in development.

The bull story for Chimerix offers outsized potential

On its paywalled internet site Barrons has an intriguingly titled article, "Seven 'Free' Stocks That Come With a Ton of Risk". The gimmick is that the featured stocks trade at market caps that are below their cash balances. The catch is that none of the stocks is making money, rather they are consuming their cash to finance their money losing operations.

Certainly that is the case with Chimerix. Its cash on hand is well in excess of its market cap. Two additional elements that lean towards the bull picture for Chimerix are:

the fact that it has no outstanding debt (Presentation slide 37), and the Company's target of exiting 2023 with at least $200 million in cash.

Chimerix' lead therapy is shown on the following excerpt from Presentation slide 4:

ir.chimerix.com

Chimerix has guided this therapy as presenting a $0.75 billion opportunity. Chimerix targets final data in 2026. If it can maintain this schedule and if it meets its liquidity target it will be in the enviable position of delivering pivotal trial data without further dilution and without debt.

This potential has generated favorable attention, albeit no encouraging share price movement — yet. After pointing to issues with many of the 7 referenced stocks, the Barron's article notes:

If there is one stock that Wall Street still has faith in it is Chimerix. All six analysts that cover the stock rate shares at Buy, according to Bloomberg.

Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Analyst ratings tab fills out the picture:

seekingalpha.com

Its Quant ratings tab is more nuanced but still highly attractive.

Chimerix's risks are many; it is a highly speculative investment.

In Big Doings I singled out Chimerix's dustup with Rubric Capital Management LP as the deciding factor keeping me from investing in Chimerix. At one point Rubric was Chimerix's largest shareholder. with 8.5% ownership. Since then it has downsized its percentage to ~5%. While Rubric appears to be losing interest there is no certainty that it will not start up again drawing resources and management attention away from running the company.

Chimerix's 10-K points to another risk that is particularly relevant given its long downward share trajectory described above. At page 47 Chimerix cautions:

Volatility in our stock price could subject us to securities class action litigation. In the past, securities class action litigation has often been brought against a company following a decline in the market price of its securities. This risk is especially relevant for us because pharmaceutical companies have experienced significant stock price volatility in recent years. If we face such litigation, it could result in substantial costs and a diversion of management’s attention and resources, which could harm our business.

As I write on 03/02/2023 Chimera has so far dodged this bullet. Just because it has dodged it so far does not mean that it will continue to do so.

The risk that Chimerix seems to be unable to avoid so far is the risk of market selloffs. As a small clinical stage biotech with a market cap of only ~$140 million it is subject to erratic share price movement. Take a look at its share price movement for just today:

seekingalpha.com

Anyone who happened to buy at a peak of $1.77 in midmorning was facing a paper loss of >11% just ~2 hours later. Such moves on no apparent news are a constant risk with biotechs like Chimerix.

Conclusion

