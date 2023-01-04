Brunswick Exploration Has Built Up A Very Large Lithium Exploration Stage Portfolio In Canada

Summary

  • The most promising properties are the James Bay Properties in Quebec and the Hearst Project in Ontario (Decoy pegmatite has grab samples of up to 5.15% Li2O, visible spodumene).
  • At James Bay, the Mythril Property lies directly adjacent to Patriot's monster size Corvette Project and Anatacau West lies immediately adjacent to Allkem's James Bay Project.
  • Valuation is not exactly cheap on a C$171m market cap, but given the large portfolio and exploration upside potential, it is ok. Risks revolve mostly around exploration and funding.
  • We view Brunswick Exploration as a speculative accumulate (high risk/high reward), suitable for a 5-year plus time frame.
Map of Canada on digital display

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Investing Group' on February 2, 2023 at C$0.69; but has been updated for this article.

Note: The above pic is an image of Canada.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. [TSXV:BRW] (OTCPK:BRWXF)

  • Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or "BRW")) [TSXV:BRW] (
Brunswick Exploration 5 year price chart

Location map showing the locations of Brunswick's lithium projects (blue dots) across Canada

The Mythril and Plex properties are strategically located

Location map shows Anatacau West immediately adjacent to Allkem's James Bay Project

Location map showing the James Bay properties (red are optioned to buy) (yellow are 100% owned)

Hearst Project showing the large Decoy pegamatite where historical chip samples contained up to 5.15% Li2O

Hearst Project pegmatite showing visible spodumene as well as tantalite, zinnwaldite, & lepidolite

CEO discussing 2023 next steps

Insider ownership is very good at ~29%

Company strategy summary

