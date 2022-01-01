Olivier Le Moal

I have a strong sense of hesitant optimism about what 2023 holds for our industry. Jeff Green, Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk on the Q4 earnings call

Introduction

When The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its results two weeks ago, the stock price shot up by a third.

Data by YCharts

In the meantime, as was to be expected, it has come down a bit again, but it's still up almost 13% after the market close on Thursday, March 2.

Data by YCharts

The company also announced a share buyback program of $700 million.

Before we dive into the earnings, let's look again shortly at what The Trade Desk does. If you don't know what The Trade Desk does yet, this should be a good introduction, for investors who do know, I will try to add value as well by being clear about this rather complicated industry.

Of course, if you already know very well what the company does, you can also skip this part and immediately go to the earnings.

What The Trade Desk Does Exactly

Just to remind you shortly about what The Trade Desk does, this slide from the earnings call deck can help you.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

In short, The Trade Desk is similar to a stock broker's platform but then for ads. As it says:

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

The yellow tagline 'Even media that isn't digital will be transacted digitally using the internet' refers to, for example, in-store ads that are transacted on The Trade Desk's platform. This means that if you want your article highlighted through a display in Walmart (WMT) or Home Depot (HD), you can buy that on The Trade Desk's platform.

Brands can trust The Trade Desk with their data, as The Trade Desk will not sell their customers' data. For brands, this is very important as they have their customers' trust.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

The Trade Desk measures everything it can about the effectiveness of the ads and provides those insights to customers. As The Trade Desk is a neutral party, you can be sure those measurements are correct, just like the information from your stock broker is correct.

During the conference call, CEO and Founder Jeff Green emphasized why The Trade Desk will continue to take market share from walled gardens like Meta Platforms (META) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). I highlighted the most essential parts of the quote.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call

If you know that the walled gardens are Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google, I think the title of my previous article on The Trade Desk was correct. This was it.

Seeking Alpha

The opportunity for The Trade Desk remains immense. The company rightfully emphasizes that it operates in a vast market.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

For context, The Trade Desk had $7.9 billion in transactions on its platform, so it's only scratching the surface. You can also see that in the company's revenue split between North America and the rest of the world.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

While 67% of ad spending is done outside North America, The Trade Desk only generates about 10% of its revenue outside North America. The company has already set up offices in countries that are light blue, but it takes time to build up relations, and most offices are still relatively new. In other words, this too indicates that there is still much ground to conquer.

TTD's Earnings Numbers

The Trade Desk's revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $491 million, a slight miss of $1.07 million compared to expectations. That's just 0.2%, so that's a rounding error and to me, that means revenue was in line with expectations. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.38, beating the consensus by $0.02. This is a schematic overview of the income statement I have made.

Made by the author

For the full year 2022, The Trade Desk's revenue jumped by 32% to $1.58 billion. If you look at the historical revenue growth, it's impressive.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

This graph shows the Q4 2022 results were not exceptionally outstanding for a company like The Trade Desk. The market was just relieved, I think, that The Trade Desk could post 24% revenue growth in such a challenging environment for ad-based companies.

Don't forget that even Google's ad revenue was down 4% year-over-year. Meta's revenue went down for the third consecutive quarter, also by a bit over 4% year-over-year. And those are among the strongest companies out there.

If you look a bit deeper into ad-driven businesses, you see that Digital Turbine's (APPS) revenue decreased by a whopping 25% year-over-year in Q4. Criteo (CRTO), often seen as a direct competitor to The Trade Desk, saw its revenue decline by 13.6% this quarter.

So, bringing revenue in line with the expectations and growing 24% in such a challenging context, all organically, is good execution. Many short sellers were probably betting on The Trade Desk missing the consensus, like other players in the ad industry, and meeting (for revenue) and beating (on EPS) caused a short squeeze. Jeff Green also mentioned The Trade Desk's strength in the press release:

In an unpredictable macro environment, our growing relationships with agencies and brands is testament to the value of the open Internet over the limitations of walled gardens.

For the ninth year in a row, The Trade Desk kept customer retention above 95%, which was also impressive in this environment, as it also applied to the fourth quarter alone.

We saw The Trade Desk guide Q1 revenue of 'at least' $363 million, in line with the consensus (although analysts don't work with at least), and EBITDA of $78 million. That means revenue is expected to grow at just 15% in Q1, but again, in this environment, that's not bad at all. Although The Trade Desk does much better than the other players in ad tech, it also feels the macroeconomic headwinds. The company will continue investing and hiring but will only add half the number of people in 2023.

Just like many SaaS companies (think of Cloudflare (NET) and CrowdStrike (CRWD), for example), The Trade Desk sees few cancellations, but there is a delay in the order execution. CFO Blake Grayson said that if you exclude the Q4 2022 elections spending, the quarter-over-quarter growth from Q4 and guidance for Q1 is even slightly better than usual, another sign of strength.

The $700 Million Buyback Program

The Trade Desk's Board approved a buyback program for up to $700 million, meant to compensate for the impact of dilution from stock-based compensation.

Usually, I'm not that fond of buybacks for growth companies, but I understand it in this case. After all, The Trade Desk has been GAAP (!) profitable since 2013, it has cash and short-term investments of almost $1.5 billion, it invests more than enough in innovation and growth and it generates more and more money each quarter.

There has been a lot of controversy about the high stock-based compensation for Founder and CEO Jeff Green. And granted, the SBC was high. Green crossed the first goal of a very generous compensation.

TTD's SEC filing

But as you can also see from this plan, Green is aligned with The Trade Desk shareholders. The plan expires in 2031, so for all the plans to be triggered, the stock price should be above $340 for at least 30 days. That would mean a 6x in 10 years. I think many investors would sign for that immediately. In my previous article, I calculated that the maximum dilution from this plan is 3.8% if everything is vested. To me, for a 6x in stock price, that 3.8% dilution is worth it.

If you would question the morality of this extremely high compensation plan, Jeff Green is part of The Pledge, started by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and his ex-wife Melinda. These billionaires (and millionaires, as many have followed) have vowed to give away 90% of their wealth to good causes. You may disagree with me, but this reminds me of the title of that great Shakespeare comedy, Much Ado About Nothing.

Insights from the Conference Call

Conference calls with Jeff Green are masterclasses about the ins and outs of the ad tech industry. You hear a passionate man eager to explain as much about the industry as possible to as many people as possible.

Green highlighted that CTV remained the most significant driver for revenue growth.

CTV continued to be our strongest growth driver as more content owners from around the world are moving beyond ad-free subscription models and offering ad-supported options for viewers.

Green even called CTV "the kingpin for the open Internet." There are no walled gardens in CTV like Meta and Google, although Roku (ROKU) tries to do this to a certain extent with its own ad platform. And as more and more TV ad money goes to programmatic advertising, this is very lucrative for The Trade Desk. Jeff Green again:

Not only is the shift from linear to CTV driving significant growth in digital spend as advertisers shift dollars from linear TV to connected TV, but more spend is happening outside the walled gardens as advertisers shift spend from user-generated content to premium streaming content.

Green says that the shift will not be linear.

It won't be a long gradual shift to CTV. It will be an acceleration and then a full long shift.

A few years ago, The Trade Desk developed UID 2.0, which it later gave away as an open-source product. It's an essential tool for winning against the walled gardens. Jeff Green explains again what it is and why The Trade Desk developed UID 2.0.

A few years ago, we created in collaboration with other open Internet companies an identity currency for the open Internet based on either an e-mail address or a phone number. UID2 is anchored on those two consumer data points so that consumers can own and manage their identity around the Internet rather than managing privacy settings for each device or ecosystem like Apple or Google. Our goal was to create a personalization technology that was more privacy safe than cookies and better at empowering consumers than any alternative in the market.

And UID 2.0 is a great success. I highlight the essential parts of this quote again.

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

This was misunderstood by many investors, who thought indeed The Trade Desk would have to convince millions of content owners. While some big wins were announced by integrating UID 2.0 into the internet's infrastructure, content owners started using the standard almost automatically, especially because they know cookies will be phased out.

By upgrading the data infrastructure of the Internet, there is now a significant mathematical incentive for every reputable player involved in digital advertising to lean in to UID2.

And the results for brands are much better with UID 2.0. Jeff Green again:

Leading advertisers running campaigns on Disney, leveraging UID 2.0 have been 12x more effective in reaching their targeted audience than without UID2. That's astonishing progress. And it's just the beginning.

It's always hard summarizing conference calls from The Trade Desk, as Jeff Green says so many interesting things. Sometimes, these include his vision for the future and he doesn't shy away from bold predictions.

I have followed The Trade Desk and Jeff Green closely in the last five years, and each of Green's predictions has become a reality. He said Apple would have to postpone IDFA changes and it did. He predicted Google would have to postpone the abolition of cookies and it did so twice. He predicted that CTV would become huge and break walled gardens. And that's just from the top of my head. There are many more.

To be honest, I was skeptical about some of these predictions, as Green predicted things outside of The Trade Desk's power, but these predictions (and many more) proved to become a reality repeatedly. If visionary means predicting the future, I only know a few CEOs that have done that as consistently and accurately as Green.

When it comes to CTV as the hammer that is tearing down walled gardens brick by brick, Green is now predicting that 2023 will be a pivotal year.

I also believe that 2023 will be the year that every theme in TV changes.

Green refers to the upfront market. It was invented in 1962, together with the cassette tape, Green added. The upfront market means brands/advertising and TV executives get together and make a deal about advertising spending in the upcoming year. The upfront market has almost not changed since it was started and that has to change fast, according to Green.

The opposite of the upfront market is the scatter market, where brands decide last minute (as it were) to add to their advertisement campaigns. This part of the advertising market is very weak right now. So, that's not what Jeff Green wants to replace the upfront market by. He explains how he sees the changes:

The market needs an upfront that is always on, but also leverages data so that content owners sell fewer, more relevant ads at higher CPMs and advertisers get more efficacy.

What Green means by 'an upfront that is always on' is that you shouldn't commit your ad dollars for the upcoming year, but you should be able to commit them for the next day, not the next year. The effectiveness should be constantly measured and that should drive more actions. He compared it to commodity markets.

If you know what the ROI of your campaign is, you can decide to add more money or maybe alter your campaign a bit to get the ROI higher. Through its partnerships with Walmart, Home Depot, Albertsons, and in total 80% of the leading retailers in the US, The Trade Desk can provide these insights locally or in big areas.

Everyone wins in this situation:

Brands know their ads reach targeted audiences. Even if these cost more, they are converting much better and worth the extra price tag. They can also adapt their campaigns and spend through almost real-time insights.

Consumers see fewer ads and those they see are much more relevant to them.

The Trade Desk gets more revenue.

While this is probably an inevitable situation because of the added value to all parties, this will not change in one year or so.

To adjust for high CPMs in CTV today, advertisers are asking us for a new forward market where they can leverage data on an everyday always-on basis. Advertisers have to make their ads more effective to justify higher ad prices. It takes a long time to unwind the culture of multibillion-dollar commitment signed during a few days each spring and bring the process into today's digital environment.

Jeff Green announced an event in March before the upfront market season, which usually starts in May and lasts a few weeks. The Trade Desk wants to show everyone that there is a better alternative.

Significant Shifts in the Ad Market

Jeff Green sees two fundamental shifts in the ad market.

The first is what he calls the shift from impressions to value. As advertisers have access to more data for their campaigns across multiple channels, they will start prioritizing value over just the price. While they will still consider the cost of buying ad space, they will focus more on whether the ads delivered the desired outcome for the price paid. Green even goes as far as calling this correcting a historical mistake. Impressions should never have been a measuring stick; conversion should have.

Until now, inventory was low in CTV, because most streaming was subscription-based. That meant high CPIs (cost per mille, so how much do 1,000 impressions cost an advertiser). With Netflix (NFLX) and others adding an ad-based model, the low inventory can no longer be based on scarcity. That's why content creators are more willing to add measurability, often through UID 2.0. That enhances the value for brands and therefore CPIs don't have to drop. Think of that example with Disney, where they saw 12 times more effectiveness. With the additional value, brands are happy to pay these higher CPIs because more targeted ads and more flexibility in terms of spending give them a better ROI.

We let Green explain the second shift, which is a consequence of the first one:

in the pursuit of value, advertisers decisioning will shift from inventory to audience. Instead of focusing on buying a certain show or a certain piece of inventory, advertisers will put much more priority on audience precision regardless of channel, because data enables them to do that. This is especially important as the industry moves from a once-a-year upfront to an always-on forward market.

The words 'regardless of the channel' are very important, because The Trade Desk can offer any channel an advertiser wants.

Two Jeff Green Predictions

Green adds two predictions again.

This is the first one.

I also predict that more walled gardens will begin to take down some of their barriers. They will see that incremental demand and higher CPMs that companies like The Trade Desk can generate with a focus on advertiser goals, data and the open Internet.

In the Q&A section, Green even predicted that changes would already show up in 2023.

I do believe you will see announcements in 2023 suggesting more and more walls coming down.

The second one is about the DOJ case against Google.

We have been winning for years in an unfair market with some systemic obstructions working against us. Imagine what we can do as the market becomes more fair which we predict it will one way or another.

According to Green, this time, it's different when it comes to the case against Google. (Just like Green, I refer to Google, not Alphabet, because the ad business is completely in the Google branch).

The Trade Desk, Q4 2022 earnings call slide deck

Jeff Green's accuracy in predictions makes me much more nervous about my Alphabet holding than the ChatGPT/Bing threat. After all, this is the money-generating part of Alphabet.

Valuation

If you have a great company in a massive total addressable market, growing its revenue fast and expected to do that for a very long time, you can't expect the stock to be cheap. And judging a growth stock on a PE never makes sense, although I still see many comments suggesting doing that.

Even price to free cash flow or forward PE won't tell you that much, as they are often too volatile. This is the last year, for example.

Ycharts

You can see in this graph that the valuation indeed depends on the Rule of 40. The higher the revenue growth and FCF margin, the higher the valuation.

Guggenheim Securities

An advantage of the Rule Of 40 is that you can adapt it to your own wants. Do you want at least 25% revenue growth? Do you want at least 15% FCF margins? You can set that as a precondition and weed out companies that don't meet your standards.

Of course, the best companies can use both engines, revenue growth, and FCF. And The Trade Desk is such a company. Whether you choose EBITDA or FCF for The Trade Desk, it doesn't matter. If you add revenue growth, you get to a score of over 50 and even 60. Very impressive and even more in this environment with macroeconomic headwinds.

Conclusion

The Trade Desk keeps impressively outperforming its industry. It already did that during a bull market, but it proves now that it can also do that in tough economic times. Jeff Green has always said advertisers would come even faster to The Trade Desk in difficult times, as they have to accomplish results with lower budgets. That's precisely what's happening now. It's very confidence-inspiring to see that.

The Trade Desk is one of my core holdings since I picked The Trade Desk as a Potential Multibagger at (a split-adjusted) $19.50 and it will remain a top position for as long as the company keeps executing at this high level.

In the meantime, keep growing!