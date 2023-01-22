Pliant Therapeutics' Bexotegrast Shows Promise For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for fibrosis, inflammation, and related diseases. Its lead drug, bexotegrast, is being developed for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
  • Bexotegrast is a small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins, with the potential to reduce fibrosis while promoting tissue repair and regeneration.
  • Interim data from the 320 mg group showed that bexotegrast was well-tolerated and demonstrated a strong treatment effect on lung fibrosis and profibrotic biomarkers compared to placebo.
  • Although two drugs, Esbriet (pirfenidone) and Ofev (nintedanib), currently dominate the IPF market, with both generating over $1 billion in sales in 2021, there is still a significant unmet need for safe and effective treatments for IPF.
  • Despite the preliminary nature of the data, bexotegrast shows promise, and Pliant has the financial resources to bring it to market with over $500 million in cash and cash equivalents. As the IPF data continues to develop, Pliant could be considered a speculative "Buy."

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for fibrosis, inflammation, and related diseases. Bexotegrast (PLN-74809) is an experimental drug developed by Pliant Therapeutics for the treatment of

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.97K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article offers informational content only, and the "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations are not personalized investment advice. Any predictions made regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are probabilistic and not certain. While the information aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify information. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their research and consider their financial factors before investing. The author assumes no responsibility for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.