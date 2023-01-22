magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for fibrosis, inflammation, and related diseases. Bexotegrast (PLN-74809) is an experimental drug developed by Pliant Therapeutics for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF]. The drug is a small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins. The αvß6 integrin is overexpressed in IPF lungs and promotes fibrosis, while the αvß1 integrin is important for tissue repair and regeneration.

This article aims to examine the phase 2 data of Pliant's lead product, bexotegrast, and its potential for treating IPF.

Financials

Let's first look at Pliant's most recent financials.

During the third quarter of 2022, research and development expenses increased to $24.6 million primarily due to employee-related expenses and higher manufacturing costs, but were partially offset by a decrease in clinical trial expenses. General and administrative expenses also increased to $8.8 million due to higher personnel-related and professional services expenses. The net loss for the quarter was $30.6 million, compared to $27.0 million in the prior-year quarter, due to an increase in operating expenses and a slight decrease in collaboration revenues with Novartis (NVS). As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $360.2 million, and expects to be able to fund operations until mid-2025 even with full utilization of the Oxford loan facility.

In late January, Pliant Therapeutics announced an upsized underwritten public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at a price of $30.00 per share, resulting in expected aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $250.0 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price.

With the recent public offering and assuming a similar net loss, Pliant, as of writing, appears to have at least $560 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Understanding IPF: A Chronic and Progressive Lung Disease with Limited Treatment Options

IPF is a chronic and progressive lung disease characterized by scarring (fibrosis) of the lung tissue. The cause of IPF is unknown, and the disease is usually diagnosed in people over 50 years of age. The symptoms of IPF include shortness of breath, cough, and fatigue. The disease can lead to respiratory failure and death.

Currently, there are two FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of mild-to-moderate IPF: either nintedanib (tyrosine kinase inhibitor) or pirfenidone (anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic) depending on factors like patient preference and availability. These drugs slow down the progression of the disease but do not cure it. Both, however, are associated with toxicity and significant side effects.

The Importance of Collagen Type I Alpha I in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Collagen type I alpha I [COL1A1] is a major component of the extracellular matrix [ECM] in the lungs, and is a key player in the pathogenesis of IPF. In IPF, excessive collagen deposition in the lung tissue causes scarring and thickening of the alveolar walls, which leads to progressive lung dysfunction and ultimately respiratory failure.

COL1A1 is synthesized by fibroblasts and myofibroblasts, which are activated in response to injury or inflammation in the lung tissue. Once synthesized, collagen type I alpha I is secreted into the ECM, where it forms a scaffold for other ECM proteins and provides mechanical support to the lung tissue.

In IPF, the balance between collagen synthesis and degradation is disrupted, leading to excessive accumulation of COL1A1 in the lung tissue. This accumulation is thought to be driven by the dysregulated activation of fibroblasts and myofibroblasts, as well as aberrant signaling pathways that promote collagen synthesis and inhibit collagen degradation.

The importance of COL1A1 in IPF is underscored by the fact that it is a major target of current and emerging therapies for the disease. For example, antifibrotic drugs such as pirfenidone and nintedanib have been shown to reduce collagen synthesis and deposition in the lung tissue, which contributes to their clinical efficacy in IPF.

Bexotegrast: A Potential Treatment for IPF by Targeting αvß6 and αvß1 Integrins

Bexotegrast is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins. The drug is designed to target the overexpression of αvß6 integrin in IPF lungs, which promotes fibrosis. The drug also targets αvß1 integrin, which is important for tissue repair and regeneration. By inhibiting both integrins, bexotegrast has the potential to reduce fibrosis while promoting tissue repair and regeneration.

History of Integrin Inhibitors in IPF

BG00011 (anti-αvβ6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody)

A phase IIb randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the effectiveness and safety of Biogen's (BIIB) BG00011, an anti-αvβ6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for treating patients with IPF. The study aimed to measure FVC change from baseline at Week 52, but the trial was terminated early, so the primary endpoint was assessed at Week 26 as an exploratory analysis. The results indicated that there was no significant difference in FVC change from baseline between patients treated with BG00011 or placebo at Week 26. However, patients in the BG00011 group had a worsening trend after Week 26, with more experiencing IPF exacerbation/progression and serious adverse events, including four deaths. Consequently, the study concluded that the clinical development of BG00011 should not continue.

GSK3008348 (inhaled αvβ6 integrin inhibitor)

GSK3008348, developed by GSK (GSK), was discontinued after the initial cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial involving patients with IPF. The reasons for termination are unclear, and no data from IPF patients is currently available.

Re-evaluating αvß6 integrin inhibitors for IPF treatment: lessons learned from clinical trials and the promise of dual inhibition with bexotegrast

BG00011 and GSK3008348 are both inhibitors of the αvß6 integrin, which plays a crucial role in TGF-β activation and fibrogenesis in the fibrotic lung. However, clinical trials have shown that these drugs are either toxic or ineffective in IPF patients. It is possible that inhibiting αvß6 alone may not effectively reduce collagen synthesis and deposition, as demonstrated in a preclinical study using lung tissue slices from IPF patients.

In contrast, bexotegrast targets both αvβ6 and αvβ1 integrins, which significantly contribute to collagen synthesis in the fibrotic human lung and perpetuate TGF-β activation and fibrogenesis. Dual inhibition of these integrins has an additive effect in decreasing collagen expression in ex vivo lung tissue cultures from IPF patients, while avoiding toxicities associated with complete TGF-β pathway inhibition. Other αv integrins have little impact on fibrogenic gene expression in mouse PCLSs. Therefore, dual inhibition of αvβ6/αvβ1 is considered the optimal strategy for targeting αv integrin-mediated lung fibrogenesis.

The INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a Clinical Trial: Interim Data of Bexotegrast at 320 mg Dose Demonstrates Statistically Significant Increase in Forced Vital Capacity

The INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a clinical trial is investigating bexotegrast in 119 IPF patients receiving once-daily doses of 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg, 320 mg, or placebo for 12 weeks. Of the 320 mg group, 21 patients received bexotegrast and 8 patients received placebo, with approximately 80% of all enrolled patients on standard of care, evenly distributed between nintedanib and pirfenidone. The primary goal of the trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of bexotegrast, with the secondary endpoint evaluating its pharmacokinetics.

After 12 weeks of treatment, the interim data from the 320 mg group showed that bexotegrast was well-tolerated and had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. The trial also assessed exploratory efficacy endpoints, including changes in FVC, QLF imaging, and biomarkers. Bexotegrast at 320 mg showed a statistically significant increase in FVC from baseline at all timepoints, surpassing lower dose groups, and demonstrated a strong treatment effect on FVC percent predicted, QLF, and profibrotic biomarkers compared to placebo.

Specifically, the 320 mg group showed a mean FVC increase of +29.5 mL compared to baseline at 12 weeks, while the placebo group demonstrated a decline of 110.7 mL. FVC is a critical endpoint in IPF clinical trials as it indicates the degree of lung function impairment and is a strong predictor of morbidity and mortality in IPF patients. It measures the amount of air that a patient can forcefully exhale after taking a deep breath, and in IPF, lung tissue fibrosis makes the lungs less flexible, leading to a decrease in FVC over time.

A decline in FVC of ≥10% over 6-12 months has been associated with increased mortality in IPF patients over a two-year period. Therefore, an increase in FVC or a smaller decline in FVC relative to placebo is considered a positive treatment effect. In the INTEGRIS-IPF trial, the bexotegrast 320 mg group showed a statistically significant mean increase in FVC from baseline at all timepoints, compared to a decline in the placebo group, indicating a potential benefit of bexotegrast in preserving lung function in IPF patients.

Confounder: Pliant notes on their slides that "1 participant in the placebo group was identified as a statistical outlier across all treatment groups and excluded from the mITT analysis." The reason for exclusion could be an atypical disease course, unusual response to treatment, data collection or analysis errors, or other unaccounted health factors. The impact of exclusion on the group's results depends on the magnitude of the outlier's response relative to the other participants. Further information about the study and participant is needed to determine the exact reason for exclusion and its effect on the results. I have emailed IR for clarification regarding the exclusion and will update readers upon notification.

Bexotegrast Shows Promising Phase 2a Data for the Treatment of IPF, Particularly in Dose-Dependent Increase in FVC, But Caution Needed Pending Final Results

Overall, the Phase 2a data on bexotegrast for the treatment of IPF are promising, particularly the dose-dependent increase in FVC observed in the 320 mg group. The strong treatment effect on FVC, QLF, and profibrotic biomarkers observed in this group is consistent with the drug's mechanism of action as a dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins, which play key roles in fibrosis.

The interim data available for bexotegrast is based on a small cohort of patients, particularly in the 320 mg group, and a short treatment duration of only 12 weeks. While the primary objective of the study was to evaluate the drug's safety and tolerability, the preliminary findings are promising and suggest that bexotegrast could be a potential treatment option for IPF. However, larger randomized controlled trials are necessary to confirm the drug's safety and efficacy. As a result, it is recommended to exercise caution when interpreting the results, and await the 24-week 320 mg data expected in Q2 2023.

Evaluating the Efficacy of Bexotegrast and Other Experimental Agents in the Treatment of IPF

Bexotegrast, pentraxin 2, pamrevlumab, and BI 1015550 are all experimental drugs for IPF. They have been all been tested in phase 2 clinical trials to assess their efficacy and safety.

BI 1015550 is an oral drug that selectively inhibits the 4B isoform to prevent cyclic adenosine monophosphate degradation. A phase 2 clinical trial involving 97 IPF patients who received either BI 1015550 or a placebo twice daily for 12 weeks revealed an increase in FVC of 5.7 mL in patients not taking antifibrotics and 2.7 mL in patients taking background antifibrotics. Patients in the placebo group who did not take antifibrotics showed a decrease in FVC by 81.7 mL, while those who received BI 1015550 demonstrated an increase. However, patients taking antifibrotics had a smaller benefit. Nausea, emesis, and diarrhea were the most common side effects observed. Boehringer Ingelheim is "recruiting" patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial.

is an oral drug that selectively inhibits the 4B isoform to prevent cyclic adenosine monophosphate degradation. A phase 2 clinical trial involving 97 IPF patients who received either BI 1015550 or a placebo twice daily for 12 weeks revealed an increase in FVC of 5.7 mL in patients not taking antifibrotics and 2.7 mL in patients taking background antifibrotics. Patients in the placebo group who did not take antifibrotics showed a decrease in FVC by 81.7 mL, while those who received BI 1015550 demonstrated an increase. However, patients taking antifibrotics had a smaller benefit. Nausea, emesis, and diarrhea were the most common side effects observed. Boehringer Ingelheim is "recruiting" patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial. Pentraxin 2 (OTCQX:RHHBY) is a protein that hinders the differentiation of monocytes into profibrotic fibrocytes or proinflammatory macrophages and decreases the production of transforming growth factor [TGF]-beta1. In a phase 2 clinical trial, 111 IPF patients who were receiving antifibrotic agents were given recombinant human pentraxin 2 or placebo intravenously every four weeks for 24 weeks. The pentraxin 2 group demonstrated a slower decline in FVC compared to the placebo group (-2.5% versus -4.8%). The most common side effects observed were cough and fatigue. Patients who switched from placebo to pentraxin 2 in a 76-week open-label extension showed a reduction in lung function and six-minute walk distance deterioration similar to that seen in the initial study. Roche's pentraxin 2 is currently "active, not recruiting" for a Phase 3 clinical trial.

(OTCQX:RHHBY) is a protein that hinders the differentiation of monocytes into profibrotic fibrocytes or proinflammatory macrophages and decreases the production of transforming growth factor [TGF]-beta1. In a phase 2 clinical trial, 111 IPF patients who were receiving antifibrotic agents were given recombinant human pentraxin 2 or placebo intravenously every four weeks for 24 weeks. The pentraxin 2 group demonstrated a slower decline in FVC compared to the placebo group (-2.5% versus -4.8%). The most common side effects observed were cough and fatigue. Patients who switched from placebo to pentraxin 2 in a 76-week open-label extension showed a reduction in lung function and six-minute walk distance deterioration similar to that seen in the initial study. Roche's pentraxin 2 is currently "active, not recruiting" for a Phase 3 clinical trial. Pamrevlumab (FGEN), a monoclonal antibody administered intravenously, targets connective tissue growth factor, which is a key mediator in the development of fibrosis. In a phase 2 study involving 103 IPF patients, those treated with pamrevlumab demonstrated a significantly lower decline in FVC at 48 weeks compared to those who received a placebo (-2.9% vs. -7.2%). Furthermore, the pamrevlumab group had a lower incidence of FVC decline greater than 10% or death when compared to the placebo group (10% vs. 31%). Fibrogen anticipates topline Phase 3 data in mid-2023.

(FGEN), a monoclonal antibody administered intravenously, targets connective tissue growth factor, which is a key mediator in the development of fibrosis. In a phase 2 study involving 103 IPF patients, those treated with pamrevlumab demonstrated a significantly lower decline in FVC at 48 weeks compared to those who received a placebo (-2.9% vs. -7.2%). Furthermore, the pamrevlumab group had a lower incidence of FVC decline greater than 10% or death when compared to the placebo group (10% vs. 31%). Fibrogen anticipates topline Phase 3 data in mid-2023. Bexotegrast (PLRX) is a once-daily oral drug that was tested in the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a clinical trial in 119 IPF patients at doses of 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg, 320 mg, or placebo for 12 weeks. The 320 mg group demonstrated a mean increase in FVC of +29.5 mL relative to baseline at 12 weeks, versus a decline of 110.7 mL in the placebo group. Bexotegrast showed a strong treatment effect on FVC percent predicted [FVCpp], Quantitative Lung Fibrosis imaging, and profibrotic biomarkers versus placebo at 12 weeks. The most common side effects were headache, nausea, and dizziness.

In summary, promising results were seen in the phase 2 trials of all four drugs for IPF treatment. Bexotegrast, one of the two oral options available, demonstrated the strongest effect on FVC with a statistically significant mean increase from baseline at all timepoints in the modified intention-to-treat [mITT] analysis. Nonetheless, it should be noted that the dataset for bexotegrast is the least developed, and the exclusion of one of the thirty-one placebo patients could introduce confounding factors. Meanwhile, Pentraxin 2 and Pamrevlumab, both intravenous treatments, showed a slower decline in FVC when compared to placebo. The oral PDE4 inhibitor BI 1015550 also demonstrated an increase in FVC in patients.

Oral drugs, including bexotegrast, offer several advantages over intravenous administration. These include convenience, reduced risk of complications associated with invasive procedures, and increased patient compliance. With oral medication, patients can manage their condition at home without needing hospital visits or medical equipment, which enhances their independence and flexibility. Additionally, oral drugs may have more stable and predictable absorption rates, ensuring a consistent level of drug concentration in the bloodstream that can improve treatment efficacy and reduce the risk of adverse events.

The Market Potential of Bexotegrast in the Treatment of IPF

IPF affects approximately 3 million people globally. Pliant estimates IPF affecting "approximately 140,000 people in the United States. There are an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 new cases diagnosed each year." With an aging global population, the prevalence of IPF is expected to rise, driving the demand for effective treatments.

Although two drugs, Esbriet (pirfenidone) and Ofev (nintedanib), currently dominate the IPF market with both generating over $1 billion in sales in 2021, there is still a significant unmet need for safe and effective treatments for IPF.

Bexotegrast, with its novel mechanism of action as an oral medication, has the potential to offer a new treatment option for IPF patients. As a result, the market potential for bexotegrast in IPF treatment is significant, with the potential to capture a share of the billion-dollar IPF drug market.

Conclusion

IPF is a chronic and progressive lung disease with limited treatment options, and bexotegrast has the potential to be a promising new treatment option for patients. The interim data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a clinical trial showed that bexotegrast was well-tolerated and had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, and demonstrated a statistically significant increase in FVC from baseline at all timepoints. Despite the preliminary nature of the data, bexotegrast shows promise, and Pliant has the financial resources to bring it to market with over $500 million in cash and cash equivalents. As the IPF data continues to develop, Pliant could be considered a speculative "Buy."

