Broadcom's Strong Quarterly Results In The Light Of Its Acquisition-Led Strategy

Mar. 03, 2023 10:59 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)VMW4 Comments
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Broadcom remains as one of the best-positioned semiconductors stocks, but lower topline growth is to be expected going forward.
  • Contrary to other peers, Broadcom has so far done a great job at expanding its product and service offerings through M&A deals.
  • However, there are major risks associated with this strategy that will become more evident, if the VMware deal goes through.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has just reported yet another strong fiscal Q1 2023 quarter, marked by high top and bottom line growth. Quarterly results are rarely a good indication about the future and often contain lots of noise, however, they

Broadcom 2023 Earnings Surprise

Seeking Alpha

Broadcom revenue growth by segment

Prepared by the author, using data from AVGO earnings transcript

Broadcom expected revenue growth rate

Seeking Alpha

Semiconductors gross margin and capital intensity

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Broadcom Wired Infrastructure

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom Brocade deal

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom acqisitions

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom Stock-Based Compensation versus NVDA

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

Broadcom Gross Margin and Capital Intensity

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

VMware Margins and Capital Intensity

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Broadcom Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

Broadcom Research & Development Expenses

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

VMware clients

VMware Investor Presentation

Broadcom VMware deal

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom deleveraging post M&A deals

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom VMware large debt level

Broadcom Investor Presentation

Broadcom Net Debt

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the semiconductors space? 

You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation. 

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided. 

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
4.49K Followers
Investment strategy for those seeking steady and above-market returns

Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.

Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.

Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . 

All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the company's SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.