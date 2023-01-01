Leon Neal/Getty Images News

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), the Tom Siebel-led company, which benefited from the recent generative AI-hype train, reported a better-than-expected earnings release for FQ3'23 yesterday (March 2).

As such, buyers have started to chase AI again, up nearly 20% at writing, picking up the pieces after a pullback of almost 35% through this week's lows.

Investors betting on the C3 train are likely looking forward to a more constructive FY24, as management highlighted its confidence in outperforming the consensus estimates. CFO Juho Parkkinen highlighted:

On [a] quarterly basis, yes, we're seeing very promising signs that our model assumptions are good. We're seeing actual results that are at the model or even better. And previously, we have provided some really early onset outlook that [FY24] would be around 30% growth. I know that the Street expects around 20% growth. I'd say that it's achievable at least to what the Street is saying and we certainly are targeting higher growth. (C3 FQ3'23 earnings call)

We believe that's a statement filled with conviction and intent. Company management is usually more cautious in telegraphing their forward outlook ahead of their last fiscal quarter. However, C3 is willing to put its credibility on the line, highlighting its confidence in its revamped pricing strategy and shifting to a consumption-based model.

Siebel articulated "tailwinds from increased business optimism and interest in using C3 solutions." The company stressed that its consumption-based model has been "validated," improving adoption among its customer base. Management also highlighted that C3 "closed 27 deals during the quarter, [including] 17 pilot deals under the consumption model."

As such, management is confident it's on track toward recovering its remaining purchase obligations or RPO growth trend and its gross margins when those pilots convert over time.

Management also assured investors it's "on track to achieve non-GAAP profitability by the end of FY24."

As highlighted in our previous article, the company will launch its C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search for general availability in Spring 2023.

Hence, analysts on the call were keen on the near-term revenue-generating opportunities surrounding the company's recent announcement. However, management seems reticent in providing more guidance regarding its upcoming product release, suggesting that "there is a potential market for the application in other enterprises." However, Siebel also stressed that the company has not "figured out how to monetize it."

As such, we believe investors believing that C3 will benefit from a massive revenue inflection from the introduction of its generative AI product need to be cautious.

C3 bulls argue that its valuation has been battered. Moreover, its operating performance for FQ4 was better than Wall Street's estimates on top and bottom line metrics.

Wedbush Securities is optimistic that C3 is "gaining momentum in building significant enterprise opportunities in its pipeline with its innovative enterprise AI solutions."

Moreover, the company also highlighted strong traction with its go-to-market or GTM motion with the US hyperscalers; Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), and Google Cloud (GOOGL) (GOOG).

Siebel accentuated that he and CEO of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian "held a joint meeting with a number of clients, prospects, and partners in the US Federal region." Notably, C3 and Google Cloud "made substantial progress" as they secured deals with eight customers. In addition, C3 has also earmarked "291 enterprise opportunities for joint solutions and engaged in licensing discussions for over 100 of them."

Therefore, we believe there's little doubt that C3 seems to be making solid progress. The question is whether investors should jump on board the AI bus now after the recent pullback?

AI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

AI traded at a next-twelve-months or NTM Revenue of 5.7x at yesterday's close.

Forward earnings valuation metrics aren't helping, as AI is not expected to be profitable even on a non-GAAP basis over the NTM.

Moreover, AI's price action is not constructive, and investors must be wary about chasing the hype over an unprofitable company that's also not free cash flow positive.

Rating: Sell (Reiterated).