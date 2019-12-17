Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) delivered a very strong fiscal Q4 2023 result. Not only are customers being onboarded from across different sectors, but the rate of adoption is strong.
What's more, the business expects to exit the next twelve months at breakeven free cash flow. For investors interested in AI plays, this company fits that bill nicely.
Samsara Inc.'s business model is aimed at enabling the digital transformation of physical operations.
Samsara is attempting to disrupt the old ''asset-heavy'' industries, such as transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, by providing a way for these customers to turn their data into actionable business insights.
Incidentally, this quarter saw Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) signing Samsara's "largest new ACV (annual contract value) transaction ever."
Furthermore, the customer adoption curve clearly supports its growth narrative.
If you read my work frequently, you'll have read me say, follow the customer growth, because the customer knows best. If the customer growth rates are higher than 30% y/y, the company is clearly doing ''something'' right.
In essence, I'll echo management's narrative from the call, that its customers are showing incredible resilience despite the challenging macro environment.
Samsara ended fiscal 2023 with impressive growth rates. Going into the earnings result last night, the stock had rallied significantly in the past several months. In fact, since the November lows, Samsara's stock had dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and jumped more than 70% in a few months.
What's more, as you can see from its past quarterly results, IOT has a history of under-promising and overdelivering.
Accordingly, in the past 5 quarters since its IPO, Samsara Inc. has handsomely beaten consensus estimates by more than 5% on the topline.
Meanwhile, analysts following the company have steadily raised their expectations for the upcoming quarters.
As an investor, that's your best setup, when you have an army of analysts pumping up your stock. And that's exactly what you see here, with the red arrow pointing to the latest consensus revenue raise looking ahead.
Samara's management acknowledges the progress the company has made in improving its free cash flow margins. It declares that by the time Samsara exits fiscal Q4 2023, its free cash flow margins will be at breakeven.
During the earnings call, management said:
We also achieved Rule of 40 for the last two quarters of the fiscal year, which is a significant milestone, but there is still much work to be done to consistently achieve Rule of 40 on a quarterly and annual basis.
Thus reiterating to investors the one thing that investors truly wanted to hear, that as Samsara exits fiscal Q4 2023, the business will be better at balancing growth and profitability.
If I say that Samsara Inc. is priced at 10x sales, I think to myself, are we back again at bidding up unprofitable tech companies? I don't think so. Why?
Because as I've already described, Samsara will exit the next twelve months by being at free cash flow breakeven.
What's more, young companies that are growing at a rapid clip should not be seeking to maximize profitability. They should do everything in their power to maximize the reach of the product. The quality of their product. Push down customers' costs. And improving their customers' payback period and ROIs.
Not simply focusing on maximizing profitability. Particularly if their balance sheet holds ample cash and no debt.
There are two reasons why I believe Samsara Inc. makes for a compelling investment.
Firstly, Samsara's broad selection of end markets means that it's not ''yet another'' cloud player, aimed at the hyper-competitive IT sector. Rather, it's aimed at physical businesses that have had insufficient technological disruption.
Secondly, I believe that as Samsara Inc. guides to reach free cash flow breakeven in 12 months, with time investors will not view it as ''another unprofitable cloud'' company but as a viable business model.
All that being said, Samsara Inc. stock isn't particularly cheap, so be sure to size it appropriately in your portfolio.
