VGK: Downside Risks More Pronounced

Summary

  • The EU economy has weathered the economic divorce with Russia better than expected, at least on the surface. It took over 800 billion euros in spending to mask the scale of damage.
  • The money was needed to cushion the blow from the need to bid up the price of LNG to the point needed for companies to be willing to break contracts and divert shipments.
  • Such a high rate of mitigation spending is unsustainable, while there are no alternative solutions on the table. The EU economy will de-industrialize in line with energy supply realities.
  • The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has had a decent run in the past few months, largely thanks to the EU economy holding up better than feared.
  • The markets seem to be mistaking expensive, unsustainable efforts to mask the economic damage for actual resilience. The ETF's only long-term strong point at this time is the broad global exposure of many companies that make up the fund.

Investment thesis: Defying many fears, the EU economy weathered the energy crisis of the past year and a half rather well, at least on the surface. Thanks to a mild winter, efforts to cut demand, as well as an aggressive program to outbid the

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

