The investment case for building broad exposure to a diversified basket of healthcare securities continues to strengthen in FY23'. Since my last publication on Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in December, titled "Premier Makes Sense at 8.75% trailing FCF yield" the stock has pushed sideways into congestion and hasn't managed to catch a strong bid. Looking at the company's latest set of numbers, in my estimation, the buy thesis is still intact when extrapolating the data. The stock is attractively priced at 12.8x forward P/E and trades at a discount to the sector, whilst presenting with a 9.2% trailing FCF yield, and despite incurring headwinds to growth in its Remitra segment, management has not embarked on a cost restructuring to free up liquidity and align resources with its divisional growth strategy. This report will break down the company's Q2 earnings to exhibit the forward-looking investment debate, supporting a buy rating in doing so. Net-net, I'm reiterating PINC as a buy, looking for a target of $42, around 29% margin of safety on today's market value.
It's first important to underline the company's cost restructuring plans for the coming periods. As mentioned, PINC's Remitra segment hasn't performed to expectations and management have pared growth assumptions for the segment looking ahead. As a reminder, Remitra is PINC's software to streamline compliance, order and payment reconciliation and validation for healthcare providers. Consequently, the company is reducing its capital expenditures to better align resources and hopefully achieve a level of operating efficiency for Remitra. Specifically, it is:
a.) Reducing headcount drastically. Around 4% of its total workforce to be exact, or ~100 employees.
b.) Further, it is cutting non-labor costs by removing >70 open positions. This will impact Remitra as well, as management confirmed it will clip headcount in the business as well.
The company explains the cost-reductions are "designed to position the business to weather the near-term challenges", and therefore expects $18–$20mm in FY23, eventually saving $35–$40mm on an annualized basis [keep in mind PINC reports FY23 full-year earnings in June].
Fig. (1) PINC cost-restructuring
Now turning to the quarterly numbers, where PINC clipped ~$360mm in top-line revenues, a 500bps YoY decrease on adj. EBITDA of $140.5mm. It pulled this down to earnings of $64mm, down 15.5% YoY. Looking at this in further detail, the divisional takeaways on my end are as follows:
Touching on liquidity and cash flows, the company printed a $109mm quarterly free cash inflow, a $2mm gain from the year prior. I wrote last time that the company realized $55.8mm in TTM FCF so there's sequential growth at this level, exhibiting the strengths in its bottom-line fundamentals. This arose on the back of a lower CapEx spend on its fixed asset base, and a flat growth in CFFO to $197mm. In further detail, the company has generated accretive value for shareholders in this regard. Looking at a rolling TTM basis, it has generated a cumulative $31.44 in FCF per share since Q2 FY20 [Figure 2]. Hence, the ramp up of FCF/share growth has been notable and serves as a bedrock for investors to recognize the value in this name. This is coupled with a $212mm buyback of stock over the 12 months to date and the cash dividends of $50mm in H1 of its FY23. Hence, the return of capital to shareholders, coupled with the cumulative growth in FCF/share, are supportive of a bullish rating by estimation.
Fig. (2)
Switching now to the forward estimates, management has revised the breakdown of its FY23 growth assumptions, but has held the outlook firm at $1.4–$1.45Bn at the top-line for the year. The key change comes after it pared back estimates for its supply chain services segment to $980mm at the upper bound, from $1Bn previously. At the same time, it sees $470mm in the performance services arm, up from $450mm at the upper bound previously. The key points, however, relate to where the changes spur from.
Moving down the P&L, it also foresees FCF conversion at 55% of forecasted EBITDA, calling for $291mm for the full-year. Moreover, it looks to adj. EPS of $2.65, down from a previous high-point of $2.75 previously.
Chief to the PINC investment debate relates to valuation by estimation. Looking below the bottom line, profitability and free cash conversion are standouts that separate the company from peers, looking at a 25.5% FCF margin and >6% return on capital – both ahead of the industry. Hence, trading at 1.6x book value is attractive, and the stock is priced at ~16x forward earnings on a 9.2% trailing FCF yield. At management's EPS estimates, I look to an 8% forward earnings yield, well ahead of the S&P 500's forward number, and an acceptable equity risk premium above the current UST 10-year. Assigning the 16x multiple to management's EPS forecasts this derives a price target of $42, giving a 29% margin of safety at the time of writing.
Fig. (3)
Net-net, when extrapolating the data as it relates to investor value, PINC warrants a reiterated buy rating by estimation. Robust FCF/share growth, attractive valuations and the cost restructuring for efficiency are all key supportive factors for the buy rating. I am looking to upside potential to $42, a 29% margin of safety at the time of writing. Hence, I rate the stock a buy.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
