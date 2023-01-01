sankai

When I last wrote about Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) in November of 2022, I liked this company's leverage to attractive long-term drivers like high-end PAM-4, 400G ZR interconnect, hyperscaler ASICs, CXL, and auto connectivity. I was concerned about what I saw as inflated sell-side expectations and meaningful risk to the 2023 outlook. Those concerns have come home to roost, and with soft guidance for the March quarter, pre-market indications suggest an ugly day for Marvell shareholders.

Just as the Street gets ahead of itself in the good times, analysts tend to panic in the bad times, and I think they're likely to overcorrect. I still expect strong growth from Marvell over the longer term, but I would like to see improved margins and free cash flow conversion. As I said before in that prior piece, if this correction takes the shares into $30s, it's a name I'd look at more seriously for its long-term leverage to multiple growth opportunities.

OK Results Relative To Lowered Expectations

Marvell surprised the Street a quarter ago with weaker guidance on a sharp reversal in the company's data center business and deteriorating trends in enterprise, and so I do think it's worth noting that Marvell's reported fourth quarter results were in line with those lowered expectations.

Revenue rose close to 6% year over year, but declined almost 8% quarter over quarter, beating by about 1%. Data Center revenue declined 13% yoy and 21% qoq, but did manage to beat by 6% as analysts revised lower through the quarter on weaker expectations for storage. Carrier revenue (wireless infrastructure) rose 14% yoy and 1% qoq, missing by 1%. Enterprise Networking rose 39% yoy and declined 3% qoq, missing very slightly. Auto and Industrial rose 25% yoy and 18% qoq, missing by 5% as stronger auto was outweighed by weakening industrial demand. Consumer revenue declined 3% yoy and rose 1% qoq, beating by 1% as the company saw some strength in SSD controllers (likely the Sony (SONY) PlayStation 5).

Gross margin declined 180bp yoy and 50bp qoq, largely on mix but with some input cost challenges. This number is harder to reconcile to sell-side expectations, as multiple sources provided an unusually wide range of "consensus" estimates; at best Marvell beat by 30bp, but likely missed by around 50bp. Oddly there was less variation at the operating income line, and Marvell's nearly 4% yoy decline (and 17% qoq decline) was good for a small beat, while margin declined 320bp yoy and 360bp qoq to 33.1%.

Inventory days jumped 31 days yoy and 16 days qoq to 131. Management said that they are shipping below demand now, but seeing elevated inventory burn-off from customers in multiple end-markets (I'd assume the worst burn-off is in storage and industrial).

Another Significant Cut To Guidance

Weak guidance wasn't exactly unusual during this reporting cycle, but I think Marvell had convinced the Street that they were going to be an exception by virtue of their leverage to growth opportunities in data center, enterprise, and wireless and their comparatively lower exposure to the weaker parts of consumer and industrial.

That doesn't appear to be the case.

Management guided to FQ1'24 revenue of $1.3 billion, down about 8% qoq and about 6% below the Street. Management also guided to a big decline in gross margin - 60% versus 63.5% in this quarter and a sell-side average of 64% - on adverse mix.

Basically everything is looking weak except for Enterprise, with Data Center particularly weak on ongoing inventory reductions tied to storage. I've talked about this some in recent articles on Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) and Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPY); while consumer/PC storage is probably near the end of its correction cycle, enterprise storage has further to go as companies cut back on their data center capex budgets for 2023. This is rough for Marvell not only because of the revenue shortfall, but also because the company's storage products (HDD and SSD controllers and fibre channel products) carry high margins. Interestingly, Broadcom (AVGO) doesn't seem to be having quite the same challenges in its storage business.

Management also guided lower for high-profile products like optical networking and custom ASICs. It sounds as though Inphi had a good quarter, but Lumentum (LITE) noted some challenges with 400G products ahead of 800G ramps. Again, Broadcom didn't seem to have quite the same issues (though they don't disclose enough to compare like-for-like), so I wonder if Broadcom has gained some PAM-4 share, or whether they're just seeing better results in core switching/routing as opposed to interconnect.

On the ASIC business, a slowdown with customer deployments led management to halve its guidance for FY'24 (from $400M to $200M), though this is still an attractive business leveraged to ongoing investments in AI capabilities. In the short term, though, lower revenue is going to further compromise an already margin-dilutive business; while I believe custom ASIC can be a valuable business for Marvell (as it is for Broadcom), they're not at a scale yet where those profits can really materialize.

One of the few areas of strength is wireless, with management guiding to 25% sequential growth on growing business with Nokia (NOK) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and upcoming 5G rollouts in India. The "but" here's that this business carries meaningful lower gross margin.

The Short Term Vs. The Long Term

All things considered, Marvell's performance isn't wildly different from what other chip companies have reported and forecasted. Broadcom has outperformed, but that's Broadcom and part of the reason why I love that company/stock. I think the issue for Marvell now is more that the Street had convinced itself that Marvell would be different (more Broadcom-like, given attractive data center and enterprise exposures) and it turns out they're not as different after all, or at least in the short term.

Long term, I think there are definite positives here. I like Marvell's leverage with Microsoft (MSFT) in 400ZR interconnect, and I likewise am bullish on the future for 800G PAM-4, where I think the company remains well ahead of Broadcom and MaxLinear (MXL) and where ongoing investment in AI should be a powerful driver. I'm also still bullish on the ASIC opportunity, the Compute Express Link (or CXL) opportunity, and auto connectivity - Ford (F) management recently disclosed that the Mustang Mach-E had a mile of surplus wiring (worth about 70lbs), and as weight management becomes more important with BEVs, more efficient connectivity will be attractive.

The Outlook

In my last article I said that I was well below the Street with my FY'24 revenue estimate - $6.3 billion versus what was then a sell-side average of $7.1B. Now the average estimate for FY'24 is shaping up closer to $5.5B (so I was wrong too, but by less than $1.5B at least…) and estimates for FY'25 and beyond have likewise been slashed down.

This could prove a little too draconian. Expectations probably did get out of hand, but when the Street corrects, they usually overcorrect and that could well happen here. With that, I'm likely to end up with well above-average estimates in FY'25 and beyond, as I do still expect significant ramps in high-end PAM-4, custom ASIC, and so on, as well as recoveries in storage controllers, Ethernet switches, and so on. Long term, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits, and my long-term estimates (FY'30 and beyond) haven't changed much.

I do have some ongoing concerns about margins and cash flow. My prior claim that 40% non-GAAP operating margins aren't "that far away" could prove too bullish, and I think mid-30%'s is more reasonable for the near term (FY'25/FY'26). Marvell doesn't have a great track record where adjusted free cash flow conversion is concerned (and stock option expense is considerable), and this needs to improve if my long-term adjusted FCF margin targets in the 20%'s are going to be attainable.

I do expect better margins and free cash flow as the business matures and growth projects scale up. At this point, though, valuation is still a challenge. Discounted free cash flow suggests iffy upside, and a 5.5x multiple on my FY'26 revenue estimate, discounted back) still doesn't get me to an especially compelling target (low to mid-$40's).

The Bottom Line

Even with the unexpected drama in Marvell's quarterly reports and guidance since my last update, the value proposition is still dicey. I like the company's leverage to multiple attractive growth markets, and in many respects they're following in the footsteps of Broadcom toward attractive revenue opportunities. Valuation is still a challenge for me, though, and while I'm fine with the idea of paying up for growth (and being relatively less sensitive to valuation), I'm not so inclined to chase these shares just yet.