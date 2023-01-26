Impala Platinum: A Turnaround Is On The Horizon

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Key variables suggest that Impala Platinum is set for a turnaround.
  • Most PGM prices are below their moving averages, with supply shortages and higher demand en route.
  • Impala struggled with load curtailment and industrial action issues during 2022. However, the latter is resolved, while higher PGM prices will likely phase out the prior's influence.
  • Although a higher country risk premium must be considered, Impala Platinum's stock is priced at a cyclical discount.
  • Lastly, the stock provides a lucrative dividend opportunity with the firm's 30% of operating cash flow distribution policy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A male impala on an overcast morning on the grasslands of central Kruger

Pedro Carrilho/iStock via Getty Images

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited's (OTCQX:IMPUY) more than 50% year-over-year drawdown should not be neglected, as the firm's embedded risks somewhat justify the trajectory. However, the market has likely overreacted, consequently presenting risk-seeking investors with a lucrative value gap.

VBN

Impala Platinum Stock Price History (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

Palladium Moving Average (Kitco)

VBN

Platinum 10Y Moving Average (Kitco)

VBN

Production Update (Impala Platinum)

VBN

H1 2022 Data (Impala Platinum)

VBN

Impala Platinum

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Seeking Alpha

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.67K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: U.S. & EM Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Quantitative modeling, Top-Down, and Street Gossip.

While we encourage debate, we no longer regularly respond to comments on our articles, as direct dialogue is primarily restricted to our marketplace subscribers.

Our articles do not constitute any financial advice.



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.