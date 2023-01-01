HeidelbergCement Vs. Holcim: A Clear Winner

Mar. 03, 2023 12:27 PM ETHeidelbergCement AG (HDELY), HLBZFHCMLF, HCMLY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • We provide a comps analysis between Holcim Ltd and HeidelbergCement AG.
  • Holcim's multiple arbitrage opportunity is providing a clear upside.
  • In Q4, Heidelberg delivered a solid set of numbers. The dividend was confirmed, and so we did our valuation.

Construction works

Vesnaandjic

Last week, HeidelbergCement AG (OTCPK:HDELY, OTCPK:HLBZF) ("Heidelberg") disclosed its Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 numbers. Here at the Lab, we already commented on Holcim Ltd's (OTCPK:HCMLF, OTCPK:HCMLY) latest accounts, and we could

Heidelberg price over costs

Heidelberg price over costs

Heidelberg M&A

Heidelberg M&A

Heidelberg 2023 guidance

Heidelberg 2023 guidance

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.54K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLBZF, HDELY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.