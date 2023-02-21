Sumitomo Corporation: Resilient Fundamentals Support Capital Return Upside

Mar. 03, 2023 12:41 PM ETSumitomo Corporation (SSUMF), SSUMY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • Sumitomo’s diversified businesses continue to deliver solid earnings through the uncertain macro backdrop.
  • While the decline in commodities has weighed on the resource side, the China reopening tailwind should help.
  • With management also taking another step toward returning more capital to shareholders, Sumitomo is worth a look.

Freight semi trucks with Sumitomo Corporation logo driving along forest road. Editorial 3D rendering

alexeynovikov

The major Japanese trading houses like Sumitomo Corp (OTCPK:SSUMY) have held up well over the past year (relative to the TOPIX index) despite the commodity price headwinds in H2. A key reason for the outperformance is their diversification, with strong earnings in

Chart
Data by YCharts

FY22 Forecast

Sumitomo Corp

Ambatovy Nickel Project Overview

Sumitomo Corp

Shareholder Return Guidance

Sumitomo Corp

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.84K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.