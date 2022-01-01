MP Materials: Demand Fears Overblown

Summary

  • MP Materials Corp. reported a solid Q4 and continued their strong track record of operational and financial execution.
  • The stock got hit recently on concerns about Tesla, Inc. transitioning to a motor that does not use rare earths.
  • Demand for rare earths is estimated to increase meaningfully over the next few decades, and this will likely still be true even if some end products no longer require them.
  • The bull thesis remains intact, and MP Materials is well-positioned to benefit from the "green transition."

Deep excavation hole of an open pit mine for rare earth elements

Photofex/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is executing well, but the stock got hit because of fears surrounding long-term demand sparked by Tesla's Investor Day. We view this selloff as unwarranted because demand is estimated

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights from MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Release

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights (MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Release)

2022 and YTD Accomplishments from MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation

2022 and YTD Accomplishments (MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Fourth Quarter Operating Metrics from MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation

Fourth Quarter Operating Metrics (MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Fourth Quarter Financial Metrics from MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation

Fourth Quarter Financial Metrics (MP Materials' Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Growth in Demand for Selected Minerals from IEA

Growth in Demand For Selected Minerals (IEA)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
381 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: UFD Capital Value Fund, LP owns shares of MP.

