First Horizon And Toronto-Dominion Bank: Will They Or Won't They?

Mar. 03, 2023 12:52 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN)BMO, BMO:CA, TD, TD:CA, USB1 Comment
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.62K Followers

Summary

  • First Horizon sparked a 10%-plus sell-off on news in its 10-K that Toronto-Dominion had informed them that they will not be able to complete the merger by the established deadline.
  • Toronto-Dominion recently unveiled its $50B community investment plan, but it typically takes months after such plans to get approval, and further concessions may yet be required.
  • Toronto-Dominion management sounded committed to the deal on its earnings call, and the deal is a meaningful one for the bank, but TD may push for some concessions.
  • First Horizon has little bargaining power and would not be entitled to compensation if the deal collapses, and would in fact see dilution from preferred stock issued to TD.
  • With a standalone fair value in the low-$20s, I think First Horizon investors will be OK if the deal collapses, but a negotiated extension is the better outcome.

storm-cloud

Pobytov/E+ via Getty Images

After years of regulators basically sleeping at their desks and rubberstamping mergers, times have changed. That's particularly so in the banking sector, where large deals now are almost certain to need extended timelines to close, as regulators drag their feet

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.62K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.