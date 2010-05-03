wildatart/iStock via Getty Images

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) is a closed-end fund focused on generating high current income from a portfolio of global stocks. HTY impressively outperformed global indices with only a -6.9% decline in 2022. However, on longer-term time-frames, the HTY fund has severely underperformed.

While HTY's 12.3% forward yield appears attractive at first glance, it is simply funded through return of investors' own principal. Long-term investors in HTY have lost both principal and income as its distribution is clearly unsustainable.

Fund Overview

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide total returns from current income and capital appreciation. The HTY fund invests in dividend-paying securities of issuers across the globe and targets favorable after-tax returns by actively managing the tax consequences of the fund's income and gains.

HTY is a relatively small fund with only $60 million in net assets. The small base of AUM means that HTY has relatively thin liquidity, with average daily trading volume of only ~34k shares or $180k (Figure 1). HTY charged a 1.37% net expense ratio in 2022.

Figure 1 - HTY is a small fund with thin liquidity (nasdaq.com)

The HTY fund is not actually managed internally by John Hancock portfolio managers. Instead, it is managed by Epoch Investment Partners, a New York-based institutional asset manager that was acquired by the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in 2012.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows HTY's sector allocation as of December 31, 2022. The fund's largest weight is in Financials (16.2%), followed by Information Technology (16.1%), and Health Care (14.3%).

Figure 2 - HTY sector allocation (jhinvestments.com)

Figure 3 shows HTY's geographical allocation. 55.6% of the fund's assets are invested in the United States, 8.4% is invested in the U.K. and 8.1% is invested in Canada.

Figure 3 - HTY geographical allocation (jhinvestments.com)

Figure 4 shows the fund's top 10 holdings as of January 31, 2023, which account for 18.5% of the fund's assets.

Figure 4 - HTY top 10 holdings (jhinvestments.com)

Returns

Figure 5 shows HTY's historical returns. The HTY fund has generated modest returns, with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns of 3.2%/1.3%/3.1%/3.4% respectively to February 28, 2023.

Figure 5 - HTY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Impressively, the HTY fund avoided steep drawdowns in 2022, with only a decline of 6.9% vs. -18.0% for the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - HTY annual returns (morningstar.com)

However, on longer-term horizons, HTY has lagged significantly behind the URTH, which has generated 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of 10.0%/7.1%/9.0% to February 28, 2023, despite suffering a steep 2022 drawdown (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - URTH historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The HTY fund pays a high quarterly distribution of $0.16, which annualizes to a 12.3% forward yield. On NAV, HTY is yielding 11.6%.

Although HTY's distribution is attractive, investors should note that it does not appear to be sustainable. For example, from HTY's annual report, we can see the HTY fund has heavily utilized return of capital ("ROC") to fund its distribution (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - HTY has relied heavily on ROC (HTY 2022 annual report)

Funds that cannot earn their distributions are called 'return of principal' funds and the practice is problematic because 'return of principal' funds must liquidate their NAV to fund a too-high distribution yield. Over time, this depletes income earning assets, making future distributions even harder to sustain and the fund is forced to cut distribution rates.

HTY exhibits a long-term amortizing NAV, which is a telltale sign of 'return of principal' funds (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - HTY has a long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

Furthermore, we can see that historically, HTY has cut its distribution multiple times from a high of $1.80 in 2008 to $0.64 since 2020 (Figure 10). This means long-term investors have lost 'both' principal and income while invested in HTY.

Figure 10 - HTY historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed-end fund focused on high current income from a portfolio of global stocks. Although HTY outperformed a global index fund like the URTH in 2022, historically, the HTY severely underperforms on most long-term timeframes. The HTY pays an attractive 12.3% forward yield, but analyzing the fund's history, we can see it is usually simply funded from liquidating NAV. I would recommend investors avoid this 'return of principal' fund.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.