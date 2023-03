Mario Tama

Catalyst watch for the week of March 5. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan gives a rundown of the catalysts for the week including what to expect in the non farm payrolls report and why the report is a week later than usual. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran gives an earnings preview. He says the season is slowing but look out for reports from DocuSign ( DOCU ) and JD.com , Inc ( JD ). In addition, the hosts discuss recent TikTok ( BDNCE headlines including a ban from federal devices . Is this politics at play and which social media company could benefit from a total U.S. ban? Finally, Kim wants to know, Which S&P sector do you believe will be the best performer in 2023?