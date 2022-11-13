Baris-Ozer

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) just released Q4 and FY2022 results and FY2023 guidance, which only served to further elevate its status as a battleground healthcare REIT. For those who wish to check out the headline numbers, you can check out Seeking Alpha's summary here.

Instead of boring you with a repetition of those numbers in this article, I will devote my focus to diving into two very important updates provided by management on the earnings call that significantly impact the investment thesis. In this article, we discuss these in detail and offer our updated outlook on MPW.

Important MPW Update #1: Tenant Issues Are Likely Just Beginning

Probably the biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the clear indication that meaningful hits to cash flow due to tenant issues are likely just beginning.

Management reported that a major tenant of theirs - Prospect - has ceased rent payments in Pennsylvania and partially stopped paying in California, leading to MPW taking a write-off for straight-lined rent. As a result, the company's 2023 FFO per share guidance is lower than the consensus at $1.50-$1.65.

This outcome is not surprising given that hospital labor expenses have risen by 24% since 2019, resulting in an overall expense increase of 20%, causing negative profitability for many operators in the low-margin industry. Why is this the case?

Before COVID-19 hit, there was a shortage of nurses, and the pandemic exacerbated the issue by causing burnout and a significant number of nurses to leave the field. As a result, hospitals were forced to rely on contract labor from third-party staffing agencies, which commanded wages 3-4x higher than employed staff, causing labor costs to soar.

Though there's positive news of lower contract labor costs in 2023, there are other factors, such as inflation in supplies and drugs, rising labor costs, interest expenses, and rent rates, that are leading to shrinking margins. According to Gibbins Advisors, hospital bankruptcies surged 84% YoY in 2022, and filings in Q4 2022 were almost three times higher than filings in Q1 2022, leading to a consolidation of operations in the healthcare space.

As a result, we can easily see how Prospect's inability to pay full rent to MPW is due to industry forces on top of weaknesses specific to the company.

It's important to note that management is merely deferring this rent to Prospect rather than writing it off completely right now, and expects full recoveries within 18 months. As they stated:

At the end of this period of transition, we expect that we will have recovered and have available for reinvestment, most or all of our original investment plus any interim deferrals of rent through the following; as we have alluded to in recent months, Prospect owns a valuable managed care business that we believe, based on third-party offers and negotiations and independent valuations is currently worth about $1 billion. With our security interest in this managed care business, our share of proceeds from the Yale sale and the excess value in the California properties, we believe we have more than sufficient collateral even without regard to the value of the Pennsylvania properties to more than realize the full return of our investment in prospect, including any deferred rent.

If this was a single-tenant issue and a one-time hit/delay to FFO, it would not be that big of a deal. However, it appears that this may merely be the tip of the iceberg of upcoming hits to FFO for shareholders. In addition to Prospect (which is their second-largest tenant by investment), the financial struggles of their largest tenant by far (Steward) are well known. On top of that, it appears that Springstone (their fourth-largest tenant) and Pipeline (a smaller tenant) also are struggling. Furthermore, MEDIAN (their third-largest tenant), Priory (their fifth-largest tenant), and Aspris Children's (a smaller tenant) also have fairly low TTM EBITDAR rent coverage.

The good news is that Springstone is set to be acquired by LifePoint Health and those leases have recently been extended. However, Steward - while showing some green shoots - is far from out of the woods of its own issues. Given the commanding size of MPW's exposure to Steward, this remains a major risk to MPW's cash flow profile. Additionally, recovering that deferred rent from Prospect is far from guaranteed at this point and MEDIAN and Priory do not have a large margin of safety if industry conditions persist or even worsen in the event of a recession hitting. Aspris Children's and Pipeline could also further hit FFO per share, though MPW's exposure to them is meaningfully smaller.

Regardless, the evidence is clear that the risks to MPW are significant right now and the announcement about Prospect signals that material hits to the bottom line are beginning to become a reality. Yes, it's true that MPW has successfully navigated tenant issues in the past, and their lease strength and asset quality set it up for some success here moving forward. However, if several tenants - especially larger ones - fall on material financial distress, it may simply get overwhelmed and be unable to walk the tightrope effectively.

Important MPW Update #2: A Clearer Path To Unlocking Massive Shareholder Value

That said, the bulls still have some strong arguments in their favor. First and foremost is the fact that there does appear to be a clear path to recovering much of their deferred rent to Prospect and ideally the tenant will emerge stronger on the other side, resulting in a more stable cash flow profile for MPW from those assets. Furthermore, assuming they do fully recover this deferred rent, it will mean that their effective 2023 FFO per share will grow at 4%. This is not a bad result at all given the industry conditions and MPW's double-digit dividend yield. Given MPW's aforementioned track record of dealing with such issues, there's cause for confidence in management's projections for this outcome. If it plays out according to management's current guidance, MPW's value proposition will have improved materially.

Another evidence that MPW's path to solidifying its value proposition to Mr. Market is clearing up is the improving outlook for its tenants in general. Despite the misery experienced by the industry in recent years, management had the following to say on its earnings call:

We find the outlook for our tenants extremely encouraging on all fronts. Recent public comments from US operators confirm the optimism about the industry. Staffing costs are dramatically improved going into 2023, as is access to qualified patient care staff. And our tenants are implementing innovative means to develop and retain employees. Contract labor costs peaked last March and have come down approximately 33%. As we move into 2023, the prognosis for generalized margin improvement across the entire industry on an increasing volume is encouraging. Our operators are experiencing low to mid-single-digit comparable revenue increases, depending on the diagnosis, acuity and payer, which, along with improving volumes and expanding reimbursement programs all along the scale are expected to generate an attractive 2023 for MPT's tenants.

If this is indeed true and the economy can avoid a deep and prolonged downturn that would hurt hospitals due to a decline in elective medical procedures, MPW may well be at a cash flow and tenant distress trough this year.

Third, MPW continues to reduce its exposure to Steward properties in an attempt to better diversify its portfolios and mitigate some of the impact that a potential Steward bankruptcy would have on their cash flows.

For example, MPW recently announced that a subsidiary of CommonSpirit will take over operations of Steward at their Utah properties. The transaction materially reduces MPW's exposure to Steward, gives Steward liquidity to reinvest in growthier markets like Florida, allows Steward to pay off their loan and thereby improve their balance sheet, actually improves Steward's overall rent coverage ratio, validates the value of MPW's Steward properties, and replaces Steward with an A-rated tenant, reaffirming that MPW acquires desirable properties.

Given that Steward is by far their largest tenant, the more they can reduce their exposure to them and Steward can improve its own financial position, the better for MPW's risk-reward profile. This transaction improved both, giving MPW a clearer path to unlocking massive shareholder value.

Investor Takeaway

Although MPW is not a low-risk stock, we believe it continues to deserve a speculative Strong Buy rating at this time. However, we're unlikely to add it to our portfolio at High Yield Investor in the short term due to more attractive opportunities in terms of risk-adjusted returns being available elsewhere. Nevertheless, it may be suitable for REIT-focused or more aggressive portfolios.