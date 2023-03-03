Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 12:15 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)
Fidus Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jody Burfening – Investor Relations

Ed Ross – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shelby Sherard – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Rowe – B. Riley

Robert Dodd – Raymond James

Ryan Lynch – KBW

Mickey Schleien – Ladenburg

Erik Zwick – Hovde Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fidus Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Jody Burfening, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jody Burfening

Thank you, Mandeep. And good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for Fidus Investment Corporation's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

With me this morning are Ed Ross, Fidus Investment Corporation's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelby Sherard, Chief Financial Officer.

Fidus Investment Corporation issued a press release yesterday afternoon with the details of the company's quarterly financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at fdus.com.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information included on today's call. The conference call today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the goals, strategies, beliefs, future potential, operating results and cash flows of Fidus Investment Corporation. Although management believes these statements are reasonable based on past projections as of today, March 3, 2023, these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any telephonic or webcast replay.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Fidus undertakes no

