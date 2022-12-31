TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been a great call over the last 6–8 months since my original publication back in August. Since then, TMDX stock has repriced >100% to the upside and continues to leg higher.
Following the company's Q4 FY22' numbers last week, the stock has caught another strong bid as investors reward the triple-digit growth percentages across all operating divisions. In particular, I'd point out strengths in volumes of its heart and liver disposable sets and an equally strong march towards profitability. Moreover, it is addressing operational efficiencies through its transportation network to provide a better outlook with its air and ground logistics for the future. This, combined with its top-line performance in FY 2022, are remarkable features in the investment debate.
Net-net, I continue to rate TransMedics Group, Inc. a buy, looking to further growth in FY23', marking the CEO's words for investors to "expect demand to continue to grow throughout 2023 and beyond. And this is why we’re focusing on scaling our supply capacity."
Getting straight to the numbers, it was another high-growth period for TransMedics Group, Inc., with top-line YoY growth of 225% to $31.4mm. Upsides were underscored by continued expansion of the company's national organ care system program ("NOP"), with 89% of revenue obtained from this segment. Even looking to the full-year results, revenues were up 209% YoY to $93.5mm, nearly triple the $30.2mm the year prior. Disaggregating this further, I'd note there are several points that need to be discussed to unpack the company's growth profile looking ahead:
Moving down the TransMedics Group, Inc. P&L, as expected, OpEx came in ~50% higher given the variable costs tied to business growth and with the company's reinvestment into future expansion of the company. Moreover, this was seen in gross margin compression of ~600bps YoY to 66%, as the firm had to increase inventory levels and meet its demand backlog by making its deliverables via charter flight – a primary result of the supply chain headwinds observed in global economies in FY22'. This could be a headwind for TransMedics Group, Inc. moving forward, and we'd need to see the company ramp up production and improve unit economics further in order to avoid absorbing this in its COGS margin looking ahead.
As I touched on just above, TransMedics Group, Inc. has increased its reinvestment into achieving this so that it can meet demand-pull in its NOP network. Nevertheless, triple-digit YoY revenue growth and equally strong gross profit on this with ~70% gross margin is an attractive proposition in the investment debate, by estimation.
Fig. (1)
Fig. (2) TMDX FY22' U.S. Revenue Disaggregation – Observe the Substantial YoY delta
The first point I'd raise here is that TransMedics Group, Inc. is forecasting another period of high growth for FY23'. It has projected 50–57% YoY growth at the top, calling for $145mm at the upper end of the range. Underlining this is further upsides in its OCS and NOP offerings that should be well-supported by the underlying trends in the transplant market, by estimation.
The question then turns to what levers TransMedics Group, Inc. will pull to get there. My analysis on this is as follows:
Conversion on these 3 tension points are integral as the growth levers for FY23'. In particular, the focus on addressing transport network and costs is positively welcomed. Given the company's execution to date, I am confident it can achieve this, adding a heavily bullish weight to the risk/reward calculus.
TransMedics Group, Inc. completely blew my FY22' revenue estimates out of the water. It has easily met the $77 price target given in the last publication. Further, TMDX trades at 25x sales, but given it is on a major ramp-up in sales, I'd be comfortable in paying this. Looking to the FY23' revenue estimates of $145mm at this multiple derives a price target of $112.50 – a figure that is completely in the realms for TMDX in best estimation. Hence, I am not looking for another 40% upside in TransMedics Group, Inc.
Net-net, there's more than enough evidence to reiterate that TransMedics Group, Inc. is a buy right now. Fundamentals continue improving, and management is set on addressing the inefficiencies observed throughout the last 12 months. This can potentially drive margins higher, and maintain the consistent uptick in revenues looking ahead. As such, I re-rate TransMedics Group, Inc. as a buy at $112.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
