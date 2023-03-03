SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 12:25 PM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF), SNC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135K Followers

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Jasmin - VP, IR

Ian Edwards - President and CEO

Jeffrey Bell - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Good morning, and welcome to SNC-Lavalin's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Denis Jasmin, Vice, President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Denis Jasmin

Thank you, everyone. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the call. Our Q4 earnings announcement was released this morning and we have posted a corresponding slide presentation on the Investors section of our website. The recording of today's call and its transcript will also be available on our website within 24 hours.

With me today are Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to ask everyone to limit themselves to one or two questions to ensure that all analysts have an important piece to participate. They are welcome to return to the queue for any follow-up questions.

I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties and as such actual results may differ materially from the views expressed

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.