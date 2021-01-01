SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

While Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is seeing some headwinds in its business from customer inventory destocking, its greatly improved balance sheet and strong free cash flow (FCF) open up a lot of capital allocation options. Its FCF yield of over 13%, meanwhile, is too high to ignore.

Company Profile

Veritiv is a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services. The company sells both well-known third-party brands, as well as its own private-label products.

The company operates in 3 segments: packaging, facility solutions, and print solutions.

In the Packaging segment, the company provides a range of solutions including packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid and equipment categories. The segment accounts for about 55% of its sales.

Within Print Solutions, VRTV sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, and copying products and services primarily in North America. The segment accounts for about a third of its sales.

Meanwhile, its Facility Solutions segment sells hygiene and facility solutions products such as towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, primarily in North America. The segment represents about 11% of sales.

Opportunities and Risks

VRTV stock is facing some headwinds in its markets as a result of weakening demand and inflationary pressures. As most are aware, coming out of Covid lockdowns, there were widespread supply chain issues and shortages from everything from semiconductors to things like paper and toilet paper. Not surprisingly, many companies stocked up on items, in the process acquiring excess inventory. As supply chain issues have waned, this has led to inventory destocking issues, hitting VRTV's Print Solutions and Packaging segments.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Salvatore Abbate said:

"Although the effects of customer destocking were more significant than we anticipated in the fourth quarter, preliminary sales results for January in our Packaging and Facility Solutions businesses showed an improvement relative to December. Early indications support our belief that customer inventory destocking within packaging was more pronounced during the fourth quarter, and we expect customer inventories to normalize during the first quarter of 2023. Within Print Solutions, we believe customer inventory levels will begin to normalize by the end of the second quarter."

VRTV also isn't immune to an economic slowdown. If you read through earnings calls from companies across various sectors, the one common theme is that they are becoming more cautious. One big area that has benefited VRTV is the e-commerce vertical, where it sells its packaging solutions. While this vertical is riding some nice secular growth trends, there was an acceleration in e-commerce due to Covid and there could be a pullback as consumers tighten their budgets.

Its Printing Solution business, meanwhile, relies heavily on the sale of paper and related products. This is an industry that has been in secular decline for quite a while. On the positive side, the company said in its Q4 earnings that the industry has seen capacity reduced by about 6% a year over the past three years and that it anticipates another capacity reduction of 5-6% in 2023. This will allow it to maintain its healthy print margins that it has been experiencing.

One thing VRTV has done and needs to continue to do is increase operational efficiency, exit weaker businesses, and cut costs. Last year, it optimized its distribution center footprint, eliminating 30% of its locations and reducing its square footage by 20%. It's also looked to reduce SKUs and improve its channel and customer mix to focus only on those that have higher margins. The company has also been divesting lower-margin businesses, like its low-margin Canadian Facilities Solutions business.

The company has also bulked up its own e-commerce and omni-channel abilities to improve efficiencies and lower its costs to serve its customers. This has been a successful strategy for many other distribution-type companies, ranging from The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) in food distribution to Builders FirstSource (BLDR) in homebuilding.

Discussing its initiatives on its Q4 call, Abbate said:

"Another key element of our restructuring and our efficiency initiatives was our cost and price discipline on the commercial side. And so we had substantial gains last year and in 2021 from these efforts. But as we've referenced in our last couple of calls, we do have ongoing waves of these commercial initiatives with respect to strategic sourcing and category management, particularly in Packaging and Facility Solutions. So you will see us speak to those throughout 2023 as a mechanism to combat some of the demand softness and the inflationary pressures out in the marketplace."

For the type of businesses that VRTV is in, this will always be a fight to improve efficiencies and keep costs down.

Valuation

With its earnings report, VRTV forecasted 2023 adjusted EBITDA of between $430-$490 million and adjusted EPS of $19-22. It expects to generate an FCF of approximately $275 million.

Company Presentation

The stock trades at about 5.5x the 2023 consensus calling for $400 million in EBITDA. That's notably below the midpoint of its $460 million guidance and appears to be from a single analyst before its earnings announcement. Using the midpoint of its forecast, the stock trades at under 5x.

Its forward PE at the midpoint of its guidance is 7x.

With the company projecting $275 million in free cash flow, it has a free cash flow yield of over 13%.

When comparing it with peers, the company has both the lowest valuation and highest FCF yield by far on both accounts.

VTRV Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

VRTV has done a remarkable job of lowering its debt and reducing its leverage over the past 5 years. In fact, it could turn to net cash positive by the end of 2023.

Company Presentation

With an over 13% FCF yield, VRTV looks attractively priced, despite some of the headwinds it has in its markets. It may not be in the most glamorous of businesses, but when you get an FCF yield like that, you grab it.

The company started paying a small dividend, but given its balance sheet and FCF, it will have a number of options on the capital allocation front, whether it be more aggressive with buybacks, a higher dividend, or M&A.

I'd be aggressively buying back stock, as it could be hugely accretive. Buying back $275 million in shares at current prices would increase its 2023 EPS from $20.50 at the midpoint to $23.75, a 16% increase.

I think the stock has a solid upside to $220, which would still give it a 9% FCF yield.