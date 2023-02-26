Stephen Couch/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Let's dive into one of my favorite topics: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). It's not only a top dividend growth stock but also a vital transportation company in the US. It seems that every major fund is eyeing UNP to benefit from potential operating efficiencies in the industry. Recently, Soroban Capital Partners requested new leadership, leading to the departure of CEO Lance Fritz.

Bloomberg

In this article, I'll focus on Soroban's decision and its findings that led to the call for a 2025 target price twice as high as the current stock price.

Soroban Capital provided a load of facts and expectations to support their transition call, which is among the best evidence I've ever seen to take a bullish position in UNP. Combining my research with theirs makes a compelling bull case, further enforcing my recommendation to buy UNP on any dips.

So, let's explore!

What's Soroban? And Why Does It Matter?

I have to be honest. I almost always ignore research from funds. As I often have my own view on things. I also don't like to give third parties free publicity by simply highlighting their findings.

However, as most readers might know, I've been focused on railroads for many years. I own three railroads in my dividend portfolio and have made them key holdings in almost all portfolios that I (indirectly) manage and advise.

So, finding high-quality research makes my job a lot easier. Not only that, but I believe that Soroban Capital made an extremely compelling case for a much higher stock price.

With that said, why should we listen to Soroban? After all, it could be just another fund with a strong opinion.

Soroban was founded in 2010. The company has $10 billion in assets under management and a focus on opportunities in high-quality growing businesses that exhibit barriers to entry and durable economic moats.

Wait a minute! That's exactly what we have been doing on Seeking Alpha for years.

Just like my dividend portfolio, the company applies a multi-year investment horizon. The biggest chunk of its capital comes from its own partners and employees, which is a trustworthy sign in the world of big funds.

I'm not saying this to get you to invest in them but to work my way to the next few facts. The company has been a long-term investor in North American Class I railroads. The fund has been among the largest investors since 2005, which makes it an expert in the modern quest for ever-increasing operating efficiencies.

The company has a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific. The company is a top-10 economic owner of the company. The company has been a shareholder since 2016.

Soroban owns roughly 3% of CSX Corp. (CSX).

It owned Norfolk Southern (NSC) from 2018 to 2020 (I currently own it).

Currently, the company has more than 30% railroad exposure.

Soroban Capital Partners

In light of these numbers, the company mentions that it has one simple mission when it comes to Union Pacific: to see the company prosper. Rather than making multiple demands, Soroban has only one ask: to appoint new leadership that can ensure safe and timely operations. The company's key constituents are all aligned with this mission, making it a priority to bring in leaders who can help UNP succeed.

So, now that you know a bit about the company's background, let's dive into the details.

This is where it gets interesting!

Union Pacific Was Good, But Not Good Enough

Missed guidance, deteriorating operating efficiencies, and poor service turned into major headwinds.

Union Pacific isn't a dumpster fire. In other words, the bullish articles I wrote on the company in the past weren't wrong. Over the past five years, the company has returned 80%. This beats the S&P 500 by 20 points. It beats the Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI) by an even wider margin.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the company has a 2.5% dividend yield and 14.8% annual average dividend growth over the past five years - backed by a 34% cash flow payout ratio.

Soroban makes the case that Union Pacific is the crown jewel of North American railroads. It covers everything between the West Coast and the imaginary vertical line between Chicago and New Orleans. The company has one of the best networks thanks to the lengths of its routes, which are often unobstructed by cities. That's something railroads on the East Coast tend to struggle with. This low-density spiderweb provides the railroad with the flexibility to shift capacity to alternative markets as freight demand rises and falls.

Union Pacific

This network also allows the railroad to better compete with trucking companies and access Mexico's imports and exports.

Unfortunately, despite all the good things we mentioned so far, the railroad isn't doing so well - at least not compared to its peers.

Under Lanze Fritz's eight-year tenure, Union Pacific has been the worst performer in six categories covering safety, volume growth, revenue growth, cost management, EBIT growth, and shareholder returns.

Soroban Capital Partners

The chart below shows the total return versus peers since February 2015. Please note that Kansas City Southern is not included, as it is being acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP). Also, I used the Toronto listings of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI). I assume that Soroban did the same, as UNP outperformed Canadian National's dollar-denominated shares by a narrow margin during this period. Interestingly, the Canadian National CEO was also forced to step down due to performance issues.

Data by YCharts

To elaborate on the table we just discussed, here are some facts that explain the company's ranking.

Union Pacific had 4.4 train accidents per million train miles. That's more than any other Class I railroad. Number two is Norfolk Southern, with 3.7 accidents per million train miles. Canadian Pacific is the safest railroad, with just 1.0 accident.

While four of seven Class I railroads reported lower carloads in 2022 vs. 2014, UNP had the worst performance, experiencing a 15% decline in carloads.

Since 2014, UNP revenues have increased by just 4%.

Operating costs rose by more than 22%. Five out of seven railroads saw increases of less than 20%. Three managed to keep cost growth below 10%

EBIT has grown by just 15% since 2014.

The graph below clearly shows that the company's impressive improvements in its operating ratio stopped the moment new leadership took over.

In 2004, the company had an operating ratio of 87%. This means that it cost 87% of total revenues to operate the railroad. That number quickly declined to 64% in 2014 without any year-on-year increases. Unfortunately, between 2014 and 2018, the company failed to improve its operating ratio. In 2019, the operating ratio fell by 200 basis points. This was the first year of Jim Vena's tenure as Chief Operating Officer, but more on that later.

Soroban Capital Partners

In 2020, the operating ratio fell to just 56%. However, my opinion is that this is mainly caused by the pandemic. Back then, volumes imploded as a result of the lockdown. Railroads responded by taking equipment offline and letting employees go. They were in a good spot to cut costs very aggressively. Also, fuel costs were very cheap as oil prices fell at an unprecedented pace.

Unfortunately, these measures were the reason why railroads were not prepared for the post-pandemic surge in demand. The demand came back after the first wave of lockdowns, which left producers and transportation companies unprepared. After all, nobody is as flexible as consumer demand. I'm not blaming Union Pacific for that. Everyone seemed to be struggling back then.

The service quality deteriorated, hiring efforts came with much higher costs, and equipment had to be brought back. It pushed the operating ratio back to 60%.

Moreover, over the past eight years, management failed to deliver any of its major promises. Normally, it isn't that special when companies fail to deliver on certain things. After all, nobody can predict the future. However, UNP has consistently missed key promises when it comes to volume growth and operating efficiencies.

Soroban Capital Partners

Especially the current economic downturn seemed to have come as a surprise to the company.

Since the summer of 2022, the company has cut volume growth guidance three times. In July, the company expected full-year carload growth to be 4%. In November, the company did not expect to be able to reach a 3% improvement in carloads. It eventually ended up with a 2% growth rate.

Union Pacific

The company also cut its operating ratio guidance three times. In June of 2022, the company started to communicate that a 55% OR was unlikely. In July, the company expected a 58% OR. In October, that number had come up to 60%. To give you an idea of how big of a deal this is, using 2022 revenue of $24.9 billion, the OR deterioration from 55% (expected) to 60% is $1.2 billion in lost operating income.

Moreover, long-term targets are also being adjusted. The company's guidance implied an OR improvement to 53% by 2024. That number is now expected to be 59%. That's horrible, as it means that any revenue growth headwinds will keep the company from growing its bottom line.

It also doesn't help that the Surface Transportation Board ("STB") has singled out UNP as the worst-operated railroad. For example, in 2022, the STB pressured UNP because of its substantial use of embargoes.

The data below shows that nobody used more embargoes than Union Pacific - it wasn't even close.

RSI Logistics

This is obviously bad news. However, it gets worse as UNP is so important in the North American transportation supply chain. UNP carries nearly 27% of freight served by rail and close to 11% of all long-distance freight volumes.

I often make the case that making mistakes is human. It happens. It will continue to happen. However, railroads are so important that everyone is watching. It's like being a starting pitcher for an MLB team. All eyes are on you. Especially if railroads want to keep government organizations off their backs, they cannot mess up.

The Bull Case Is Attractive

Improved Operations Can Turn UNP Into An Outperforming Beast Again.

The title of this article isn't clickbait. There's a good case to be made for UNP shares to double. After all, we just established that UNP has what it takes - it's just mismanaged.

Soroban believes a best-in-class management situation could result in $17.90 in 2025E earnings per share. The current consensus is $13.83.

Soroban Capital Partners

In this case, sell-side analysts use the current forward P/E ratio, which could result in gains of 23% by the end of 2025.

Soroban applies a 21.2x forward multiple. This means that the future stock price is both based on higher-than-expected earnings and a higher valuation. The result is roughly 100% in potential gains.

Bear in mind that 100% in gains isn't that far fetched. There are five good examples (most of them are recent) of outperforming returns caused by excellent management.

1998-2009. Hunter Harrison (who passed away in 2017) caused CNI to return 499% by improving the operating ratio by 1,100 basis points. The S&P 500 returned 25%.

2012-ongoing. Hunter Harrison, followed by Keith Creel, improved CP's OR by 2,000 basis points, returning 561%. The S&P 500 increased by 287% during this period.

2017-2022. Hunter Harrison, followed by Jim Foote, improved CSX's OR by 900 basis points, resulting in a 217% total return, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 100 points.

2019-2020. Jim Vena's tenure as COO at UNP improved the OR by 425 basis points. UNP returned 55% in a short time, outperforming the market by 15 points.

2019-2021. Sameh Fahmy improved KSU's OR by 325 basis points, causing shares to return 182%. The market returned 67%.

To address the first issue (higher earnings), UNP currently has a 17% carload gap with its Canadian peers and a 10% gap with its US peers. Assuming that the company will erase that gap by 2025 would be mildly foolish. Hence, Soroban assumes that the company could close half of the gap to its US peers, which is a reasonable assumption.

Moreover, Soroban believes in the golden age of railroading growth based on the following factors:

Structural headwinds in the trucking market favoring rail transportation. This includes labor shortages, high trucking rates, and related issues.

A new investment supercycle in the US, thanks to supply chain re-shoring. I've been on top of this issue for more than two years and believe that this is a huge reason to buy US supply chain stocks. I'll elaborate on this in new articles this month.

This is what I wrote in a re-shoring-focused article in 2022:

Don't get me wrong, I don't expect the US to "suddenly" benefit from a steep increase in manufacturing output. I believe it will be a gradual but steady process, benefiting domestic production as companies move out of China to North American nations, while European manufacturing will move closer to its customers. This, too, benefits North America tremendously, and I expect manufacturing to move back to 12% of GDP in the 5-7 years that lie ahead of us.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Climate change initiatives such as decarbonization have created favorable conditions for the railroad industry. Rail transportation emits significantly fewer greenhouse gases - up to 75% less than trucks. Businesses that switch to rail-based supply chains can reduce their carbon footprint.

The significant excess capacity allows for low-CapEx growth with high margins. UNP only uses about 80% of its full network potential.

These factors will be key in providing the company with outperforming EPS growth in the years ahead.

Soroban Capital Partners

Now, the question is, why would investors award UNP shares a higher multiple?

Soroban believes that this will be based on the fact that the average high-quality industrial company is trading at 25.6x forward earnings. 21.6x forward earnings would still be a discount.

Moreover, UNP used to trade at a much higher valuation before it started to struggle with guidance revisions and everything related to that. Soroban's target valuation would be a return to that valuation. Nothing more, nothing less.

Soroban Capital Partners

Needless to say, UNP needs top-tier management.

One name I mentioned a few times in this article is Jim Vena, Soroban's top candidate to replace Mr. Fritz.

Jim Vena To The Rescue?

Jim Vena was the COO of UNP from 2019 to 2020. During his tenure, UNP was the second-best railroad in terms of shareholder returns. When he served at CNI as VP and COO, the company had the industry's best operating ratio and best safety ratios.

After leaving UNP, the TCI Fund wanted him to become CEO of Canadian National. He declined.

“Vena looked to us like an ideal candidate considering his contribution to Union Pacific’s solid OR (operating ratio) progress since implementing PSR (precision scheduled railroading) in 2018,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Young said. “There’s a good chance he would have helped reinvigorate CN’s operating strategy, and we suspect shareholders would have welcomed his leadership.”

Needless to say, Vena knows UNP inside and out, which makes any transition smoother.

On a side note, this is what happened to Union Pacific's operating efficiency when he left:

Soroban Capital Partners

With that said, here's my takeaway, including my own strategy.

Takeaway

Soroban Capital Partners might be the most bullish UNP owner right now. However, their expectations are far from unrealistic, especially considering that the fund could get Jim Vena to become the new CEO of America's premier railroad.

UNP has been in a tough spot since he left, which is the result of poor operating performance, magnified by the pandemic.

The railroad is now trading at a lower valuation, is less profitable than most peers, and performing badly across the board.

However, UNP has still done a great job generating shareholder returns in the past five years, as even its poor performance was enough to generate high dividend growth and satisfying earnings growth.

Unfortunately, its peers were better.

I believe that significant secular tailwinds and new management could unlock tremendous potential. If history is any indication, we're dealing with a very reasonable bull case.

My strategy remains unchanged, and I believe that UNP is a great buy below $200 per share. Right now, the stock is trading above that level, as Lance Fritz's resignation has caused the stock to pop. However, ongoing macroeconomic challenges are likely to weigh on stock prices in the months that lie ahead. The Fed is not likely to pivot, and inflation remains stubbornly high.

Hence, economic sentiment has come down significantly, as displayed by the ISM index in the lower part of the chart below. The red line displays the total sell-off of UNP shares below their all-time high.

TradingView

While Soroban has put my strategy on thin ice, I still believe that I will get to buy below $200. If that happens, I'm likely to almost double my position, which is possible because I significantly increased my cash position in the past two quarters (by saving more, I was not a net seller).

So, long story short, UNP can double in the years ahead if it gets good leadership that can benefit from already existing tailwinds.

The Soroban bull case is solid and based on issues that we have discussed a lot in prior quarters and years. The new factor is what new leadership can do in terms of getting a higher valuation and higher-than-expected EPS growth.

I cannot wait to see what the future looks like, and I look forward to expanding my position this year.