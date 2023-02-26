Let's dive into one of my favorite topics: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). It's not only a top dividend growth stock but also a vital transportation company in the US. It seems that every major fund is eyeing UNP to benefit from potential operating efficiencies in the industry. Recently, Soroban Capital Partners requested new leadership, leading to the departure of CEO Lance Fritz.
In this article, I'll focus on Soroban's decision and its findings that led to the call for a 2025 target price twice as high as the current stock price.
Soroban Capital provided a load of facts and expectations to support their transition call, which is among the best evidence I've ever seen to take a bullish position in UNP. Combining my research with theirs makes a compelling bull case, further enforcing my recommendation to buy UNP on any dips.
So, let's explore!
I have to be honest. I almost always ignore research from funds. As I often have my own view on things. I also don't like to give third parties free publicity by simply highlighting their findings.
However, as most readers might know, I've been focused on railroads for many years. I own three railroads in my dividend portfolio and have made them key holdings in almost all portfolios that I (indirectly) manage and advise.
So, finding high-quality research makes my job a lot easier. Not only that, but I believe that Soroban Capital made an extremely compelling case for a much higher stock price.
With that said, why should we listen to Soroban? After all, it could be just another fund with a strong opinion.
Soroban was founded in 2010. The company has $10 billion in assets under management and a focus on opportunities in high-quality growing businesses that exhibit barriers to entry and durable economic moats.
Wait a minute! That's exactly what we have been doing on Seeking Alpha for years.
Just like my dividend portfolio, the company applies a multi-year investment horizon. The biggest chunk of its capital comes from its own partners and employees, which is a trustworthy sign in the world of big funds.
I'm not saying this to get you to invest in them but to work my way to the next few facts. The company has been a long-term investor in North American Class I railroads. The fund has been among the largest investors since 2005, which makes it an expert in the modern quest for ever-increasing operating efficiencies.
Currently, the company has more than 30% railroad exposure.
In light of these numbers, the company mentions that it has one simple mission when it comes to Union Pacific: to see the company prosper. Rather than making multiple demands, Soroban has only one ask: to appoint new leadership that can ensure safe and timely operations. The company's key constituents are all aligned with this mission, making it a priority to bring in leaders who can help UNP succeed.
So, now that you know a bit about the company's background, let's dive into the details.
This is where it gets interesting!
Union Pacific isn't a dumpster fire. In other words, the bullish articles I wrote on the company in the past weren't wrong. Over the past five years, the company has returned 80%. This beats the S&P 500 by 20 points. It beats the Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI) by an even wider margin.
Moreover, the company has a 2.5% dividend yield and 14.8% annual average dividend growth over the past five years - backed by a 34% cash flow payout ratio.
Soroban makes the case that Union Pacific is the crown jewel of North American railroads. It covers everything between the West Coast and the imaginary vertical line between Chicago and New Orleans. The company has one of the best networks thanks to the lengths of its routes, which are often unobstructed by cities. That's something railroads on the East Coast tend to struggle with. This low-density spiderweb provides the railroad with the flexibility to shift capacity to alternative markets as freight demand rises and falls.
This network also allows the railroad to better compete with trucking companies and access Mexico's imports and exports.
Unfortunately, despite all the good things we mentioned so far, the railroad isn't doing so well - at least not compared to its peers.
Under Lanze Fritz's eight-year tenure, Union Pacific has been the worst performer in six categories covering safety, volume growth, revenue growth, cost management, EBIT growth, and shareholder returns.
The chart below shows the total return versus peers since February 2015. Please note that Kansas City Southern is not included, as it is being acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP). Also, I used the Toronto listings of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI). I assume that Soroban did the same, as UNP outperformed Canadian National's dollar-denominated shares by a narrow margin during this period. Interestingly, the Canadian National CEO was also forced to step down due to performance issues.
To elaborate on the table we just discussed, here are some facts that explain the company's ranking.
The graph below clearly shows that the company's impressive improvements in its operating ratio stopped the moment new leadership took over.
In 2004, the company had an operating ratio of 87%. This means that it cost 87% of total revenues to operate the railroad. That number quickly declined to 64% in 2014 without any year-on-year increases. Unfortunately, between 2014 and 2018, the company failed to improve its operating ratio. In 2019, the operating ratio fell by 200 basis points. This was the first year of Jim Vena's tenure as Chief Operating Officer, but more on that later.
In 2020, the operating ratio fell to just 56%. However, my opinion is that this is mainly caused by the pandemic. Back then, volumes imploded as a result of the lockdown. Railroads responded by taking equipment offline and letting employees go. They were in a good spot to cut costs very aggressively. Also, fuel costs were very cheap as oil prices fell at an unprecedented pace.
Unfortunately, these measures were the reason why railroads were not prepared for the post-pandemic surge in demand. The demand came back after the first wave of lockdowns, which left producers and transportation companies unprepared. After all, nobody is as flexible as consumer demand. I'm not blaming Union Pacific for that. Everyone seemed to be struggling back then.
The service quality deteriorated, hiring efforts came with much higher costs, and equipment had to be brought back. It pushed the operating ratio back to 60%.
Moreover, over the past eight years, management failed to deliver any of its major promises. Normally, it isn't that special when companies fail to deliver on certain things. After all, nobody can predict the future. However, UNP has consistently missed key promises when it comes to volume growth and operating efficiencies.
Especially the current economic downturn seemed to have come as a surprise to the company.
Moreover, long-term targets are also being adjusted. The company's guidance implied an OR improvement to 53% by 2024. That number is now expected to be 59%. That's horrible, as it means that any revenue growth headwinds will keep the company from growing its bottom line.
It also doesn't help that the Surface Transportation Board ("STB") has singled out UNP as the worst-operated railroad. For example, in 2022, the STB pressured UNP because of its substantial use of embargoes.
The data below shows that nobody used more embargoes than Union Pacific - it wasn't even close.
This is obviously bad news. However, it gets worse as UNP is so important in the North American transportation supply chain. UNP carries nearly 27% of freight served by rail and close to 11% of all long-distance freight volumes.
I often make the case that making mistakes is human. It happens. It will continue to happen. However, railroads are so important that everyone is watching. It's like being a starting pitcher for an MLB team. All eyes are on you. Especially if railroads want to keep government organizations off their backs, they cannot mess up.
The title of this article isn't clickbait. There's a good case to be made for UNP shares to double. After all, we just established that UNP has what it takes - it's just mismanaged.
Soroban believes a best-in-class management situation could result in $17.90 in 2025E earnings per share. The current consensus is $13.83.
In this case, sell-side analysts use the current forward P/E ratio, which could result in gains of 23% by the end of 2025.
Soroban applies a 21.2x forward multiple. This means that the future stock price is both based on higher-than-expected earnings and a higher valuation. The result is roughly 100% in potential gains.
Bear in mind that 100% in gains isn't that far fetched. There are five good examples (most of them are recent) of outperforming returns caused by excellent management.
To address the first issue (higher earnings), UNP currently has a 17% carload gap with its Canadian peers and a 10% gap with its US peers. Assuming that the company will erase that gap by 2025 would be mildly foolish. Hence, Soroban assumes that the company could close half of the gap to its US peers, which is a reasonable assumption.
Moreover, Soroban believes in the golden age of railroading growth based on the following factors:
This is what I wrote in a re-shoring-focused article in 2022:
Don't get me wrong, I don't expect the US to "suddenly" benefit from a steep increase in manufacturing output. I believe it will be a gradual but steady process, benefiting domestic production as companies move out of China to North American nations, while European manufacturing will move closer to its customers. This, too, benefits North America tremendously, and I expect manufacturing to move back to 12% of GDP in the 5-7 years that lie ahead of us.
These factors will be key in providing the company with outperforming EPS growth in the years ahead.
Now, the question is, why would investors award UNP shares a higher multiple?
Soroban believes that this will be based on the fact that the average high-quality industrial company is trading at 25.6x forward earnings. 21.6x forward earnings would still be a discount.
Moreover, UNP used to trade at a much higher valuation before it started to struggle with guidance revisions and everything related to that. Soroban's target valuation would be a return to that valuation. Nothing more, nothing less.
Needless to say, UNP needs top-tier management.
One name I mentioned a few times in this article is Jim Vena, Soroban's top candidate to replace Mr. Fritz.
Jim Vena was the COO of UNP from 2019 to 2020. During his tenure, UNP was the second-best railroad in terms of shareholder returns. When he served at CNI as VP and COO, the company had the industry's best operating ratio and best safety ratios.
After leaving UNP, the TCI Fund wanted him to become CEO of Canadian National. He declined.
“Vena looked to us like an ideal candidate considering his contribution to Union Pacific’s solid OR (operating ratio) progress since implementing PSR (precision scheduled railroading) in 2018,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Young said.
“There’s a good chance he would have helped reinvigorate CN’s operating strategy, and we suspect shareholders would have welcomed his leadership.”
Needless to say, Vena knows UNP inside and out, which makes any transition smoother.
On a side note, this is what happened to Union Pacific's operating efficiency when he left:
With that said, here's my takeaway, including my own strategy.
Soroban Capital Partners might be the most bullish UNP owner right now. However, their expectations are far from unrealistic, especially considering that the fund could get Jim Vena to become the new CEO of America's premier railroad.
UNP has been in a tough spot since he left, which is the result of poor operating performance, magnified by the pandemic.
The railroad is now trading at a lower valuation, is less profitable than most peers, and performing badly across the board.
However, UNP has still done a great job generating shareholder returns in the past five years, as even its poor performance was enough to generate high dividend growth and satisfying earnings growth.
Unfortunately, its peers were better.
I believe that significant secular tailwinds and new management could unlock tremendous potential. If history is any indication, we're dealing with a very reasonable bull case.
My strategy remains unchanged, and I believe that UNP is a great buy below $200 per share. Right now, the stock is trading above that level, as Lance Fritz's resignation has caused the stock to pop. However, ongoing macroeconomic challenges are likely to weigh on stock prices in the months that lie ahead. The Fed is not likely to pivot, and inflation remains stubbornly high.
Hence, economic sentiment has come down significantly, as displayed by the ISM index in the lower part of the chart below. The red line displays the total sell-off of UNP shares below their all-time high.
While Soroban has put my strategy on thin ice, I still believe that I will get to buy below $200. If that happens, I'm likely to almost double my position, which is possible because I significantly increased my cash position in the past two quarters (by saving more, I was not a net seller).
So, long story short, UNP can double in the years ahead if it gets good leadership that can benefit from already existing tailwinds.
The Soroban bull case is solid and based on issues that we have discussed a lot in prior quarters and years. The new factor is what new leadership can do in terms of getting a higher valuation and higher-than-expected EPS growth.
I cannot wait to see what the future looks like, and I look forward to expanding my position this year.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, CP, NSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not financial advice
