Braze's Net Dollar Retention Demonstrates Its Opportunities

Mar. 03, 2023 4:00 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)CRM
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
258 Followers

Summary

  • Braze, Inc.'s net dollar retention consistently above 125% is outstanding.
  • This shows the value of the company's products and its ability to innovate.
  • However, given the macro headwinds, I'd prefer Braze, Inc. stock on a dip.

Digital online marketing commerce sale concept. Woman using tablet payments online shopping and icon customer network connection on hologram virtual screen, m-banking and omni channel.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Braze, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRZE) strong net dollar retention and growth have been impressive. However, I'd prefer to be a buyer on a dip, given the current microenvironment and its ties to consumer-oriented customers. Nonetheless, there is a lot to like about

BRZE Q3

Company Presentation

Guidance

Company Presentation

Net $ Retention

Company Presentation

SaaS Valuations

SaaS Valuations (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
258 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.