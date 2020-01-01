ZargonDesign

Some investors are hoping that if the March 10 unemployment number remains historically low it will indicate that our economy is not heading into a recession or at the worst just a mild short-lived one. Wrong. The unemployment rate is a lagging indicator - not a leading indicator. Higher unemployment rates are usually reported after a recession has already begun. Because a long list of historically reliable leading indicators points to a rather severe recession investors should sell equities. Sell the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (NDX).

M2 Money Supply Is Declining

One of the easiest leading indicators to understand is the M2 money supply. GDP=M2 x Velocity. (I will post the new 2020 complete definition of M2 in the comment section below.)

There is an old school monetary theory that asserts a decline in the money supply actually causes a recession. Since this theory asserts there is some time lag before a decline in M2 causes a decline in economic activity, it is also a useful leading indicator of a potential near-term recession.

M2 Money Supply - Last 12 Months

fred.stlouisfed.org

Inverted Yield Curve

Instead of looking at the money supply, some economists look at the yield curve as an indication of a possible near-term recession. A "normal" yield is ascending where interest rates increase with the time to maturity. When the yield inverts it often is an indicator that there could be a recession in the near future. The increase in shorter term rates versus longer term rates is a reflection of Federal Reserve raising their Fed Funds targets. Some view it is a way to quantify the impact of the Fed's actions.

The usual metric used to reflect an inverted yield curve is the yield on a 10-year UST note minus the yield on a 2-year UST note, which was -0.81% as of the March 2 close.

10-Year Yield Minus 2-Year Yield

fred.stlouisfed.org

(Shaded areas indicate recessions)

As can be seen in the above chart, there are negative numbers almost always before a recession starts and then moves slightly positive at actual start of a recession. For decades, all negative numbers indicated a recession would begin in the near future. Partly because of the complexities in defining when a recession starts, specific time lags between when the number starts going negative and the beginning of a recession varies significantly.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index

I am not a big fan of The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index because it does not really seem to be "leading" - it is more a concurrent indicator. I am, however, including it in this article because some investors do look at it. One of the problems is that many of the component numbers have "aged" too long before the actual index is published. Looking at specific components of the index at the time that information is released, in my opinion, is often more productive.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index

conference-board.org

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index includes:

Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM Index of New Orders; Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500 Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions.

Decades ago, I liked to use monthly U.S. machine tool orders as an indicator of future manufacturing activity, but standard machine tools are now used less often in domestic manufacturing, so it is no longer a useful predictor. These order numbers were more sensitive to changes in the economic outlook than most items in the LEI and had a better statistical correlation to economic growth.

Consumer Sentiment Is Rising, But Remains Very Low

While consumer sentiment has been increasing lately it still is in the "basement". The argument becomes what is more important the change in sentiment from month to month or the actual level? The current level seems to indicate a very negative outlook that could impact future consumer spending.

Index of Consumer Sentiment - University of Michigan

sca.isr.umich.edu

Unemployment Rate Is Not a Leading Indicator

Often employers do not start layoffs of their employees until there is already a significant decrease in business activity. Cutting back on CAPEX and/or reducing inventories usually come first before layoffs because it is difficult to rehire/train employees when the economy again picks-up. This is especially true now because many employers had a difficult time finding qualified new employees, so they are even more reluctant to let them go even if there is a decrease in economic activity.

Rising unemployment numbers are the result of a recession - not a reliable leading indicator of a potential near-term recession. Notice from the chart below, unemployment rates started to increase about the same time a recession kicked in.

Unemployment Rates Since 1948

fred.stlouisfed.org

(Shaded areas are recessions)

Investors assuming that if the employment numbers to be reported on March 10 are relatively strong it is unlikely there will be a recession in the near-term, in my opinion, are mistaken. All the metrics in this article indicate a recession is coming. Because so many investors seem to be ignoring the impact of a potential severe recession on earnings in late 2023 and 2024, I think the market is in for a rude awakening.

With strong labor statistics, it is even more likely the Fed will continue to raise rates. The reality is that the higher interest rates go, the probability there will be a recession this year increases because of the increase cost of capital usually results in less capital spending by businesses and less consumer spending especially by those using variable interest rate credit cards.

Recession Starting in 2Q or 3Q

While I think 1Q 2023 may show some GDP growth, 2Q may be challenging. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's GDPNow estimate is currently over 2% growth for 1Q. I think that metrics in this article indicate that the U.S. is likely to go into a recession either in 2Q or early 3Q 2023.

www.atlantafed.org

Recession - What Should Investors Do?

A recession will impact companies differently, but market indices most likely will be lower as earnings take a major hit. While the market has dropped from the peak in November 2021, the various indices are still up strongly over the last five years. It might be prudent, depending upon specific income tax issues, to either sell or at least hedge equity positions with writing call options. One could also sell short weaker highly leveraged companies as a portfolio hedge, such as highly leveraged retailers, but that trading tool should only be used by deep-pocketed experienced traders.

Conclusion

It is not so much, in my opinion, if we are headed into a recession, but more so when will the recession actually start and how severe will it be. The market seems to think we are headed into a "soft landing". I am, however, parachuting out of the plane before it attempts to land because I think we are about to crash, especially considering who is flying the plane. The metrics in this article, such as the M2 money supply decline and the inverted yield curve, all point to a recession in the near future.

While I am long some equities, I have a large number of short positions protecting the entire portfolio from a market drop caused by the recession having a negative impact on late 2023 and 2024 earnings. I also own treasury bills and 2-year notes. Investors should consider hedging their long equity positions against a potential market drop.