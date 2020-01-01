Don't Be Fooled By The Labor Market, We Are Headed Into A Recession

Summary

  • A historically low unemployment number to be reported on March 10 does not necessarily mean there will not be a recession in the near-term.
  • The M2 money supply is falling, which indicates a recession is coming.
  • The yield curve is inverted and the 10-year interest rate minus the 2-year interest rate is a negative 0.81%, which indicates a potential recession.
  • Both The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index remain very low.
  • Since a recession is most likely coming, investors should sell equities or at least hedge their equity positions.

Recession Road Sign

ZargonDesign

Some investors are hoping that if the March 10 unemployment number remains historically low it will indicate that our economy is not heading into a recession or at the worst just a mild short-lived one. Wrong. The unemployment rate is a

M2 money supply over the last 12 months

fred.stlouisfed.org

10-tear UST note minus 2-year UST note

fred.stlouisfed.org

YoY % change in leading indicators compared to YoY % change in real GDP

conference-board.org

Univ. of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment

sca.isr.umich.edu

unemployment rates since 1948 and recessions

fred.stlouisfed.org

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's GDPNow 1Q 2023 estimate

www.atlantafed.org

Chart
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a net short position in equities and long positions in short-term UST bills and notes.

