Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 12:53 PM ETViemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD), VMD:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135K Followers

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Zehnder - Chief Operating Officer

Casey Hoyt - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Montang - Lake Street Capital Markets

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Prasath Pandurangan - Bloom Burton

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Viemed’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Year-End Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instruction] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Todd Zehnder, Chief Financial Officer [sic] [Chief Operating Officer]. Thank you. You may begin.

Todd Zehnder

Thank you, Doug. Please note that our remarks in this conference call may include forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities laws or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation, which we collectively refer to as forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's views and intentions with respect to future results or events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to vary from those indicated in forward-looking statements.

Examples of such risks and uncertainties are discussed in our disclosure documents filed with the SEC or the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada. Because of these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this conference call are made as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. The year-end financial results news release, including the related financial statements are available on the SEC's website.

I'll now turn it over to Casey to get things started.

Casey Hoyt

Thank you, Todd. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.