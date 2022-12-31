As we enter the final third of Q1 FY23, it's been pleasing to see a number of my broad healthcare longs catch a steady bid from initial coverage. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is one such name and has clipped a 29% return since my initial publication in December, titled "Reversal rally well-supported in the data". Following the company's latest set of numbers, I'm remaining very constructive on this name, for several reasons. The firm's end-to-end ("E2E") solutions now embrace $55Bn in net patient revenue ("NPR") combined with >500 modular customers that see it grip $850Bn in NPR from 94% of the leading E2E systems in the U.S. The company's CEO debacle is now well sorted and new captain Lee Rivers has a good understanding of the business coming from the role of RCM President. Further, the company's Cloudmed acquisition has proved already to be a growth accelerator and has built RCM into a now $1.8Bn revenue company, forecasted to print ~$2.3Bn at the top-line this year, another c.30% in growth. Net-net, I reiterate RCM as a buy, revising the return objective to $20 in doing so. See the valuation and conclusion section at the end of this analysis for more on the methodology of obtaining this.
RCM Price Evolution Since Bottoming in November FY22
There are several upside factors that separate RCM from its broad health-tech peers within the current macro-milieu that is plaguing the global equity markets. In particular, I'd note the company's progress on its Cloudmed integration, following its acquisition in January last year (note: it actually closed the transaction in June). As a reminder, Cloudmed serves >400 of the largest health system across the U.S., notwithstanding its service to 47 of the top 50 hospitals in the country. It made the transaction in an all-scrip transaction of $4.1Bn. Management notes it has now consolidated the bulk of its corporate, HR, and finance systems within the Cloudmed system. Subsequently, it envisions $15-$30mm in cost synergies this year, accretive to ~500bps of additional adj. EBITDA growth for Q1. Further, it sees 500mm patient transactions with the Cloudmed integration and its E2E business combined. I'd note this is a strong probability, given the new integration now gives RCM access to patients all across the payer spectrum in each state. Further, it can boast a level of automation to scale this, and drive efficiencies. These are good numbers and, going by FY23 guidance listed a little later, I'd suggest is also a key performance driver for RCM heading into the years ahead.
Second, touching on the automation point, management is looking to continue on the automation front, which is a major standout in the company's value proposition by estimation. Given the labor costs and supply issues experienced by healthcare providers in FY22 that show no signs of normalizing in the near term, companies are looking to methods that mitigate these risks that erode operating margins. Further, investors are looking to the same, given the impact to earnings. With a push towards automation, there are two factors to consider, 1) that it makes operating processes reliable, repeatable, and accurate (i.e., automated), and 2) reduces the need for labor in the first place. Hence, my estimation is that RCM will continue pitching this as part of its Cloudmed and E2E expansion going forward, further insulating it from competitors on this front.
Third, RCM announced it obtained >$13Bn in NPR from new accounts, including the likes of Scion, St. Clair Health, and Sutter. Further expanding on this, I'd emphasize the additional 600 distinct modular bookings and 15 additional physician groups that were signed throughout the period. These are tremendous growth numbers in my opinion. Importantly, of the $13Bn in new NPR, it has already onboarded ~62% of this (Figure 1) and expects the remaining 38% to be onboarded over the coming 24 months. Hence, this will be a strong tailwind and catalyst to watch out for into next year.
Fig. (1)
Now, switching to the numbers. There are multiple talking points for discussion here, and I'd note the following analytics from RCM's Q4 and FY22 performance:
Fig. (2)
With the strong delivery in FY22, the market is now pricing RCM at a 12.75x forward EBITDA, below the industry's 13.4x multiple. I believe this is an unfair compression as management is calling for >48% growth in adj. EBITDA for this year, notwithstanding the Cloudmed accelerant discussed at lengths throughout this analysis. Last time, I mentioned that a 14.4x forward EBITDA multiple "represents a price target of $14.70" and, at the current momentum, RCM looks to take this figure out. Hence, looking to the industry's 13.4x multiple and assigning this to the midpoint of RCM's FY23 guidance of $612mm, this derives a price target of ~$20, otherwise 40% upside potential on the current market price at the time of writing. I'm therefore revising my target higher to $20 and searching for this next return objective.
Net-net, there are multiple mid-term growth catalysts that RCM has to look forward to in the coming 12-24 months. With the Cloudmed integration already paying dividends, I've revised my target higher to $20, and I am eyeing this number as the next return objective. A new CEO, plus 48% projected growth in adj. EBITDA for FY23 is additional support for this target. Reiterate buy.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments