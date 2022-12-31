Ethereum Classic Trust: 5 Months After 'The Merge'

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • Ethereum Classic has seen a massive surge in mean hash rate since Ethereum switched to a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism.
  • The level of activity on chain hasn't increased since the merge, and ETC mining profitability has fallen off a cliff since September.
  • Without organic demand for the coin, ETC is likely to struggle from continued sell pressure from miners.
  • ETCG shareholders own 8.5% of the ETC in circulation. ETC remains a highly concentrated crypto by top 100 address ownership.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BlockChain Reaction get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Ethereum Classic crypto currency amoung other coins - digital currency of the future

BeneathBlue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As we've now entered March 2023, we are just under 6 months passed since Ethereum's (ETH-USD) merge from proof of work to proof of stake. This was a pretty remarkable technological achievement for the Ethereum

ETH vs ETC Mean Hash

Mean Hash Rate (Coin Metrics)

Transaction Trend

Transaction Trend (Coin Metrics)

ETC Profitability

ETC Profitability (BitInfoCharts)

ETCG Discount Trend

ETCG Discount Trend (Coinglass)

Bear market. Crypto Winter. Whatever the label; Bitcoin has struggled in a macro environment of interest rate hikes and balance sheet tightening. Despite those struggles, a balanced approach to crypto can work right now. An equal weighted allocation to my Top Token Ideas in BlockChain Reaction is beating a dollar cost averaged Bitcoin position. And the early reviews are strong:Join to get:

  • Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • Podcast Archive
  • Community Chat

Digital assets are the investment opportunity of this generation. Sign up for BlockChain Reaction now with a free two week trial and position yourself for the next bull.

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.59K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, LTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.