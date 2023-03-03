Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 1:18 PM ETDeutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF), DLAKY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135K Followers

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Weber - Head of IR

Carsten Spohr - CEO

Remco Steenbergen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rowbotham - Deutsche Bank

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Stephen Furlong - Davy

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Neil Glynn - Air Control Tower

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sumit Mehrotra - Societe Generale

Alex Irving - Bernstein

Ashok Kumar - HSBC

Connor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Lufthansa Group Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis Weber. Please go ahead.

Dennis Weber

Yes. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our results for the financial year 2022. With me on the call today are our CEO, Carsten Spohr; and our CFO, Remco Steenbergen. The two will review our performance in 2022 and present to you our outlook for the current year.

Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. Since we are expecting a great deal of interest, I would like to ask you already now to limit your questions to two. Thank you. Carsten, over to you.

Carsten Spohr

Dennis, thank you very much, and ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome from me as well. And at least those of you who have been around for some time, won't be surprised when I opened up by saying that we, once again, look back today on an extraordinary year. The start of the year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.