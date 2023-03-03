Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Clark - Investor Relations

Bonnie Wongtrakool - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Lehman - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Handler - Chief Investment Officer

Sean Johnson - Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Stewart - Jones Trading

Operator

Welcome to the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. [Operator Instructions] Now first, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Larry Clark, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.

Larry Clark

Thank you, Maurice. I want to thank everyone for joining us today to discuss Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon and it’s available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. In addition, the company also included a slide presentation on the website that you can refer to during this call.

With us today from our management team are Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer; Robert Lehman, Chief Financial Officer; Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer; and Sean Johnson, Deputy Chief Investment Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that last August, the company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a review of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which may include a sale and merger of the company. No assurance can be given that the review being undertaken will result in a sale, merger or other transaction involving the company, and the company has not set a specific timetable for completion of the review process. The voice speculation, company intends to refrain from making comments related to the strategic

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.