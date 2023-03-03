Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vlad Volodarski - Chief Executive Officer

Karen Sullivan - President & Chief Operating Officer

Sheri Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Boulakia - Chief Investment and Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Tal Woolley - National Bank

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Chartwell Retirement Residences Q4 and Year End 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to the CEO, Vlad Volodarski. Please go ahead, sir.

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you, Valarie. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today. There is a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab. Here at Chartwell joining me are Karen Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer; Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment and Chief Legal Officer.

Before we begin, I direct you to the cautionary statements on Slide 2, because during this call, we will make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP and other financial measures. Our MD&A and other securities filings contain information about the assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking statements, and details of such non-GAAP and other financial measures.

More specifically, I direct you to the disclosures in our 2022 MD&A under the heading 2023 Outlook for a Discussion of Risks and Uncertainties and Forward Looking Information, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties relating to the ongoing effect of the pandemic on our business. These documents can be found on our website or at sedar.com.

Turning to Slide 3. I am grateful to our teams for delivering a strong finish to another

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.