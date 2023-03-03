Black Diamond Group Limited (BDIMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCPK:BDIMF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Zhang - Director, Investor Relations

Trevor Haynes - CEO

Toby LaBrie - CFO

Ted Redmond - COO, Modular Space Solutions

Mike Ridley - COO, Workforce Solutions

Kevin Lo - COO, LodgeLink

Patrick Melanson - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Black Diamond’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Zhang, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Zhang

Thank you. Good morning. And thank you for attending Black Diamond's fourth quarter and year end 2022 results conference call. With us on the call today is our CEO, Trevor Haynes; and CFO, Toby LaBrie. We are also joined today by COO, Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond; COO, Workforce Solutions, Mike Ridley; COO, LodgeLink, Kevin Lo; and CIO, Patrick Melanson. Our comments today may include forward looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Management may also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures in today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA or net debt. For more information on these terms, please review the sections of Black Diamond's fourth quarter 2022 management's discussion and analysis entitled Forward-Looking Statements, Risks and Uncertainties, and Non-GAAP financial measures. This quarter's MD&A, news release and financial statements can be found on the company's Web site at www.blackdiamondgroup.com, as well as on the SEDAR Web site. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise and are apparently rounded.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.