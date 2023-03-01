CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 2:21 PM ETCLPS Incorporation (CLPS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rhon Galicha - Investor Relations

Rui Yang - Chief Financial Officer

Li Li - Chief Operating Officer

Wilson Wong - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Fernandez - Private Investor

Operator

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for CLPS Incorporation. Please note that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Rhon Galicha from CLPS Investor Relations for opening marks introductions. Please go ahead.

Rhon Galicha

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to CLPS Incorporation first half of fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. CLPS Incorporation announced its first half of fiscal 2023 financial results this morning. The earnings release is now available on the company's IR website at ir.clpsglobal.com and across the finance website.

Before we continue, please note that our discussions today may include forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents filed with the U.S. SEC.

In that respect, I would like to read the following disclaimer applicable such statements. Certain of the statements made in this discussion are forward-looking statements within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.