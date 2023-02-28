Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference February 28, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Seitz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Joel Jackson

Okay. Well, people will filter in as the lunch is end. So let's kick off the fertilizer discussions at this conference. First, presenter this afternoon is Nutrien, it's the global -- the largest global fertilizer producer, also is a very large retail farm center network, and we're happy to be joined here with Ken Seitz, CEO. So this should be interactive. If you want to submit questions on the app, if you want to raise your hand, I'm happy to put your questions into the discussion. So Ken, maybe we'll kick off.

Let's talk about the Potash market. Very topical market these days. Lots of puts and takes, lots of regional demand discrepancies. Any markets that are showing now stronger application rates or more grower skipping?

Ken Seitz

Yes. I mean, here we are. It's the start of 2023, Joel. And I would say that as a starting point, the backdrop for global agriculture is really very strong. We've got global grain stocks to use ratio at a 25-year low. And we're looking at what we believe is probably multiple cropping cycles to replenish those inventories. And we see that reflected in and commodity pricing corn at, in north of $6 and soybeans at $14. And so, we've got a situation or a market where demand is strong. And the backdrop behind -- even the current fundamentals is that potash demand has been growing 2.5% average annual growth rates for 20 years now.

And we believe that to be true going forward. And it's just owing to the things that we talk about, population growth, the decreasing rate of variable land expansion and need for greater yields, and therefore, usage of crop nutrients. And again, that's all true for potash.

If we then go to the supply side of the equation, it continues to be challenged. And that's just again, the conflict in Eastern Europe. But one that's meant for traded potash in global markets has been really meaningful. I mean, Russian volumes down 28% in 2022. Belarussian volumes down 52% for a part of the world that each of those markets supplies 20% of the world's globally traded potash.

So these are really, really meaningful numbers on the supply side of the equation. We did among all of this uncertainty in 2022, we did see volatility in inventory builds, and then inventory drawdowns as inventories were being drawn down, we saw prices softening. We saw some real cautious buying behaviors among farmers as that those prices were softening heading into the fall and talking about the need to see some destocking, de-inventorying, and again, softening prices as farmers look to de inventory.

Heading in now to the 2023 planting season, again, you've got the backdrop of very strong fundamentals. Farmer's balance sheets are probably in some of the best shape they've ever been in. And so, looking to a strong spring planting season is season in the northern hemisphere. And one where you would expect, and again, farmers to lay down the appropriate crop nutrients. If we go market to market in terms of inventory levels, and we're watching that closely. We would say inventory levels are certainly -- as they come down, they're at historical or below historical levels. And that's true for just about every market that we operate in, whether it's in North America, where we know a lot of volume needs to move through the channel for the spring planting season.

Go to Brazil, where we did see destocking and now schizophrenia planting their second corn crop. And we've seen good engagement in the first quarter in Brazil. And therefore, affirming or at least stabilizing a price just about $500 a ton. And as you know we are just talking, Joel, then looking to the contract markets, which you've got India with port inventories of 2.3 million tons today, 1.5 million of that is the strategic reserve.

So, needing to come and shore up a contract here in the not too distant future. And India who has even fewer inventories than that, and again, could step in front of, and maybe even likely to step in front of the Chinese to establish that annual contract. And the view is that the impact of those annual contracting -- contracts being in place is kind of twofold. Obviously, standard grade volumes will start to flow to those two contract markets, but the view then amongst spot markets is that sort of creates the floor and with engagement in the northern hemisphere for the spring planting season again, firming up price.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joel Jackson

So I think you reported results a couple weeks ago. What in the markets, I mean very short term in the last couple weeks is ending perked up in the North American markets? And I think you just said, I may have miss heard, that you, did you say maybe the Chinese might sell for the Indians? Did you not say that? You said, I think the way you said it was maybe the Indians are settle for the Chinese. I would've guessed just based on the fiscal year, the way India works, that I would be surprised India didn't settle in March by the end of March. That's India's me. That's me.

Ken Seitz

No, I agree with you. No, did I say China before India if I did…

Joel Jackson

No, you didn't say, I wasn't sure.

Ken Seitz

Yes, no, no. I think it's quite possible that India does so, before…

Joel Jackson

Or likely

Ken Seitz

Or maybe even likely. That's right. I mean, again, inventory levels in that contrary at a level where you would say that serious discussions need to take place in the not too distant future. And so, I think that that's a fair comment.

In terms of your question about sort of signs of life in the market, we did launch our winter fill program in late January and we had good uptake in that winter fill program in North America. And that is 70% subscribed into the first quarter. So we felt good about that. And again, prices stabilizing it just over 500 per metric ton in North America. I mean, so is that an inflection point? You know, maybe not, but certainly, there's stability there, no.

Jeff Tarsi is here, our head of nutrient egg solution, who’ll tell you, we had record prepay coming into the spring planting season, which is a strong indication of buyer, of grower sentiment and confidence around this current cropping cycle. And so, yes, I mean, every year farmers get out on the land and plant the crop and certainly in the southern U.S. they're on the land today planting corn and we need obviously the spring planting season to take off. And when that happens, we know a lot of volume needs to move through the channel.

Joel Jackson

If you just -- you can please again submit questions on the app. You just did. That was interesting as I said it. The question is what -- can India buy from Russia and Belarus again?

Ken Seitz

Yes. So…

Joel Jackson

Maybe -- I'll change this question. Do you think, and you're just guessing, I don’t know maybe you probably know more than me. Do you think that the Indians will settle with Canpotex first or might they settle with Russia, Belarus first, I won't hold you to it? What do you think?

Ken Seitz

Yes, I think that remains to be seen. I think what I would say is and you mentioned it earlier, Joel, the fact that we don't have a settlement yet would say that, there's negotiations taking place where they haven't found a happy place on price just yet. In other words, where we are today and where we see inventory levels, say, we don't see the suppliers necessarily in the market stepping up with discounted potash volumes. There's an insistence probably on a certain pricing level that would say, these negotiations are now extending into March. So, we'll see how that plays out.

With respect to the trade flows, it's good question. And again, last year, Belarusian volumes down 52% and Russian volumes 28%. This year we're saying that we expect Russian volumes to be down 15% to 30% and Belarusian volumes, 40% to 60%. In other words, similar levels to last year. And so why are we saying that?

Well, it's because we believe that the be Belarusian and Russians, whether it's in into India or China or elsewhere, we believe they've exhausted, logistically exhausted all of these alternative markets and outlets for their volumes. And we believe that they've exhausted them, because they have enormous incentives to move volumes given certainly how export constrained they are, but also given where pricing is at.

So if you look at the Belarusian situation, the Lithuanians closed off access to tide water port of Lithuania. So Seaborne imports -- exports for the Belarusian are impossible at the moment. So yes, they're sending as much via rail to China as they can, 6,000 kilometers mind you, versus 600 to the port of Klaipeda and Lithuania. So the logistics are 10 times as complicated, in other words, in cycle times and rail cars and all those things looking at containerizing out of the port of St. Petersburg. But it's a bulk commodity, and that's challenging. I've done that in a different life. And then that's challenging for a bulk commodity.

And then maybe talking about Newport development on the west coast of Russia. But of course that's going to take time. So…

Joel Jackson

Like Murmansk can.

Ken Seitz

Yes, exactly. But that's still a long way away…

Joel Jackson

Couple years or longer.

Ken Seitz

And distance wise, Murmansk is a long way from Belarus compared to Lithuania. So I think these are all logistics challenges, and similarly with the Russians and financial sanctions and shipping sanctions, these are all just challenged so that we don't see that changing into 2023.

Joel Jackson

So you also -- so Nutrien also the other week delayed the 3-million-ton ramp by about a year. So going 18 million tons by 2026. So if I simplistically say you have to hire, you have to put together to add 3 million tons, you have to add more conveyor belts, mining equipment, mining machines, excuse me. And people, right. Is good so far. How does like, how does that work for you? Delay by a year or, and then if you want to delay more, what are those things can you delay still?

Ken Seitz

Yes, and it really is the capital associated with this ramp up, these investments $150 to $200 per ton. So it's really, really competitive. The most competitive new potash volumes that really would exist on the planet. And we deploy that capital across four mine sites, and I would say dozens of projects across those mine sites, which as you say, Joel, involves putting new mining machines and new faces underground, belting back to the shaft to have those volumes report up to the mill, and hiring people. So we can do, across those dozens of projects, we can stage capital and allocate capital in a very granular way. These are not big chunky investments that we need to make. And so we look at the granularity in those investments, our pace of hiring to staff these mining machines and create this new production.

We can do that at a pace that evolves with the market in our view of the market, in our view of what our customers are asking for. So as we looked at these violent swings and inventory in 2020, all the uncertainty as 2023 unfolds, and everything that we're just talking about, we said, look, we're going to produce, we're going to get 13.8 to 14.6 million tons of production, this year going to maintain the ability to sell 15 million tons. And we're going to pace these investments with the needs of our customers over time. And we'll continue to be flexible watch the market.

Today, we're saying, 18 million tons by 2026. But again, we'll just be very mindful of what we see happening in the market, to pace those investments.

Joel Jackson

Okay, let's talk about what's happening in nitrogen. So nitrogen's been interesting, like ammonia prices finally came down last week, but urea just can't get a rally yet to go up, if you want to, it doesn't. The tender people are thinking this, the urea tender that happened last week or is going to happen. It's a long window and volumes are small and people are a little bearish. What's going on in urea? Why 650 corn and $6 future corn, $5 future corn for years out? Why don't we have higher nitrogen prices?

Ken Seitz

Yes, I would say, a few things. One, we're in a seasonal low, which would, this time of the year we're always in a seasonal low for nitrogen in North America. And it's just an in anticipation of the planting season. Compounded by what we see as quite cautious buying today. And again, we've seen crop nutrient prices come off pretty significantly. Grower affordability by definition has gone up given the ag commodity prices have stayed high.

And so heading into the spring planting season watching these prices drop, urea prices drop exactly as you say, dropping on what is thinly traded volumes but meaningful movements in price. And so stepping back, watching those prices soften and really with cautious buying, only going to step into the market once they get out in the land and we start to see these channel inventories start to move, we know a lot of volume needs to move through the channel for this, again, what we anticipate to be a very strong spring planting season. And so that we do see strengthening in nitrogen prices coming out of what again, we see as a seasonal lull compounded by cautious spying and price movements on thinly traded volumes. Once those volumes start to become meaningful, we expect to see some strengthening of price.

Joel Jackson

And then also nitrogen, I mean, there's been some concerns of, well, you added capacity, not you though, industry added capacity in various place, and even India too, that has reduced demand in some places. Is that a concern also? Is that a concern?

Ken Seitz

Yes, I mean, right now, we see a lot of movement in on the supply side of the equation and nitrogen as well. Where you've got the European plants that are exposed to what is today $20 per MMBtu gas. And who knows, like we're just coming out of a very warm winter in Europe and that's led to the softening in price, which is great for the Europeans, but we still see a third of those plants shut in and we still have urea export restrictions out of China.

We still have ammonia export restrictions out of Russia. So there are -- as we just discussed with potash on the supply side of the equation for nitrogen, there's a number of moving parts. There for our part, for our production. I mean, we did send some additional volumes to Europe, out of Trinidad in 2022. But we're looking at our North American market, which is obviously the bulk of what we serve through our nitrogen capability. And again, we're looking at what we believe will be a very strong spring season.

Joel Jackson

Because, look, U.S. imports were down of nitrogen, U.S. exports were up -- should be good.

Ken Seitz

Right. That's right.

Joel Jackson

Let's talk about retail. I don't want to make Jeff Tarsi feel good. But I look at one of your competitors that has a distribution business somewhere, not in North America, and I look how bad their margins, how tough their margins were recently. And I also look at, it feels like your retail division did very well this spring, not to over last spring, not to overextend yourselves on inventory. Could you talk about that and maybe lessons you learned and I don’t know, is that fair description?

Ken Seitz

Yes, I think it is Joel. And what I would say is a couple things. One is, our Jeff Tarsi and Nutrien Ag Solutions have been in this business for many decades now. So we've seen these cycles come and go and absolutely, when you find yourself in a rising price environment for whether it's crop chemistry, as was the case in 2022 or whether it's crop nutrients, as was the case. I mean, some very strategic buying that takes place there in terms of layering, and volume and making sure that we don't get overextended on higher price, higher price volumes without having them move out on the other end. And so we did, that we were very thoughtful about that in 2022.

We did experience some very strong margins on both crop chemistry and crop nutrients in 2022. Heading into 2023, we see that moderating back to sort of more of what we would call run rate levels. So a bit of a reset where if we were at 2.3 billion, 2.35 billion in earning in EBITDA. Last year, we see a reset of about 300 million to 350 million cut bringing that EBITDA number down to closer, maybe 2 billion this year. Obviously, still very strong performance in our Nutrien Ag solutions platform. And you look at the growth that we have experienced over the last, well, certainly five years, whether it's proprietary products, whether it's supply chain, whether it's nutrient financial, whether it's our work on our digital platform.

I mean, that growth is reflected in what is now, I would say more normalized, sort of 2 billion in EBITDA.

Joel Jackson

And it seems like crop protection always has been doing really well the last year or so. Why is that? Is that just crop protection prices went up, you were able to capture a higher margin or were you being paid a high distribution margin by selling of the crop produces? Why has it been so strong?

Ken Seitz

No, I would say that…

Joel Jackson

Demand has been good.

Ken Seitz

Well, yes. And I mean demand has been good,but I would also say that at our Nutrien Ag solution, my colleagues in Nutrien Ag solutions, very thoughtful, mindful about the supply chain challenges associated with some of those crop chemistry products. Very strategic procurement in a rising price environment. So we're able to get ahead of that and then yes, enjoy those margins as they look to put product into the market.

Joel Jackson

So if you think of, and this will kind of go into maybe a broader cap allocation question. So you, I think reauthorized the buyback I guess yesterday or today, I think maybe yesterday. And you've got a lot of products on that you can invest in. When you think of retail, you've Nutrien Ag and Nutrien have been investing in retail in North America and rollups and tuck-ins for a long time and some other big assets. You now pushing to Brazil more, is -- does the North American retail strategy, does that slow down now because of higher valuations and Brazil is the focus or how does that play out in your head?

Ken Seitz

Yes, I mean, it has slowed down. We still have some opportunities that meet our thresholds, our hurdle rates that we look at in North America. And to the extent that, those make sense to us, we will be opportunistic with additional tuck-ins. And I think, that the definition of those is tuck-ins, but Brazil is a little bit different where it's a much more fragmented market. Our market share in Brazil is 2.5%, which makes us, by the way, one of the fourth largest ag retailer in the country. Gives you a sense of how fragmented it is. So that consolidation opportunities do exist in Brazil.

We have a very strong opportunity pipeline in that part of the world. I mean, last year we did 21 acquisitions totaling $400 million, three of them in meaningful ones in Brazil. And again, we have a strong opportunity pipeline there that we just continue to assess and to the extent that again those opportunities are good strategic fit for us, give us the geographic diversification that we're seeking in that country, exposure to the size of the farmer that we want to work with, and of course meet our hurdle rates that yes, we will continue to grow inorganically in Brazil.

Joel Jackson

And what has Brazil been like, because it's you start establish a beachhead there over the last little bit. You've been, it's -- it can't just be plug and play the same, I don't know North American, Australian model right into Brazil. As you found it challenging or what lessons have you learned that you can maybe improve as you keep trying to roll it out?

Ken Seitz

Yes, no, I mean, it's a much different market. And if you look at our retail platform in North America, and then you go to Australia, you'll find a much different platform in Australia than in North America. And then you go to Brazil, and then once again, you'll find a different market. And so, a couple things. One, given the scale of agriculture and certainly the expanse in that country and the way agriculture has evolved very rapidly in Brazil.

The opportunity on logistics is much different in Brazil versus, say North America, where we're pursuing what we call an asset light model, where we work with the grower but we have much more centralized warehousing distribution that services those growers, and to a bigger radius than we might have otherwise seen here in North America.

And frankly, if you started with a blank piece of paper here in North America, you might have started that way with a more asset light, but that's not the way it's evolved over time here. So, more asset light approach in North America, certainly, looking at targeting sort of the mid-size farmer where -- again, if you target that mid-size farmer, it's that farmer taking advantage of our storage capability, our retail capability. But also, then populating our retail shelves in Brazil with our own proprietary products. And that's something that has been a real growth vector for us in North America and Australia, and certainly will be in Brazil. We're seeing that already.

So, I would say. Joel, elements of what we've done have been successful in North America and Australia, proprietary products, supply chain optimization and, targeting a certain size of grower, but then tailoring that to Brazil where again, you've got this asset light model and working in the different regions of the country.

Joel Jackson

Let's think of the company as a whole. Now you have a lot of projects you could invest in. You've got the clean ammonia project, you've got some tuck-ins you could do, you've got some potash for retail, excuse me, you could do more Brazil, you've got some potash expansions. you want to invest in purified phosphate acid felly batteries that's popular these days. I hear, you have the buyback, the dividend -- and we've seen commodity prices come down. We stabilize, maybe we're past now this windfall free cash flow year, but we're still maybe above mid cycle. I'm seeing a lot of things right now.

How do you think about what is a pro now? Like, is this -- does the clean ammonia plant start to become a little more marginal if you're doing, have as much free cash as you thought? And then how do you think with the buyback?

Ken Seitz

Yeah, so I mean, just more maybe starting with capital allocation more broadly. I mean, this year we would say that our balance sheet is continues to be in good shape. We've got our triple B minus credit rating, investment grade credit rating. We can preserve that. Our leverage ratio is below one today. So, balance sheet is in good place. We've just guided to CapEx and so we're saying sustaining plus mind development and pre-stripping. And our potash mines would be about 1.8 billion.

And so, then we look to our dividend, which we've just announced on a dividend per share basis, 10% increase in our dividend, given the share account reduction associated with our $4.6 billion share buyback that we executed through 2022 and just into 2023 now. So, an increase on the dividend, and we use the word stable and growing for our dividend. And we plan that for even going through the trough where our retail network and the Nutrien Ag Solutions platform gives us the stability of earnings that allows us to confidently use those words stable and growing.

And then we turn to our investment portfolio, which as you say, Joel has a number of opportunities, all of which would be certainly meeting our investment thresholds, our hurdle rates, and our high-quality investments, whether it's clean ammonia in nitrogen and the debottlenecking projects that we've done there, whether it's mine automation and ramp up and potash or whether it's as you say, digital supply chain proprietary products and inorganic growth in retail. We're allocating funds to those high return projects.

And then, yes, as I said, we bought back $4.6 billion in shares. We just finished that at 10% NCIB up and renewed to 5%, and we'll see how the year unfolds. We have some un unallocated dollars in the current plant that we might put towards share buybacks this year under that 5% NCIB. But I will say, Joel, to your question about the Clean Ammonia plant, I mean, we're looking very likely to greenlight that project this year. And we will fund that project.

That's a very attractive investment as we see it today, given access to tidewater, give it for these new end markets. It's a Brownfield site on our Geismar, Louisiana site. We've got all the talent there. We've got access to the Darren Berry pipeline for carbon suite sequestration, and importantly the 45-Q tax credit, which puts our view of those returns into the high teens.

Joel Jackson

So, I'm not going to ask the BHP question. you are ask the BHP it'll BHP, I hate that question, but like, just being honest, BHP is fun. I've been covering this space for 15 years. BHP Jansen coming in a bunch of years, and you run a bunch of serious assets and you're judging, you've got to figure out what's going to happen in Belarus and Russia. Well, more like Belarus and what's going to happen with Jansen, and I've got clean ammonia, and I've got green and clean, excuse me, blue and green energy transition, all these things.

So how do you think about this? You put on your long, your midterm hat, you got to look at which -- like, do you start thinking about, do all these assets make sense together? Can I get more value doing this or that? Like, there's a lot of things going on in the world that you have to think about, right? What do you think about that?

Ken Seitz

Yes. Well, I think that a couple things. One is certainly a Nutrien and we talk about our integrated model and there's a danger of talking about it in the moment, when in fact we talk about our integrated model through this cycle, so that when we're in the trough. We do have the stability of retail earnings that allows us to fund that dividend, gives us the balance sheet strength and certainty that improves our credit rating and therefore improves our cost to capital.

And so -- and all the synergies that come along with our integrated model as well versus where we are today, for example, where our wholesale business is in fact funding all of the growth in retail, it's funding that, all the acquisition dollars that we talk about in Brazil, it's funding our investments in digital and proprietary and growing that business.

And you can look at the pace of Nutrien Ag solutions growth over the next five years, compare that to our competitors in the market and that growth has been dramatic compared to the competition. And it's because we're funding it with our wholesale business. So, you can't look at these things really exclusively as individual investments. I think, it's, as you say, there's a lot to think about here, Joel, with our integrated model.

You can go over to Potash, and you can look at the evolution of supply and demand. The reality is that if it were, we believe it's a supply constrained market this year, were it not supply constrained, we would say that potash shipments would be sort of 70 million to 71 million tons growing at 2.5% average annual growth rates.

At a time when Jansen 's starting and the ramping up to their Phase 1 volumes closer to the end of the decade, you could find yourself in an 80 million to 85 million ton, you know these numbers, 80 million to 85-million-ton market where you've got this, the challenges in Belarus and Russia today, but 60% of all the new production that was to join the production stream over the next five years, over and above our own, was to be coming out of Russia and Belarus?

And we believe in a minimum, those projects are delayed. So, you put this all together and you say, we believe demand's growing. We know these volumes are coming to the market, but the reason we talk about our expansion plans is we believe among all that, with our customers, there's certainly room in the market go to 15 million to 18 million tons, and then we talk about 18 to 23 million tons. Because again, those would be very competitive, $500 to $700 per ton Brownfield investments that in a growing market, we believe that our customers are going to be calling for.

So, that's the potash piece. We can talk -- we just talked about nitrogen and clean ammonia and all the things we're doing in retail. The last thing I'll say is Mark Thompson, we've just established a commercial team. Mark Thompson's our commercial -- our new Chief Commercial Officer, where we do see opportunity across that value chain, whether it's in the supply chain and working capital inventory levels assay utilization. We see opportunity to streamline there and further synergize across the integrated model.

We see opportunities in our go to market through Nutrien Ag Solutions and our wholesale business. And we even see opportunities on product development. So, so there's -- it is complex. There's a lot to thinking about there, but we have a very sophisticated capital allocation model that allows us to allocate across the things that I just said in a way that takes advantage of those integrated model synergies and continues to grow our business across wholesale and retail.

Joel Jackson

Thank you. It's great to see you.