Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Presents at BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 2:30 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA
Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference February 28, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Seitz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Joel Jackson

Okay. Well, people will filter in as the lunch is end. So let's kick off the fertilizer discussions at this conference. First, presenter this afternoon is Nutrien, it's the global -- the largest global fertilizer producer, also is a very large retail farm center network, and we're happy to be joined here with Ken Seitz, CEO. So this should be interactive. If you want to submit questions on the app, if you want to raise your hand, I'm happy to put your questions into the discussion. So Ken, maybe we'll kick off.

Let's talk about the Potash market. Very topical market these days. Lots of puts and takes, lots of regional demand discrepancies. Any markets that are showing now stronger application rates or more grower skipping?

Ken Seitz

Yes. I mean, here we are. It's the start of 2023, Joel. And I would say that as a starting point, the backdrop for global agriculture is really very strong. We've got global grain stocks to use ratio at a 25-year low. And we're looking at what we believe is probably multiple cropping cycles to replenish those inventories. And we see that reflected in and commodity pricing corn at, in north of $6 and soybeans at $14. And so, we've got a situation or a market where demand is strong. And the backdrop behind -- even the current fundamentals is that potash demand has been growing 2.5% average annual growth rates for 20 years now.

And we believe that to be true going forward. And it's just owing to the things that we talk about, population

