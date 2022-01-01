TFLO: Why It's My Largest Position

Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.11K Followers

Summary

  • Floating Rate Notes now offer 5% or more in yield.
  • Increased inflation from global economic activity, especially from China, is pressuring rates higher.
  • Equity valuations are unattractive compared to risk-free rates.
  • A picture is worth a thousand words, but a chart is worth a thousand pictures.

Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Notes (FRN) have been the top holding in my portfolio since last June. The thesis behind the move was that short term interest rates would continue to rise higher and pressure on equities would lead to price declines. I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

g

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

Chart
Data by YCharts

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

g

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

This article was written by

Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.11K Followers
Generalist investor and Seeking Alpha Contributor. Articles are a deep dive into his research and portfolio decisions. The author's approach focuses on macroeconomics with the goal of achieving highest risk-adjusted return by emphasizing strong cash flow, dividends, margin of safety, and options strategies. ~A picture is worth a thousand words but a chart is worth a thousand pictures~

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article reflects the opinions of the author based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.