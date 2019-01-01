In the final days of 2022, I concluded that shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) were back to square one in this premium article.
This came after the company finally closed the large and complicated DuPont deal in 2021, creating a leverage overhang on the business, as lack of reported sales growth hurt the business, despite the sound long-term positioning.
Believing that the underperformance was taking too long, I concluded that outside involvement and discipline would be welcomed, badly needed to unleash the appeal.
Back in 2019, IFF stock announced the purchase of the Nutrition & Biosciences business of DuPont in what was a huge deal, with the value of the acquired activities exceeding the $20 billion valuation of IFF at the time. That deal was set to create a business which would post $11 billion in sales, 23% EBITDA margins (with synergies having the potential to increase this number to 26%) at the time.
Given a poor experience on the $7 billion deal for Frutarom years earlier and the size of the deal, investors were not too impressed with the transaction as shares fell from $134 to $120 on the back of the deal announcement in 2019. With earnings power trending around $6 per share and a net debt load of about $11 billion, this worked down to a leverage ratio in excess of 4 times EBITDA.
Ever since, shares have been trading in a rather wide $100-$150 price range as the company was working to address leverage as the fundamental performance came in a bit soft. The company sold the Microbial Control business in a $1.3 billion deal, as shares actually rose to $150 in the summer of 2021. This was driven by low interest rates and hopes from investors, but shares fell to $103 per share by December 2022.
Reasons for that were plentiful. An $11.7 billion sales number for 2021 (as reported early in 2022) was solid, yet EBITDA of $2.4 billion revealed lower margins, with earnings reported at $5.63 per share. The company guided for 2022 sales to rise to $12.5 billion, with EBITDA set to improve to $2.55 billion. This would still result in lower margins equal to 20.4% of sales, far below the 23% margins reported at the time of the deal announcement, as some synergies would by now be achieved as well.
After a reasonably solid first quarter, the company hiked the sales guidance to $12.8 billion, yet this was cut to $12.4-$12.5 billion again, despite inflationary pressures, although accompanied by a $2.55 billion EBITDA guidance. Net debt was cut to $10.3 billion by the third quarter, resulting in a 4 times leverage ratio, as 2022 was setting up to become pretty much a lost year.
In December, the company reached a deal to sell its Savory Solutions business in a $900 million deal, set to reduce net debt to $9.5 billion, resulting in a pro forma leverage ratio of 3.8 times as $65 million in EBITDA would leave the door as well. With $475 million in sales leaving the door, the resulting 2 times sales multiple looked cheap, with IFF itself still trading around 3 times sales. Consequently, I was not blown away by the price fetched for the divestment.
If the company can deliver on $6 in earnings per share, the resulting 16-17 times earnings multiple looks reasonable, as leverage is gradually coming under control, but more execution and discipline would be welcomed.
Shares rallied to the $115 mark in January as investors received another bombshell news report early in February. The news was not pretty as fourth quarter sales fell 6% on a reported basis to $2.84 billion, with adverse currency moves only explaining part of the picture. If we add back amortization charges, operating earnings came in at $280 million, down from $358 million in the year before. With GAAP losses posted at $0.10 per share, it was an adjusted earnings number of $0.83 per share, which looks very soft ($1.10 per share in the year before) as the fourth quarter typically is a softer quarter.
For the year, the company posted sales of $12.4 billion, EBITDA of $2.5 billion, and earnings of $5.42 per share, all a bit soft. Moreover, the company is not able to maintain the stabilization here, as 2023 sales are seen at just $12.5 billion. This marks just 1% growth on a reported basis, or 6% if we account for the Savory Solutions divestment.
That being said, 6% growth looks better than realistic might be in this inflationary environment, as underlying growth is likely not that impressive. More worrisome, EBITDA is seen at just $2.34 billion which together with a $10.4 billion net debt load (or $9.5 billion pro forma the Savory divestment) pushes up leverage to 4 times again, all in a much higher debt environment.
Addressing the leverage issue, the company announced its next divestment a week later. The company has reached a deal to sell its Flavor Specialty Ingredients business to private equity firm Exponent in a $220 million deal. This deal will cut net debt by about 2%, hardly making a dent, while some $100 million in revenues will leave the door, as the 2.2 times sales multiple comes in a bit cheap again.
The truth is that I am negatively surprised by the (renewed) weakness in the business, with divestments needed to offset the relative leverage increase following the pressure on EBITDA. Hence, I am not surprised to see shares down to where they are as earnings power likely trend closer to $5 per share this year, with leverage still a concern.
Fortunately, activist involvement arrived as Third Point, the fund run by Dan Loeb, bought quite a large stake recently, as this might hopefully be the run-up for a more active involvement by Mr. Loeb.
Amidst all this, I am sticking to a modest long position here but the fundamental performance, or M&A actions, inspires a few reasons to alter/increase this position.
If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments