Joe Raedle

Household name brands enjoyed a flight to what felt safe in 2022. Many Consumer Staples sector stocks outperformed, but are now left at lofty valuations with weak relative price action in 2023. That is not a great combination. Moreover, ebbing trends in how folks are spending their dwindling excess cash could change the market dynamic as the year presses on.

One chart I watch is the spread in costs of food at home versus out. It's essentially a measure of how relatively cheap it is to eat in versus dine out. Right now, the spread favors restaurants. That could hurt consumer staples firms like Procter & Gamble, even though they don't sell food products. To me the bigger risk is P&G's valuation. The chart is also not the best looking at the moment.

Food Away From Home vs Food At Home Trends

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), one of the world's largest consumer products companies, operates under five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby & Family Care. Brands include Pampers, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Gillette, Oral B, Crest, Olay, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Ariel, Gain, Always, Tampax, Downy, and Dawn.

The Ohio-based $330 billion market cap Household Products industry company within the Consumer Staples industry trades at a high 24.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays an above-market-average dividend yield of 2.6%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Friday, March 3, JPMorgan analysts upgraded the stock for a few reasons, but China's re-opening boosting second-half results is a key upside catalyst, but I have a different take while acknowledging that bullish backdrop.

A key risk for PG is the trend toward private labels. Also, if the 'long-duration, risk on' trade returns to favor, that would be a technical headwind for a stock like PG. If the consumer demand situation weakens as the year progresses, it's possible that margins could be at risk for the company particularly if raw material price pressures tick up. Amid all that, PG has a forward operating PEG ratio of 4.65 according to Seeking Alpha - a 28% premium to its 3.63 5-year average.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising just 0.5% this year, below the rate of inflation, while 2024 and '25 EPS should be much better on a growth-rate basis. The Bloomberg consensus estimate is about on par with what BofA expects. Dividends, meanwhile, are predictable with PG and will be on the rise over the coming years.

Still, both the operating and GAAP earnings multiples are high in the mid-20s right now and retreat only to the low 20s even if we assume a steady share price now through 2024. The EV/EBITDA ratio is also lofty compared to the market average while the free cash flow yield is low for such a cash cow. Overall, I think a fair value stock price is 18x normalized earnings, so that would be around $110 even if we give PG a generous P/E with $6 of earnings.

PG: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Friday, April 21, before the open with a conference call immediately after the numbers are released. You can listen live here. The event calendar is light on risks aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $1.32 which would be about unchanged from $1.33 in per-share profits earned in the same period a year ago. Earnings moves have been mixed in the last few years with the stock typically trading higher or lower by 3% or 4%.

As such, the current implied move is just 2.8% ahead of next month's report using the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the earnings date. With implied volatility of just 17%, I actually think that premium is attractively priced should market volatility increase here. What's bearish, though, is that there have been a trio of analyst downgrades of earnings for the Q3 report.

PG: Cheap Options Ahead of Earnings, Long Put Play An Idea

ORATS

The Technical Take

With an expensive stock price and cheap earnings, what does the chart suggest? I see more downside risks here. So, perhaps a long put option trade could work now using May options. But let's spot some key levels to monitor. I see a near-term trading range between $135 and $142. The 200-day moving average is trending lower while many other stocks have put in a bottom from lows seen last June and October.

After printing bearish RSI momentum divergence at the turn of the year, shares gave back a big chunk of the October to January rally. The current pause in that trend is indicative of a bearish consolidation, with the next leg probably lower. $130 is next support along with the October low near $122. Upside resistance is seen near $150.

PG: Shares Consolidate After Bearish Divergence Portended A Drop

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I would avoid PG here. The valuation is elevated while the chart suggests there are significant headwinds for the bulls.