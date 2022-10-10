stockdevil G1

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor).

In biotech investing, no particular stock will remain the same throughout the years. As the company reports its clinical data and undergoes regulatory decisions, the investing thesis would be either strengthened or weakened. As such, it's important that you adjust your position based on changing investment fundamentals.

A stock that best illustrates the aforesaid strategy is G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX). Due to its mixed clinical outcomes for various trials, the stock has been flip-flopping between a turnaround play and growth equity. Notably, G1 just terminated their colorectal cancer franchise due to unexpected subpar data results. Nonetheless, I strongly believe there is still much value in this company. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of G1 and share with you my expectations of this intriguing equity.

StockCharts

Figure 1: G1 Therapeutics Chart.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. I noted in the prior article,

Operating out of the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, G1 Therapeutics is a commercial-stage company focusing on the innovation and commercialization of next-generation medicines to fulfill the unmet needs in cancers. As the "crown jewel" of this pipeline, Cosela is already FDA-approved for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer (mSCLC). In expanding its label, G1 is investigating Cosela as monotherapy and in combination with other drugs for various solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers.

G1

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline.

Significant Partnership

Back on June 2020, G1 and Boehringer entered into a co-promotional partnership for Cosela. Nevertheless, both companies mutually agreed to terminate the partnership, effective in March this year. Interestingly, G1 then entered into an agreement with Simcere for Cosela sales in Greater China.

Regarding Lerociclib, there's Genor for Asia PAC and EQRx for the U.S., EU, and Japan rights. That aside, G1 has a deal with Incyclix Bio for the early-stage program, i.e., CDK2. In general, I favor biotech partnerships for the tremendous advantages as elucidated below.

First and foremost, the partner would help absorb the costs associated with the capital-intensive therapeutic development process. Second, they can either take over the future launch or co-launch the drug with the smaller operator. Third, they provide their development expertise as well as their relationship with the FDA. Fourth, they can instill confidence in investors. After all, there is no point in doing a partnership unless the partner sees great value in the developmental pipeline.

G1

Figure 3: G1 partnerships.

The Good News: Simcere Catalysts

As you can appreciate, G1's sales/marketing partner in China (Simcere Pharmaceuticals) revealed a significant milestone achieved on February 9. That is to say, the company successfully delivered the world's first and only myeloprotection drug (i.e., Cosela) to patients at the Jilin Cancer Hospital on January 28.

As you know, Cosela is the first-in-class FDA and China's NMPA-approved drug to treat blood cell suppression associated with chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients suffering from extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (i.e., ES-SCLC). Notably, myelosuppression is a toxic adverse effect that reduces the patient's survival. Commenting on the said development, the CEO (Jack Bailey) remarked:

The issuance of the first prescription for Cosela in China is an important step forward in improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. We are proud to be working with Simcere to bring this innovative treatment option to patients in China and around the world.

Notably, it's been 908 days since both G1 and Simcere inked their partnership agreement until a launch. As such, it is proof in the pudding that G1's partner in China can execute and bring Cosela to patients. Thrilled with the milestone, the Executive Director of the Board (Dr. Tang Renhong) enthused:

As a leading pharmaceutical company in China, this approval helps address a huge unmet clinical need in China for an effective solution to decrease the incidence of myelosuppression before it takes place. Furthermore, the availability of Cosela in China in under three years from licensing the drug to prescription for patients is a truly remarkable feat and marks a significant step forward in the fight against cancer and we are proud to be a part of it.

As you can imagine, it is extremely difficult for a company like G1 to launch Cosela even in the USA alone, not to mention in China. As you'd expect, having a partner like Simcere is much better than if G1 would launch Cosela in China alone. Simply put, it takes tremendous resources, expertise, and established relationships with hospitals and physicians to ensure fruitful commercialization. Now, Simcere already has that established relationship and launch infrastructure to ascertain Cosela's success.

Simcere

Figure 4: Simcere Pharmaceuticals profile.

As you can see, Simcere is not a household name in the USA. Nevertheless, I believe that they have a significant presence in China. Viewing the figure below, you can appreciate that Simcere has seven oncology drugs plus many medicines for other conditions. Hence, you can reason that they must have the expertise and experience to boost Cosela's China sales.

Simcere Simcere

Figure 5: Simcere Pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Now the Chinese market is vast, as China has the world's largest population. Nonetheless, you can bet that reimbursement in China or elsewhere in the world isn't as strong as the market in the USA. Consequently, it's reasonable for you to only expect "leaping" sales growth rather than blockbuster results any time soon. I strongly believe that Cosela needs to gain additional labels for it to become a blockbuster.

The Bad News: Subpar CRC Data Results

On February 13, G1 revealed what is seemingly subpar data for the Phase 3 (PRESERVE 1) trial for Cosela's CRC potential label expansion. Keep in mind, these patients suffered from highly advanced CRC and are being treated with the combination of Folfoxiri plus bevacizumab. Accordingly, these patients were given either Cosela or a placebo on top of their aforementioned chemotherapy.

As you'd expect, Cosela cleared both of its primary endpoints relating to severe neutropenia. That is to say, there were clinically and statistically meaningful reductions of severe neutropenia (i.e., loss of white blood cells) during the start of chemotherapy and the mean duration of severe neutropenia throughout in Cycles 1 through 4 (placebo=1.3 days vs. trilaciclib=0.1 days; p<0.001).

That aside, patients receiving Cosela enjoyed a much lower incidence of chemotherapy-causing diarrhea, and fever due to neutropenia, and a lesser need to either delay or lower the chemo dosage. Hence, that supports Cosela's therapeutic merits in being protective against chemo's toxicity. With the improvement in neutropenia as elucidated, the said finding fits in line with what is expected of Cosela for TNBC and SCLC.

However, the dagger that trusted into the shareholder's heart is the subpar efficacy which entails the Overall Response Rate (ORR) and the initial Progression-Free Survival data which strongly favors the control arm (i.e., placebo). Precisely speaking, the ORR for patients treated with Cosela is only 50%; whereas, it was as high as 61% for the placebo. Shining light on the results, the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Raj Malik) remarked:

PRESERVE 1 is the first clinical evaluation of trilaciclib in a 5-FU-based chemotherapeutic backbone. This study reaffirms that trilaciclib is a highly effective drug for myeloprotection that all but eliminated neutropenia as a concern for patients with CRC in the trial, which helps inform our ongoing combination studies with other highly myelotoxic regimens like ADCs. Unfortunately, despite the robust myeloprotection and improved tolerability, early survival indicators, including the observed overall response rate in this trial, favor patients receiving placebo. These results in PRESERVE 1 are inconsistent with what we've observed in other tumors with different chemotherapy backbones. As a result of these topline results, we have made the decision to terminate this study...

As you can imagine, the conflicted efficacy data could suggest several underlying reasons. First, the Folfoxiri plus bevacizumab combo might not be ideal to be given with Cosella. Second, CRC has unique characteristics like its spread to the liver, lungs, etc, before killing the patients. Therefore, the lengthy disease course could somehow negate the need to ameliorate severe neutropenia. Third, these findings are specific to cancers that occur in the lower part of the body like the GI tract and perhaps the GU system.

As you know, G1 made the prudent to terminate this development which is in line with recommendations from the Data Monitoring Committee (i.e., DMC). By cutting off this development, G1 can conserve its precious cash for other fruitful development while saving the patients from unnecessary treatment burdens. According to CEO Bailey:

All of us at G1 are disappointed in this surprising outcome for patients with CRC, but we remain committed to the potential of trilaciclib to impact the lives of many cancer patients in other indications. We are increasingly encouraged by the real-world performance of trilaciclib in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer and look forward to upcoming readouts in our other ongoing trials.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, you should assess the 4Q2022 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As follows, G1 procured $10.2M compared to $5.7M for the same period a year prior. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, there was a 78.9% revenue increase which signals improving Cosella sales. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $16.5M and $19.7M. I generally view an increasing R&D favorably. The money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $33.6M ($0.73 per share) net losses compared to $40.0M ($0.94 per share) net declines for the respective comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 22.3%.

G1

Figure 6: Key financial metrics.

About the balance sheet, there were $145.1M in cash, equivalents, and investments. On top of the $10.2M quarterly revenue and against the $41.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 1Q2024. Simply put, the cash position is adequate for the burn rate.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for G1 is whether Cosela can post positive data for the PRESERVE3 trial for mUC mid-year and the PRESERVE2 study for TNBC in H2. While it's likely that Boehringer foresaw the failure of the CRC and mUC franchise, there could be other unforeseen rationales for the partnership termination.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my speculative buy recommendation of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. However, I reduced my rating from 4.7/5 stars to 4.5/5 stars. G1 is an intriguing highly speculative turnaround play with tremendous risks. As you know, Cosella is a great drug that is already approved and launched for SCLC. The latest Simcere commercialization milestone in China signals leaping sales growth to come. Despite that Cosella is a validated drug, you saw much uncertainty in its latest data report. While uncertainty remains with G1 Therapeutics, Inc., it is certain that there are values remaining in this stock. It just won't be as robust as if Cosella had gained the labels for CRC.