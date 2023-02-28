Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 3:44 PM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Klahre - Head, Investor Relations

Michael Metzger - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Briggs Morrison - President and Head, R&D

Keith Goldan - Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Peter Ordentlich - Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Anjali Ganguli - Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omari Baruti - Goldman Sachs

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Priyanka Grover - JPMorgan

Ashiq Mubarack - Citi

Brad Canino - Stifel

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Kalpit Patel - B. Riley Securities

Bert Hazlett - BTIG

Joel Beatty - Baird

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Syndax Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Sharon Klahre, Head of Investor Relations at Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Sharon Klahre

Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us today for the review of Syndax's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results. I'm Sharon Klahre, and with me this afternoon to provide an update on the Company's progress and to discuss financial results are: Michael Metzger, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Briggs Morrison, President and Head of R&D; and Keith Goldan, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on the call today for question-and-answer session are Dr. Peter Ordentlich, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Anjali Ganguli, Chief Business Officer.

This call is accompanied by a slide deck that has been posted on the Investor page of the Company's website. We can now turn to our forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that any statements made during this call that are not historical are considered to be forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.