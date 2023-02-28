American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 3:56 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference February 28, 2023 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Rod Smith - EVP and CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Niknam

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started with our next session. For those of you who don't know me, I am Matt Niknam, I'm the communications infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We're very pleased to welcome back American Tower's CFO, Rod Smith. Rod, welcome back.

Rod Smith

Yes. Thank you, Matt. Nice to see you. Everyone, thanks for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Niknam

Thank you. Thank you. You guys have been busy as always. You just reported fourth quarter results last week, gave an initial outlook for 2023. So maybe just to start, if you can talk about some of the key highlights from the outlook and your top priorities for AMT for this year.

Rod Smith

Yes, sounds great. So we rolled out our outlook for 2023 just a week ago. We're really excited about 2023. I'll start by just reiterating the -- the level of confidence that we're seeing and that we have in the U.S. growth rates. So we outlined a 5% organic tenant billings growth for the U.S. business here for 2023. We have nearly 90% of that revenue and the underlying revenue growth fully contracted. So the level of confidence is really high there.

And then we're seeing a similar level of growth around the globe through our international properties. And we're seeing some really compelling growth in Europe, 7% to 8% growth rates in Europe, which is really nice to see. And our core site business in the U.S. is also coming off of a very good 2022 where we set records, a record level of new

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.