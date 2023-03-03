Park Lawn Corp (PRRWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 3:58 PM ETPark Lawn Corporation (PRRWF), PLC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.01K Followers

Park Lawn Corp (OTCPK:PRRWF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hay - Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel

James Green - CEO & Director

Daniel Millett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Daryl Young - TD Securities

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

John Zamparo - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Park Lawn Corporation Q4 and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer Hay, General Counsel at Parkland. You may begin.

Jennifer Hay

Thank you, Holly, and good morning. Thank you for joining us on today's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Call.

Before we begin our prepared commentary on the quarter, please note that you can find a detailed breakdown of our 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results in our financial statements and MD&A, which are available on our website and on SEDAR. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available after the call.

Please be aware that certain information discussed today is forward-looking in nature. Any such information is subject to risks uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please see our public filings for more information regarding forward-looking statements.

During the call, we will reference non-IFRS financial measures. Although we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information about our financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Please see our public filings for additional information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures, including for reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures.

I will now hand the call over to Parkland's CEO, Brad Green, to open our discussion today.

James

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.