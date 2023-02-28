Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 03, 2023 3:58 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference February 28, 2023 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Sullivan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

All right. Thanks, everyone, for coming. Really happy to introduce Sean Sullivan, who is the CFO of SiriusXM. Sean, thanks for joining us.

Sean Sullivan

Thanks, Bryan. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Kraft

Why don't we just maybe start off with just talking about your 2023 guidance, it Is obviously heavily impacted by the combination of macroeconomic pressures, including weak ad market, weak auto sales as well as some company-specific factors, including higher satellite CapEx and music royalties.

Do you want to maybe just start off by walking us through some of the moving pieces that are affecting the guidance for this year?

Sean Sullivan

Sure. No, happy to. So maybe we start with the macro factors in terms of advertising and auto sales. So on the advertising, I'm sure it's been a key topic of the conference that we exited Q4 of '22 at a bit of a depressed rate. You saw our minus 3%. We've certainly seen that persist here in the early part of the first quarter.

That being said, I think we're all anxious -- not anxious, anticipating -- probably a better way to say it, anticipating a bit of a recovery in the back half of the year. Certainly, if it improves sooner than that, that's hopefully some positive upside for us.

But as I think about whether it's major agencies, whether you think about [eMarketer], I think everybody has tempered their expectation, at least for the first half, 9 months of the year. I think a couple of bright spots, our podcasting seems to be fairly stable. And you know we've made

