Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) KBW FinTech Payments Conference March 1, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan McInerney - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Sanjay Sakhrani

So next up, we're excited to have Ryan McInerney, who's the CEO of Visa, joining us today. Ryan obviously just assumed the role of CEO last month. But he's been with Visa since 2013, so quite a long time. Prior to being CEO, he was the President and responsible for Visa's global businesses. So congratulations on your new role, Ryan, and thank you for being with us.

Ryan McInerney

Thanks, Sanjay. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sanjay Sakhrani

So maybe we start at a high level. You've been with Visa for a decade now. You've taken on the role of CEO. What are some of the initiatives that you're most excited about? And at a high level, what are some of the short-term and long-term goals that you have for Visa going forward?

Ryan McInerney

Thanks for having me. Thanks for being here. I have been at the firm for a decade. And I've never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us. We have a strategy and a management team and a set of capabilities that we feel is second to none. And we have enormous opportunities ahead of us all around the world.

The goals that we set for ourselves as a leadership team up and down the organization are really rooted in three things. The first is how do we maximize shareholder value. The second is how do we absolutely delight our clients. We are maniacal about our clients. We wake up every morning thinking about what we can do to help our clients be successful. And the third thing is how do we innovate, how do we continue to

